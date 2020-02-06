AD

International Clash Day at Bluejacket: You’d be hard-pressed to find links between the Clash and Washington, even if one of the band’s first U.S. gigs was at the long-gone Ontario Theater in Adams Morgan in February 1979. But in 2017, D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) introduced a ceremonial resolution recognizing Feb. 7 as “International Clash Day.” (Sample text: “WHEREAS, throughout its career, The Clash used the power of music to share messages of peace, unity, anti-imperialism, anti-racism, poverty awareness, and freedom of expression.”) Punk-minded bars in the District continue to mark this “holiday,” including Bluejacket, where Clash tunes will play “all day and all night.” Allen’s office will present another ceremonial resolution, and the Navy Yard brewery will tap a new IPA called London’s Drowning, brewed with South African hops. Proceeds from the beer benefit the D.C. Immigration Legal Services Fund. 6 p.m. Free.

Frances Quinlan at the Anthem: Hop Along is a wonderful rock band with infectious guitar riffs and bouncing drums, but it’s easy to forget all of that when Frances Quinlan’s roar wallops you on every song. The frontwoman of the Philadelphia quartet is a great chronicler of the little stories that say big things about this world, but just listen to those pipes. Quinlan can soar over the highest hurdle in a delicate breath and then barrel through a brick wall with her ferocity in the next note. The 33-year-old has ventured into the solo world with “Likewise,” an album that puts the rock gear in the closet in favor of dreamier synths and pianos to buoy the only essential instrument: her voice. 8 p.m. $45.

MGM Roast Beef reopening: Washington’s meat lovers have been deprived of some of the area’s best hand-carved brisket and roast turkey sandwiches since July, when an electrical fire swept through MGM Roast Beef’s Brentwood kitchen and dining room. But the restoration work is finally complete, and owner/chef Ryan Zaritsky spent the intervening months revamping the menu, which now includes a top-round steak and cheese and a smashburger with top round and brisket in the patties. The first 25 guests in line receive a free sandwich of their choice; everyone else gets to be thankful that MGM is back. 11 a.m. Sandwiches priced individually.

Literary Cocktails at the Gibson: The closure of Petworth Citizen sent one of D.C.’s most interesting and original cocktail nights into exile. Thankfully, though, Literary Cocktails has found a new home in the Gibson’s second-floor lounge. Each weekend, mixologist Chantal Tseng crafts a new menu of cocktails inspired by a different author or book — everything from Shakespeare to Ian Fleming to Haruki Murakami. The first pick at the Gibson: N.K. Jemisin’s short story collection, “How Long ’Til Black Future Month?” No reservations are required, but attendees should tell the doorman they’re going upstairs, and not to the main bar. 6 p.m. to midnight. Free admission; cocktail prices vary.

First Friday Art Walk at the Embassy of Argentina: If you’ve never been inside the Embassy of Argentina’s art galleries, this month’s First Friday Art Walk in Dupont Circle is your chance. A new exhibition by Argentine painter Jorge Caligiuri is the focus — Caligiuri will be on hand to speak to guests — but visitors can also see an exhibit of nature and urban photography by diplomat-turned-photographer José Andrés Basbus and tour the embassy’s striking permanent collection. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

Tove Lo at the Fillmore Silver Spring: In the past decade, pop stars laid bare the unmentionables of polite conversation, and you can thank Tove Lo. The 32-year-old’s undeniable smashes “Talking Body” and “Habits (Stay High)” were perfect paeans to owning the youthful lust and debauchery swirling in her brain. The same year that Pharrell blandly crooned about the joy of happiness, the Swedish songstress produced anthems about carnal joys. Her latest album, “Sunshine Kitty,” serves up the satisfying sleaze of past offerings but can leave you wondering what happens when the long night of partying is over and the sun rises on life’s next chapter. 8 p.m. Sold out.

Saturday, Feb. 8

A Closer Look at African American Artists in SAAM’s Collection at the American Art Museum’s McEvoy Auditorium: As part of its annual “A Closer Look” series of art talks, the Smithsonian American Art Museum will present a panel discussion spotlighting important works by African American artists in its holdings, one of the largest such collections in the world. The roundtable will include: West Coast artist and academic Allan deSouza; D.C.-based attorney and art consultant Schwanda Rountree (an advisory board member for the Corcoran’s “30 Americans” exhibition in 2011); and local husband-and-wife art collectors Mel and Juanita Hardy, founders of the arts advocacy organization Millennium Arts Salon, whose home is a showcase for works by African American artists. 6 p.m. Free.

D.C. Defenders debut at Audi Field: The XFL of 2001 promised a titillating, grittier brand of football with all the trimmings (and baggage) that came with its professional wrestling vision. The XFL of 2020 — well, it’s still a little unclear how the revived league is differentiating itself, outside of a way to continue watching football after the NFL season is finished. For any longtime city dwellers who haven’t wanted to make the trek up the highway — or have other qualms about supporting the NFL team in Landover — there will be professional football played in D.C. proper. The D.C. Defenders will call Audi Field home and kick off the season against the Seattle Dragons. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones is the face of the franchise — and if you’re looking for a local tie, Pep Hamilton started his coaching career at Howard University. 2 p.m. $24-$120.

Old Glory DC watch party at Duffy’s Irish Pub: The XFL isn’t the only new sports league in town. Old Glory DC begins its inaugural season in Major League Rugby this weekend, taking on NOLA Gold in New Orleans. Rugby hasn’t quite found its footing stateside, but you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the lingo of scrums, flankers and props when Old Glory takes the field for games at Catholic University’s Cardinal Stadium, beginning Feb. 16. If you want a preview of rugby culture, head over to H Street NE, where Duffy’s will be hosting a watch party for Old Glory’s first game with a special on Guinness. 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. No cover charge.

Love the Wine You’re With at Screwtop Wine Bar: There are Valentine’s Day events targeted at doe-eyed couples, and there are anti-Valentine’s Day events designed for singles, but Screwtop’s annual pre-Cupid gathering manages to appeal to everyone. Looking for the perfect bottle to match the chocolates you’re buying for your sweetheart? You’re sure to find something at this tasting of 20 wines, paired with cheeses and chocolates. Want to get your single friends together to drink wine and eat chocolate? Did we mention there will be 20 wines to sample? Seriously, something for everyone. 4 to 6 p.m. $59.99.

Nerd Nite at DC9: “D.C.’s original science + nerd + drinking event,” which features self-proclaimed nerds leading PowerPoint presentations on esoteric topics in a dark bar on Saturday night, is feeling a little frisky this month. The topics of the mini-lectures include “Battle of the Sexes: the Surprising Complicated Sex Lives of Animals”; “How to lose a girl in two standard deviations — an analysis of women in STEM roles in romantic comedies”; and “Fertile and flirty: Menstrual cycle influences on behavior.” Led by a high school biology teacher, a college professor and a fellow at the American Association for the Advancement of Science, these educational talks promise to be anything but dry, especially with a mixed drink in hand. Just be warned that they tend to sell out, so early arrival is suggested. 6 p.m. $10.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Opera On Tap DC Metro’s New Works Fest 2020 at Dew Drop Inn: The mission of Opera On Tap is to make the art form more accessible to new audiences by taking opera out of fancy concert halls and staging it in unusual venues, such as low-key bars, while also helping new performers and composers develop and share their work. Born in Brooklyn in 2005, the nonprofit has expanded to include dozens of chapters across the world. The District’s Opera On Tap will live up to its mission by staging a New Works Fest in the relaxed setting of the Dew Drop Inn. With the help of local performers, a group of eight area composers and librettists will present fresh creations at the Brookland bar. 3 p.m. $15.

Raphael Saadiq at 9:30 Club: For a sampling of the past, present and future of R&B, turn to Raphael Saadiq. The singer began molding swing rhythms in the early 1990s through a trio of his family members in Tony! Toni! Toné!. When Saadiq wasn’t charting out his solo career in the early 2000s, he was orchestrating behind the scenes for a who’s who of generational talents, including A Tribe Called Quest and Whitney Houston — and co-writing the reigning champion of “Sexiest Song” for 20 years running: D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” Three decades in, the 53-year-old is still being tapped by the likes of Solange and John Legend to shine a light on the soulful road ahead. But his latest and more personal record, “Jimmy Lee,” shows there’s no better voice to guide the way than his own. 7 p.m. $40.

ArtRave Underground at Dupont Underground: The Dupont Circle farmers market is already a weekend staple, where you can pick out the right ingredients for the week’s menu. And now, for those seeking their next piece of art, there is an accompanying art-and-craft market to pop into after everything has been checked off the grocery list. Starting this Sunday, ArtRave will take over Dupont Underground for a weekly gathering of artists and makers, who will be selling their wares in the subterranean former trolley station. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Oscars watch party at the Midlands Beer Garden: If you didn’t get your fill of beer and food last Sunday, the Park View beer garden is turning Hollywood’s biggest night into a party. The festivities begin during the red carpet show with an Oscars-themed trivia game. There’s also a chance to enter a prediction pool with your prognostications for the winners of all the trophies; a costume contest with prizes awarded for best dressed; and of course, there will be drink specials throughout the night. 6:30 p.m. No cover charge.

DJ Heat at Washington Wizards home games: Bring your ears downtown to Capital One Arena for a basketball game, and you’ll know exactly where you are. Never mind the sneaker-chirp and dribble-patter. Listen to the music. You might catch a new cut by Rico Nasty or Beau Young Prince or YBN Cordae or a rising DMV rapper you haven’t heard yet. You might even hear Junkyard Band jostling through a classic go-go groove. Either way, you’ll definitely be listening to DJ Heat. As the official DJ for the Washington Mystics and Washington Wizards, the District native prides herself on sprinkling homegrown music into the mix during each team’s respective home games. “You know how it is in this city,” Heat says. “People here are always cheering for the other team. I’m like, ‘Let me remind people we’re here in D.C.’ ” Various times (the Wizards play at home on Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.). Tickets start at $18.