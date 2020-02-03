Iowa caucuses watch parties at various locations: In a town where people show up at bars bright and early to watch congressional hearings and turn debates into drinking games, it should come as no surprise that there are parties across the area marking the Iowa caucuses. Union Pub is the most interesting, with a “State Fair” theme — think a menu of turkey legs and corn dogs — as well as drink specials and, of course, the results on every TV. The Midlands Beer Garden offers happy hour deals, such as $4 PBRs and discounted buckets of seltzer, plus multiple big screens. Over at the Red Derby, the caucuses coincide with half-price burger night, so you won’t be hungry while watching on multiple projection screens.

AD

AD

Tuesday, Feb. 4

‘A Thousand Splendid Suns’ at Arena Stage: Afghan American novelist Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling books have been published in more than 70 countries and translated into dozens of languages, and his 2003 debut, “The Kite Runner,” was made into a well-regarded film. Yet the works’ subject matter is often gut-wrenching. Hosseini’s 2007 novel “A Thousand Splendid Suns” — a theatrical adaptation of which is having its East Coast premiere at Arena Stage — tells the story of three generations of Afghan women over a span of more than 30 years, with harrowing scenes of death and destruction, domestic violence and oppression of women under the Taliban. Showtimes vary through March 1. $41-$95.

AD

AD

Sir E.U at Songbyrd: One of the District’s finest young artists is Sir E.U, who was last seen bending space and time and releasing one of the most inventive albums to come out of this city in the past few years. You can be one of the first to catch a taste of his latest offering, “Midnight Train to Velvet,” when he celebrates its release with a free show at the Adams Morgan venue’s record shop/cafe. 8:30 p.m. Free.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Alewives, Brewsters and Gruits: A History of Women in Beer at Heurich House Museum: The public face of most craft breweries is a white guy with a shaggy beard. But for most of human history, beer has been produced by women. Some of the leading women in the Washington beer scene will discuss women’s roles in the history of brewing and the future of craft beer, including Denizens co-founder Julie Verratti, 2 Silos head brewer Bridgette Turner, Pizzeria Paradiso beer director Drew McCormick and Smithsonian Institution American Brewing Initiative curator Theresa McCulla. After the panel ends, there’s a gathering (over beer, of course) down the street at Pizzeria Paradiso. 6 to 8 p.m. $10.

AD

AD

Rapsody at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Rapsody might trace her musical lineage to MC Lyte and Lauryn Hill, but she aimed even higher on her last album, chronicling her female heroes all the way back to the album’s titular “Eve.” Whether inspired by “Nina” for Ms. Simone or “Sojourner” for Ms. Truth, or mononymic talents such as “Oprah” and “Aaliyah,” the 37-year-old rapper brings an old-school approach to wordplay and flow. “Eve” is her latest appraisal of surviving and thriving as a black woman in America, in general, and in hip-hop, specifically, as she raps, “Wonder how a bunch of sheep can have opinions on a G.O.A.T.” 8 p.m. $30.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Joel Ross at Blues Alley: As a toddler, Joel Ross and his twin brother learned to play the drums. But when it was time for school band, his brother (the older of the pair) ended up behind the kit, with Joel on the vibraphone. It’s worked out for the Chicago-born, Brooklyn-based Ross, who at just 24 years old is a prodigious talent on the melodic percussion instrument. On his debut album for Blue Note, “KingMaker,” Ross and his “Good Vibes” band live up to their name, his expressive skills shining through as mallets meets metal. 8 and 10 p.m. $25.

AD

AD

‘A Year of Change: Best Picture Nominees of 1968’ at the Library of Congress: While we’re debating this year’s Academy Awards nominations, the Library of Congress is putting on some counterprogramming to the 2020 Oscar race. Throughout February, flash back more than 50 years via a film series called “A Year of Change: Best Picture Nominees of 1968.” These five titles — including “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “The Graduate” — have stood the test of time, and library curators suggest they reflect the restlessness of the 1960s. Seating at the free screenings is first-come, first-served, but registration for each film is suggested. Viewers younger than 17 need a parent for R-rated films. Through Feb. 27. Free with registration.

Diane Keaton at Sixth & I Synagogue: Actress Diane Keaton’s latest memoir isn’t focused on her decades-long Hollywood career. The subject matter is much closer to home: “Brother & Sister” zeros in on her childhood bond with her younger brother Randy, and how their lives diverged dramatically as they grew up. While Keaton appeared in iconic movie roles, Randy struggled with alcoholism and his mental health. Keaton will discuss her book about sibling ties at Sixth & I (the ticket price includes a copy). 7 p.m. $40.

Sierra Nevada 40th Birthday Celebration at ChurchKey: For many veteran craft beer lovers, Sierra Nevada’s signature Pale Ale was the introduction to the world of hoppy ales, and the one to measure hop-forward beers against. The California brewery has released a new beer to mark four decades in business, and — shocker! — it’s a dank, resinous West Coast IPA that recalls Sierra’s roots. ChurchKey celebrates Sierra’s birthday by putting 16 of its beers on tap, ranging from IPAs to barrel-aged stouts. Among the beers to look for: Fantastic Haze, a hazy double IPA version of the wildly popular Hazy Little Thing; a rum barrel-aged quadruple; and three different iterations of the Bigfoot barleywine, originally released in 2011, 2016 and 2020. 4 p.m. Free; beers priced individually.

AD

AD

Friday, Feb. 7

Tarot & Cocktails at Slash Run: Regardless of how much weight you put into the power of tarot, one of the more unexpected places in the District to get read is at the kitschy Petworth burger bar Slash Run. On nights throughout the year, you can walk in and sign up on a sheet for a session of “Tarot and Cocktails” with one of two readers tucked away in a corner near the window of the bar. Miss Kelly got into her practice in the same way other people learn tasks ranging from the mundane to the spiritual these days: via YouTube. Azucena, who started the Slash Run event a year and a half ago, has been in the tarot world for about six years. This is billed as a “Valentine’s Day edition” of the series, so bring all your questions about love and relationships. 9 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

AD

AD

International Clash Day at Bluejacket: You’d be hard-pressed to find links between the Clash and Washington, even if one of the band’s first U.S. gigs was at the long-gone Ontario Theater in Adams Morgan in February 1979. But in 2017, D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) introduced a ceremonial resolution recognizing Feb. 7 as “International Clash Day.” (Sample text: “WHEREAS, throughout its career, The Clash used the power of music to share messages of peace, unity, anti-imperialism, anti-racism, poverty awareness, and freedom of expression.”) Punk-minded bars in the District continue to mark this “holiday,” including Bluejacket, where Clash tunes will play “all day and all night.” Allen’s office will present another ceremonial resolution, and the Navy Yard brewery will tap a new IPA called London’s Drowning, brewed with South African hops. Proceeds from the beer benefit the D.C. Immigration Legal Services Fund. 6 p.m. Free.

Frances Quinlan at the Anthem: Hop Along is a wonderful rock band with infectious guitar riffs and bouncing drums, but it’s easy to forget all of that when Frances Quinlan’s roar wallops you on every song. The frontwoman of the Philadelphia quartet is a great chronicler of the little stories that say big things about this world, but just listen to those pipes. Quinlan can soar you over the highest hurdle in a delicate breath and then barrel through a brick wall with her ferocity in the next note. The 33-year-old has ventured into the solo world with “Likewise,” an album that puts the rock gear in the closet in favor of dreamier synths and pianos to buoy the only essential instrument: her voice. 8 p.m. $45.

Tove Lo at the Fillmore Silver Spring: In the past decade, pop stars laid bare the unmentionables of polite conversation, and you can thank Tove Lo. The 32-year-old’s undeniable smashes “Talking Body” and “Habits (Stay High)” were perfect paeans to owning the youthful lust and debauchery swirling in her brain. The same year that Pharrell blandly crooned about the joy of happiness, the Swedish songstress produced anthems about carnal joys. Her latest album, “Sunshine Kitty,” serves up the satisfying sleaze of past offerings but can leave you wondering what happens when the long night of partying is over and the sun rises on life’s next chapter. 8 p.m. Sold out.