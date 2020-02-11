“I’ve been doing this over 20 years. I’ve never heard of such a thing,” said Thorson, who shared the story on Twitter this week.
Just when you thought you have heard it all.....Trooper Trombley stopped a semi truck driver for speeding (17 over). After arresting the driver for suspicion of DUI/drugs, he found out that the suspect produces/records music while driving down the highway. #notacceptable pic.twitter.com/QdAdj1ZS4G— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 10, 2020
The 31-year-old driver was stopped at the town of Kennewick in southeastern Washington on New Year’s Eve, after a trooper saw him driving aggressively and 17 mph over the speed limit, Thorson said. He was arrested — not for making music, but on a DUI charge after the trooper smelled marijuana in the cab. Police also found white crystals that they suspected were drugs.
Thorson said the trooper making the stop noticed that a computer screen was on, showing what looked to be music production software. Thorson posted a picture of the setup Monday after recently learning about the arrest.
“The driver admitted, ‘Yeah, I produce music while I’m driving down the road,’ ” Thorson said. “He does it all behind the steering wheel.”
The trucker, who lives in Florida, could not be reached for comment, but a Facebook page in his name includes several streaming videos shot from inside a truck cab at night with rap music playing. It’s not clear whether the driver is in fact the one heard rapping in the videos.