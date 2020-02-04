The Iowa caucuses served as the official kickoff of Union Pub’s 25th anniversary celebrations, which will continue through this summer’s Democratic and Republican national conventions. “We wanted to do something big,” says Union Pub publicist Sam Sanchez. “We figured it was a good idea to embrace what Union Pub actually is — it’s become the quintessential Capitol Hill bar."

Union Pub opened May 21, 1995 as the Red River Grill, and happy hours with cheap beers and margaritas quickly began drawing crowds of staffers from the Senate offices down the block, as well as nearby political organizations. (The Heritage Foundation is right across the street.) That Tex-Mex Joint closed in 2005, and reopened months later as Union Pub. Despite new menus and decor, the bar kept its crowd of dedicated young politicos.

How dedicated? Last October, as the Washington Nationals charged toward the World Series, Union Pub made the decision to devote many of its TVs — with full sound — to the fourth Democratic debate at Otterbein University instead of the Nationals’ dramatic Game 4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Sanchez says the bar received blowback on social media about this being proof that D.C. was a terrible sports town, “but it was packed. … All week, people had been calling and asking, ‘Are you showing the debate?’”

So when they began discussing themes for the anniversary, they decided to lean into a months-long event. “Through all the debates and elections, instead of people asking every week, 'Are you showing this?' we're just getting ahead of it and saying, 'Yes, we're showing everything.'"

Tuesday’s State of the Union address again will turn into a giant drinking game, fueled by $4.50 glasses of bourbon and $13 pitchers of Bud Light. Among the rules: Staffers who see their boss on screen are required to yell, “Hey, that’s my boss!” and drink, and if there’s a bipartisan standing ovation, everyone is required to drink for the duration.

A special “Iowa State Fair” menu was created for the caucuses, with corn dogs and deep-fried Oreos, and the idea will be replicated for New Hampshire (Feb. 11), Nevada (Feb. 22) and South Carolina (Feb. 29), leading up to “Super Tuesday Boozeday.” Democratic debates, scheduled for Feb. 7, 19 and 25, also will be shown with full volume and drink specials.

Meanwhile, the bar has been decked out with “Union Pub 2020″ campaign signs, inspired by vintage Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama images, and a curtained voting booth has been installed in the main bar, where customers can take a ballot and fill in an oval next to the happy hour special they’d most like to see, such as $5 wines by the glass from 5 p.m. to close on Wednesdays, or buy one, get one free rail drinks on Tuesdays.

If you don’t work on the Hill or in politics, this could seem like overkill. A friend of Sanchez’s from New York questioned whether the bar’s regulars were getting tired of politics: “I said, ‘You’re underestimating the people who work on Capitol Hill. After work, it’s a second shift, with everyone going out and talking about politics. I think they can’t get enough of it.’”