“I’ve been doing this over 20 years. I’ve never heard of such a thing,” said Thorson, who shared the story on Twitter this week.

Just when you thought you have heard it all.....Trooper Trombley stopped a semi truck driver for speeding (17 over). After arresting the driver for suspicion of DUI/drugs, he found out that the suspect produces/records music while driving down the highway. #notacceptable pic.twitter.com/QdAdj1ZS4G — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 10, 2020

The 31-year-old driver was stopped at the town of Kennewick in southeastern Washington on New Year’s Eve, after a trooper saw him driving aggressively and 17 mph over the speed limit, Thorson said. He was arrested — not for making music, but on a DUI charge after the trooper smelled marijuana in the cab. Police also found white crystals that they suspected were drugs.

Thorson said the trooper making the stop noticed that a computer screen was on, showing what looked to be music production software. Thorson posted a picture of the setup Monday after recently learning about the arrest.

“The driver admitted, ‘Yeah, I produce music while I’m driving down the road,’ ” Thorson said. “He does it all behind the steering wheel.”