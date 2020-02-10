Royal Knights: Break-Up Bar at the Royal: The Royal’s themed bar nights have revolved around a variety of topics, ranging from fast food to “Clue.” This Monday, the Shaw bar decided to flatter the Going Out Guide by embracing being named one of the best places in D.C. to break up with someone. There will be $8 cocktails on specials for anyone, especially those looking to break up with their partner (or were broken up with) before Valentine’s Day. A tip from that guide: “Ask for the El Bastardo, a spicy-sweet mix of rum, gin and ancho-infused maple, or the frothy, herbal Wicked Games, with roasted-shishito mezcal.” 8 p.m. No cover charge.

Josh Stokes at DC9: When Josh Stokes lays down the funk, there’s no glossy sheen or technical trickery. The beat is there for all to see. The Baltimore-based drummer has collaborated with many of his city’s finest musical exports, including futuristic Baltimore club producer Blaqstarr, and it sounds otherworldly. One of the longest-running showcases for his talents making — and listening to — music are parties across Charm City called Tha Funktion. Stokes set out to define his own sound with his 2018 release “Funktion,” which sees him masterminding and cooing dreamy, lo-fi grooves that makes you realize you don’t need much production wizardry when you sound this good already. 8 p.m. $12.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

‘Giselle’ at the Kennedy Center: Ballet icon Misty Copeland is scheduled to take the stage in the starring role for American Ballet Theatre’s Feb. 13 performance of “Giselle.” The New York City company, which earned the title of “America’s National Ballet Company” by an act of Congress in 2006, heads to the Kennedy Center every season, but it’s been nearly 15 years since the troupe has brought the ghostly “Giselle” to Washington. Besides Copeland, ABT’s staging of this classic production will also see star turns from dancers on the rise such as Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell. Through Sunday. $49-$295.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

‘Pilgrims Musa & Sheri in the New World’ at Atlas Performing Arts Center: When lovers Sheri and Musa have a passionate fight in a diner, she throws coffee at him, and he offers to satisfy her by pouring the entire pot over his head. An act of dishonesty by Musa, a gentle Egyptian immigrant who drives a cab in this American city, has enraged Sheri, an impulsive, garrulous waitress with a different background. But when he holds the coffee pot up as if to pour, she climbs onto a table to grab the pot. He clambers up, too. “You are my type for me,” he tells her tenderly in his slightly broken English. “I stand on the table with you.” This disarming moment displays the major strength of “Pilgrims Musa & Sheri in the New World,” Yussef El Guindi’s distinctive, occasionally over-mellow cross-cultural romantic comedy. Now on view in a handsomely acted production from Mosaic Theater Company, the play thoughtfully ponders migration, assimilation and barriers to understanding between people of different heritages. Through Sunday. $20-$65.

‘The Mueller Report Illustrated’ at Solid State Books: If you’re a faithful reader of The Washington Post, you might have bought or received a copy of “The Mueller Report Illustrated” over the holidays. On Wednesday, you’ll get the chance to meet the team behind putting that graphic novel together at one of the best indie bookstores in the city. Join political reporter Rosalind S. Helderman, political editor Matea Gold and designer Katherine Lee to discuss the reporting and illustrating that transformed a political document into a graphic nonfiction book. 7 p.m. Free.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Bilal at the Club at Studio K at the Kennedy Center: Anyone looking for a live soundtrack to their romantic plans this week would be wise to catch Bilal at the Kennedy Center’s newest addition: an intimate nightclub. Studio K will be the home for shows running the artistic spectrum from improv comedy troupes to cutting-edge jazz musicians. It would seem to be an ideal setting to catch the neo-soul stylings of the 40-year-old singer, whose arresting catalogue of albums — in addition to his myriad collaborations with the likes of Erykah Badu and Kendrick Lamar — have made him one of the finest under-the-radar performers. It’s been five years since Bilal’s last album of stirring ballads, so here’s hoping that he’ll drop some hints of what he has in store for this decade over the two-night stand. 7:30 p.m. Sold out.

‘Love is Hell’ at Port City Brewing Company: If the idea of Valentine’s Day is scarier to you than Halloween, take heart: Port City Brewing in Alexandria is throwing a V-Day-themed bash that’s definitely not sappy. Dubbed “Love is Hell: A Valentine’s Day Horror Experience,” the 21-and-older party from Funland Productions spans two nights and promises games and photo stations inspired by “the horrors of love and romance.” The ticket price includes a pint of Port City beer — and relationship advice from an evil Cupid. Through Friday. $25.

Beyoncé vs. Rihanna Dance Party at U Street Music Hall: Twas the night before Valentine’s Day, and all through the club, everyone was grooving to “Work,” or getting down to “Drunk in Love.” The Beyoncé vs. Rihanna dance party is exactly what it sounds like: DJs Mills and Craig B take turns mixing between songs by two of the greatest female artists of our time, and you stay busy on the dance floor. A note to young lovebirds: This event is 18-and-older. 10:30 p.m. $12.

Y La Bamba at the Birchmere: As she prepared for the start of another tour with Y La Bamba, singer-songwriter Luz Elena Mendoza visited the city where her parents are from, Michoacan, Mexico. For Mendoza, the driving force behind the Portland, Ore.-based group, this carried a certain weight: She’s American, but still feels “in-between.” Y La Bamba is a Latinx band with an expanding repertoire. And from Mendoza’s candid ruminations on identity arises a more concrete truth: Latin music is no longer devoid of a voice of its own. Y La Bamba, together with such artists as Cuco, Helado Negro and Kali Uchis, is part of the rise of new forms of Latin artistry, made possible by the specific stories told by first-generation Americans. 7:30 p.m. $25.

Friday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day events for couples: The National Zoo’s Woo at the Zoo is the thinking person’s Valentine’s Day party. Sure, there’s an ’80s prom-themed dance party, trivia, a dessert bar and drinks, but the tickets ($50-$60) also include Valentine’s Day-themed talks about breeding endangered animals and how penguins speed date. (Admit it: You’re curious.) Handi Hour, the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s ever-popular crafting happy hour, makes a pop-up return in the Kogod Courtyard from 5 to 7 p.m., with all the paper, stickers and glue you need to make a free valentine or two. (Admission is free, though you should RSVP, and snacks are available to purchase.) Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and En Vogue were responsible for some of the most memorable R&B hits of the ’90s — and what’s Valentine’s Day without “Don’t Let Go (Love)” or “When Can I See You?” The two join local go-go band Be’la Dona for the Valentine’s Day Love Jam at Eagle Bank Arena. Transformer Gallery’s Heartbreaker’s Ball at the Line Hotel is the artsiest Valentine’s Day party around, with sculpture installations; karaoke; a photo booth; and a pop-up shop with prints, drawings and photographs for sale. Tickets ($25 for one, $40 for two) include a glass of champagne and dessert from A Rake’s Progress.

Valentine’s Day events for singles: At Dacha’s Anti-Valentine’s Day Party, you can take your frustrations out on a heart-shaped piñata, write a screed on the “Letters to Your Ex” wall, or sip cocktails like the Stupid Cupid. (Bring your dog, because they make everything better.) “Not a Love Story, a Story About Love” takes over Jackie Lee’s with a Polaroid photo booth; crafting, including making origami flowers; an open mic for reading love poems or breakup letters; and a burlesque performance by Honi Harlow. Tickets ($25 for one person, $40 for two) include champagne and a chocolate-covered strawberry. Looking for love? Shopping for a date? The hilarious and sometimes awkward Pitch a Friend returns to Franklin Hall. Well-meaning people create “Shark Tank”-style three-minute pitches about why you, the public, should date their single friend, who then participates in a brief Q&A session. In between presentations, there’s music, drinks and a performance by drag king KC B. Yonce. Tickets are $30. DJ Shea Van Horn of Mixtape spins dance music at Red Bear Brewing’s Valentine’s Bear Bust, a free party where there’s a $35 bottomless beer and cider option.

If you need a Valentine’s Day drink: The Maryland Brewers Association’s annual Love Thy Beer festival brings 28 craft breweries from across the state to the Silver Spring Civic Center for a night of unlimited sampling, including limited edition “Cupid’s Curse” beers. Tickets are $55, or $75 for early-access VIP passes. The stellar menu at Maxwell Park has a “Return of the Mack” theme for February, featuring the Shaw wine bar’s favorite bottles from previous months. The varying pour sizes invite sharing, and since it doesn’t take reservations, everyone has an equal chance of getting seats. For fans of rare craft beer, ChurchKey’s Old Flames night is simply one of the deals of the year. Around 100 vintage bottles from the likes of Dogfish Head, the Bruery, Oxbow and Hoppin’ Frog are half-price all night long. The Guilty Pleasure beer and chocolate pairing at Denizens Brewing Company in Silver Spring is exactly what it sounds like: Order a flight of house-brewed beers and you can have them paired with a flight of chocolates from local chocolatier Zivaara. (This deal runs Thursday through Sunday.)