Daru Cocktail Bar pop-up at the Green Zone: Bartender Dante Datta and chef Suresh Sundas met and worked together at Rasika before Datta’s passion for cocktails took him to the Columbia Room and Elle. Datta and Sundas have teamed up again and plan to open Daru, a cocktail bar guided by the flavors of India, later this year at 15th and Maryland Avenue NE, just south of the H Street strip. Get a preview of the drinks, such as the Hari Daiquiri, with kefir, mint and cilantro, and some of Sundas’ dishes at the Green Zone during the duo’s first pop-up. 6 to 11 p.m. Free. Drink prices vary.

Aslin Arcade Night at Aslin Beer Company: What pairs best with Aslin’s hazy double IPAs and crisp new German pilsners? How about a round of “Sonic the Hedgehog” on Sega Genesis? For one night, Aslin teams with DawnStar, Richmond’s purveyor of vintage video games, for a night of retro fun. Play a selection of games on original consoles, such as the Super Nintendo or Gamecube, leading up to a Super Smash Brothers Tournament. Everything is free to play, but you’ll pay for your own brews. 6 to 10 p.m. Free.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

2019: A Second Look at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center: Now that you’ve had some time to figure out which Oscar contenders you need to catch up with, it’s time to get angry on behalf of the films that were snubbed. One of the best ways to do that is through AFI Silver’s annual “A Second Look” film series, which highlights lauded and sometimes overlooked movies from the previous year. Among the standouts in the opening week is “Pain and Glory,” a semi-autobiographical film from Spanish director Pedro Almodovar that earned Oscar nominations for best foreign language film and best actor for Antonio Banderas. Through March 26. $8-$13.

D.C. Pineapples for a Cause at One Eight Distilling: The pineapple is a symbol of hospitality, and this week, it doubles as mark of charity. Through Feb. 1, a number of D.C. bars, including the Gibson, McClellan’s Retreat and Left Door, will have special pineapple drinks on their menu, with $1 from each sale benefiting disaster relief in Puerto Rico and Australia. On Tuesday night, bartenders from Jack Rose and the forthcoming Silver Lyan are donating their services to a fundraiser at One Eight Distilling, with all proceeds going to the Hispanic Foundation’s UNIDOS in Puerto Rico and WIRES (Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service) in Australia. The $20 admission includes four drink tickets. 6 to 10 p.m. $20.

Roddy Ricch at 9:30 Club: How much does music promotion matter in the age of the Internet? Stories like Roddy Ricch’s do make you wonder. The Compton, Calif., rapper’s single “The Box” recently topped the Billboard Hot 100 without virtually any promotion from his label, relegating Justin Bieber’s anti-climactic comeback single “Yummy” to No. 2. It’s a testament to the industry’s volatility and unprecedented evolution, in which rising artists seem to be pitted on the same playing field as mega pop stars. How “The Box” got to that top spot is surprising but not unwarranted. Ricch’s fiery rhymes ebb and flow through heady trap beats and eccentric tics that make the song sound at once familiar and otherworldly. 7 p.m. Sold out.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Meditation at the River Road Unitarian Universalist Church: On a chilly Wednesday evening in January, a few hundred people have gathered in the dimmed sanctuary of the River Road Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethesda — seated in chairs mostly, but a few standing and some who have plunked themselves down on cushions on the floor — to listen to a petite woman named Tara Brach talk. The founder of the Insight Meditation Community of Washington, with a PhD in clinical psychology, Brach leads popular weekly sessions of vipassana (or “mindfulness”) meditation, followed by hour-long dharma talks, named after the Buddhist concept sometimes translated as “truth” or the “right path.” 7:30 to 9 p.m. $10-$15 suggested donation.

‘Next to Normal’ at the Kennedy Center: About a decade after opening acclaimed musical “Next to Normal” on Broadway, director Michael Greif is back at it at the Kennedy Center for a short run as part of the Broadway Center Stage series. He’ll be joined by a starry cast, including Tony Award winner (and fellow “Dear Evan Hansen” alum) Rachel Bay Jones. She’s in the lead role as Diana in this empathetic, Pulitzer Prize-winning show about a suburban mother seeking to treat her bipolar disorder. Through Feb. 3. $69-$215.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Yuna at City Winery: On her latest album, “Rouge,” Yuna appears stoic, wearing a bold red dress. It’s a statement about her more idiosyncratic approach to making the album, which features a wide ranging slate of collaborators that include Tyler, the Creator; British rapper Little Simz and Korean American rapper Jay Park. “Rouge” presents colorful brushstrokes of R&B, hip-hop, dream pop and house music that are harnessed by Yuna’s breathy, soulful voice. While expansive, there are points during the album where things begin to sound repetitive, particularly toward the end. But that doesn’t take away from Yuna’s graceful experimentation and future-forward efforts with “Rouge.” 7 and 10 p.m. $35-$48.

Vinyl Record Preservation Society at Pearl Street Warehouse: The Library of Congress has millions of sound recordings in its collections, and sometimes it discovers it has more than the two copies of each that it’s required to have. When that happens, to make space, the library would dispose of the duplicates — until the non-profit Vinyl Record Preservation Society was founded. The D.C.-based VRPS collects the extra copies, and donates the records to schools and senior citizen centers. To raise funds for this mission, there’s an all-star show at Pearl Street Warehouse featuring legendary blues guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top; Carmine and Vinny Appice Drum Wars, featuring the brothers who’ve pounded the skins for Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart and Ozzy Osbourne (Carmine) and Dio and Black Sabbath (Vinny) with a full band; and local tenor-sax R&B star Ron Holloway leading his trio. 7 p.m. $35.

Moshe Kasher at D.C. Improv: Moshe Kasher has a crazy story. He grew up to deaf Orthodox Jewish parents in Oakland and became a drug addict as a young teen, then managed to clean up his act and build a career in comedy as a quick-witted, sometimes political stand-up, actor and podcaster. Lately, he’s been doing comedy with his wife, Natasha Leggero, but now he’s back to doing material by himself. 7:30 p.m. $20. Additional performances Friday and Saturday.

Friday, Jan. 31

Port City Brewing Ninth Anniversary Party: The February 2011 opening of Port City Brewing Company was one of the moments that kickstarted the revival of the D.C. area’s craft beer scene. The brewery has since won armfuls of awards, including being named Small Brewing Company of the Year at the 2015 Great American Beer Festival, and its core lineup, such as Optimal Wit and Monumental IPA, can be found up and down the East Coast. To mark the brewery’s anniversary, it will unveil another of its potent Colossal beers — this year’s edition is a weizenbock, a German bock brewed with wheat containing rich, dark fruit flavors — and visitors can taste five of the previous Colossal releases. The two-day party features food trucks and live music on Friday night and all-day Saturday. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Broccoli City Festival Preview at the Kennedy Center: Last Wednesday, the founders of D.C.'s Broccoli City Festival announced that DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion were headlining this year’s concert/carnival/art festival, held at RFK Stadium on May 9. Get a sneak preview at the Kennedy Center’s Studio K at the Reach, with artists, DJs and live performances. 7:30 p.m. $15.

Pree and Carly Harvey at the American Art Museum: The monthly concert series at the American Art Museum’s dazzling annex is consistently one of the best free shows in the city. The lineup varies, but it has been a recently served as a showcase for the District’s longtime staples, including a reunited Washington Social Club last month. Friday night features the pop trio Pree and soul stylings of Carly Harvey, and drinks will be provided by Anxo. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.