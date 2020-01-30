Go-Go Friday at the Kennedy Center Millennium Stage: If go-go is nearing its official (and rightful) recognition as the sound of Washington, D.C., it’s only fitting that the city’s marquee performing arts center offers up a night dedicated to the soundtrack for the lives of so many residents. The Kennedy Center’s new monthly series, dubbed “Go-Go 101,” showcases the best artists in the genre. It kicks off Friday with Big G of Backyard Band headlining the festivities, alongside other local luminaries, including veteran singer Michelle Blackwell. 6 p.m. Free.

Danilo Braca at Wild Days: The Eaton’s Wild Days rooftop bar and lounge is one of the city’s best underground dance spots. Yes, it’s one of the city’s most prominent and socially active hotels, and no, the roof isn’t exactly a secret. But Wild Days consistently brings solid, non-mainstream DJs that get an in-the-know crowd getting down. This weekend, it’s DJ Danilo Braca, a.k.a DJ Danyb, whose the Sound of New York City online radio station focuses on classic Italo disco, Chicago house and old-school funk — just like his DJ sets. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free.

Pree and Carly Harvey at the American Art Museum: The monthly concert series at the American Art Museum’s dazzling annex is consistently one of the best free shows in the city. The lineup varies, but it has been a recently served as a showcase for the District’s longtime staples, including a reunited Washington Social Club last month. Friday night features the pop trio Pree and soul stylings of Carly Harvey, and drinks will be provided by Anxo. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Ice Yards at Yards Park: Southeast development the Yards is embracing February’s chill with Ice Yards, its annual wintry festival featuring live ice carving, food vendors and music. The adults-only event is even bigger this year, including such activities as an ax-throwing station and an inflatable jousting pit. The $10 ticket covers one drink at Ice Yards’ bars, which will be stocked with local beer and cocktails. If you’re really unbothered by the cold, register for the D.C. Polar Bear Plunge, in which you’ll raise funds for the Special Olympics and then jump into one of two swimming pools installed outdoors for the occasion. 1 to 5 p.m. $10.

‘Present Tense’ artist talk at Transformer: Too many people talk about D.C.’s punk and hardcore scenes as if the music went quiet around the time Minor Threat broke up. (Recent documentaries about the scene, while informative, haven’t gone past the ’90s.) But D.C. punk is still screaming and kicking, as this new solo exhibition by Farrah Skeiky proves. If you’ve been to a basement or church show this past decade, you’ve probably seen Skeiky up front with her camera. Her photographs are the purest expression of punk: so raw and visceral you can feel the sweat coming off bodies and hear the frenetic riffs ripping from amplifiers. (Don’t be surprised if you find yourself jotting down the names of bands to look up on Bandcamp when you get home.) Skeiky is preparing for the Feb. 22 release of her first photo collection, “Present Tense: DC Punk and DIY Right Now,” by showing 16 images of bands from the past six years. On Saturday, Skeiky is joined in conversation by photographer Cynthia Connolly, whose 1988 book “Banned in D.C.” remains the most influential document of the first wave of D.C. punk, in a meeting of the minds and generations. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Free.

RacletteFest Apres-Ski Party at Cheesetique: If you’ve dined out at one of the restaurants in D.C. that offers Swiss-style melted raclette cheese, such as Stable on H Street NE, one scrape of the ooey-gooey stuff might leave you drooling for more. Well, Cheesetique’s Shirlington location has a solution for you: Kick off the cheese shop’s RacletteFest with an apres-ski party that, for the price of admission, will serve up unlimited raclette along with Alpine-themed drinks and music from DJ Farrah Flosscett. Wear your best ski-chic outfit for a chance to win a prize. 7 to 11 p.m. $35.

’Art and Activism’ at the Cheshire: While activism has always been a feature of art, it feels like it has come front and center at the influx of recent protests around the District. Think of the imagery that defines these movements, with hats, signs and, of course, pictures. A collection of artists who focus on protest imagery and politically driven work will be featured at the Adams Morgan art space, including local muralist Rose Jaffe and a talk from Washington Post photo editor Oliver Contreras. There will also be drinks, a poetry reading and DJs spinning tunes all night. 8 to 11 p.m. $10.

Knyves Escobar at Songbyrd: Jammed schedules and bruised feelings are the twin themes on “Lost,” a mid-tempo lullaby in which Maryland-raised singer Knyves Escobar confesses, “I want to cry, ain’t got the time.” She sounds lucid in her heartache, too busy to sulk. “Whenever I’m singing about something, I’m coming at it from a place of wanting to move forward,” Knyves explained over the phone. “It’s how I process.” Aside from allowing the emotional ups and downs of her early 20s to bleed onto her lyric sheet, how else have her musical priorities changed since childhood? “When I started making music, it was mainly for myself,” Knyves said. “I know a lot of people say that, but for me, it’s [still] a way to figure out what’s going on internally. … I want to inspire other people, but what I really want is to be inspired.” 7 p.m. $13-$15.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Locker 18 beer release and Washington Capitals viewing party at Aslin Beer Co.: Washington Capitals fans know Craig Laughlin as a former winger and, since 1990, the color analyst for televised Caps games. He does a lot of work for charity and, last year, announced the formation of the Laughlin Family Foundation, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about rare cancers. Laughlin’s love of craft beer isn’t as famous as compatriot (and unofficial Port City spokesman) Alan May’s, but he recently joined Aslin Brewing to create Locker 18, a double IPA benefiting the Laughlin Family Foundation. Laughlin will be at Aslin on Super Bowl Sunday at noon to celebrate the beer’s release, and sticking around to watch the 12:30 p.m. Capitals-Penguins game and sign autographs. Noon. Free; beer prices vary.

Puppy Bowl viewing parties: Even if you’re not a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers, there’s still local talent to root for on Sunday: Gina, a 12-week-old Labrador and chow chow mix, and Anise, a 19-week-old Australian cattle dog and Labrador mix, are representing the Waldorf-based Last Chance Animal Rescue during the 16th Puppy Bowl. There are dog-friendly viewing parties around the region, which begin about an hour before the 3 p.m. kickoff: Midlands Beer Garden in Park View has room for dogs in its beer garden, with specials on buckets of beer and seltzer and Buffalo chicken nachos. Lou’s City Bar in Columbia Heights is giving its heated front patio to the dogs, with photo booths and a costume contest, as well as food and drink specials. Rescue organization Operation Paws for Homes will host a pair of dog-friendly viewing events at Columbia’s Black Flag Brewing and Alexandria’s Wag and Brew day care and boarding center. Admission is free, but a commemorative $10 “pup cup” includes one drink.

Super Bowl viewing parties for fans: The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs both have fan bases with dedicated bars in Washington, making where to watch the Super Bowl an easy question. (Whichever team you support, you need to get there well before the 6:30 p.m. kickoff if you don’t want to be left out in the cold.) Town Tavern, the longtime home for San Francisco sports fans in D.C., has a lineup of specials for anyone wearing 49ers gear, including $6 Anchor Steam beers, $7 burger-and-fries baskets, $14 Bud Light pitchers and $20 wings-and-a-pitcher combos. The $20 cover includes a raffle. The Farragut Square branch of BlackFinn has been a Kansas City hot spot for a few years, and this year’s party includes a selection of beers for $4 or $5 per pint, such as Bud Light, Stella and Goose Island; buckets of Naturdays ($15) or Bud Light Seltzer ($18); and discounted appetizers, including sliders for $6.99 and totchos for $10.99.

Super Bowl viewing parties for those who aren’t as invested: If you’re not a die-hard Patrick Mahomes or Raheem Mostert fan, these Super Bowl parties are the way to go, with happy hour beer specials and cheap — or even free! — food. Jack Rose’s annual chili cook-off features three varieties of all-you-can-eat chili and 15 bottomless beers on tap and in cans between 6 and 10 p.m. for $50. Franklin Hall’s viewing party kicks off at 6 p.m. with all-you-can-eat nacho and “loaded fries” buffets (while they last) and continues with drink specials, including $5 Goose Island IPAs and $8 liters of Miller Lite, throughout the game. Bluejacket offers all Pilseners and lagers, including perennial favorites Love Cats and For the Company, for $9 per liter during the game, plus a special food menu that includes $8 Buffalo chicken dip and $9 chili cheese dogs. Boundary Stone features a beer from each contender — Two Pitchers repping San Francisco, Boulevard for Kansas City — and hometown Republic Restoratives in honor of 49ers coach Katie Sowers. Buy a drink and get access to a while-it-last wing bar. Ivy and Coney is a hangout for Bears and Lions fans, but the Shaw neighborhood bar is still throwing a Super Bowl party with Detroit-style pizzas, $1 wings and $3 Miller Lite, starting at 6 p.m.

Super Bowl LIV Soundtracked at Songbyrd: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show, but the watch party at Songbyrd Music House & Record Cafe promises to have great music all night long. “Super Bowl LIV Soundtracked” at this artsy Adams Morgan bar and concert venue will have the game on-screen, but the announcers’ chatter will be muted to make way for a playlist from DJ Sayless, featuring music representing San Francisco and Kansas City. 6 p.m. Free.