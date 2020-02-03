The USGS said it received reports from more than 100 people who reported they had a “weak feeling” of the earthquake, said John Geiger, a geophysicist with USGS. He said the epicenter was about three miles from that of the 2011 earthquake near Mineral.

Of the most recent earthquake, Geiger said the agency “can’t say if it is related to that one or not."

On Twitter, one person reported Monday morning that she and her son felt the earthquake in Stafford.

Yes.....in Stafford around 6:20. My son and I couldn't figure out what it was.....it was very quick — Bronzed Angel 🦂 (@Bronzedangel) February 3, 2020

In August 2011, a 5.8-magnitude quake rattled the area, with an epicenter near Mineral, Va., about 35 miles northwest of Richmond. That earthquake damaged the Washington Monument and Washington National Cathedral.