To keep customers happy and drinking, though, some taverns allow outdoor food and wine, and will even deliver it right to your seat. These bars are useful for nights when you can’t decide what to have for dinner — someone wants pizza, someone else wants Indian, etc. — so everyone can find their own food. When in doubt, though, ask bar staff before placing an order.

Bedrock Billiards: Bedrock has been a pioneer in the BYO food movement for more than two decades, allowing customers carry their own meals down to the basement pool hall. For many, the easiest option is Astor Mediterranean down the block, thanks to its menu of lamb gyros, baba ghanouj dip with pita, veggie wraps and white pizzas with olive oil and garlic. There are takeout options in Adams Morgan, such as empanadas from Julia’s Empanadas and pizzas from Mellow Mushroom. If you can’t decide, ask the bartender to see the takeout and delivery menus kept behind the bar. Just skip the Jumbo Slices, okay? (FYI: Several of Bedrock’s sister bars, including Atomic Billiards in Cleveland Park and Jackpot in Chinatown, also allow carry-in food.) 1841 Columbia Rd. NW.

The Crown and Crow: This subterranean Logan Circle bar, inspired by Victorian-era British pubs, is a comfortable place to have a beer and watch old movies on flat-screen TVs. Unfortunately, the food doesn’t extend beyond goldfish crackers, so its owners have struck a deal with the well-reviewed Pappe Indian restaurant upstairs, and offer a selection of menu items, including the crab pav, similar to crab cakes, and the shareable aloo tikki chaat. The staff places the orders for you, and Pappe’s staff brings the food downstairs, which means you don’t have to leave your bar stool. Prefer something other than Indian? All outside food is welcome. 1317 14th St. NW.

Kingfisher: A bright, low-key addition to 14th Street NW in Logan Circle, Kingfisher’s beer, wine and ciders are served from cans, and the menu features a list of beer-and-a-shot combos. There’s free all-you-can-eat popcorn behind the bar, but we’ve seen customers with bowls from Sweetgreen, chicken from Popeyes, and even what looked like a container from the Whole Foods hot bar around the corner. 1414 14th St. NW.

Lost and Found: A spacious multiroom neighborhood hangout that backs up to the perennially popular Blagden Alley, Lost and Found has always relied on its neighbors to serve as its de facto kitchen. The best option is to walk next door to All-Purpose and order a pizza to go, such as the Duke No. 7 with spicy 'nduja sausage, or a snack-sized portion of the fried brussels sprouts. Fifteen minutes later, go back and pick it up, and you probably won’t miss much of whatever game you’re watching on Lost and Found’s flat screens. Of note: Lost and Found’s sister bar, the Mid-Atlantic-themed Free State near Capital One Arena, also allows patrons to bring their own food. 1240 Ninth St. NW.

Players Club: Perhaps the most integrated restaurant-and-bar combo in the city, Players Club has a deal with Shake Shack, which sits in the street-level portion of its building, while Players Club occupies the basement and rooftop. Head to the kiosk by the coat check to order a Shack Burger and fries, and then go back to playing pinball or vintage video games: Your food will be delivered when it’s ready. 1400 14th St. NW.