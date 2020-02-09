Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas, was a sophomore majoring in quantitative economics and had earned a 4.0 last semester. He was a member of the 24th Company, an intramural athlete, and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron, VT-NA, according to the academy. He had aspirations of being a naval aviator.

He was attending the academy with his twin brother Dylan, and his brother Jake, who is a plebe, as freshman are known.

“Duke was an active member of 24th company; he was able to have a special and close relationship with each of his classmates and company mates,” 24th Company Officer Lt. Sara Lewis said in a statement Sunday. “I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him. Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company.”

He is survived by his parents, Gerald and Jennifer, and his brothers Dylan and Jake Carrillo.