Star Wars Trivia at Pinstripes: Are you the kind of Star Wars who spends a perfectly good night arguing about the length of a parsec or why Chewbacca didn’t get a medal at the end of “A New Hope," and rolls your eyes when someone asks “Did Han shoot first?” Have we got an event from you. Pinstripes’ trivia night has an intergalactic theme with five rounds of questions covering all nine movies, “Rogue One” and “Solo." (No, sorry, there’s nothing on the expanded universe.) Teams can contain up to eight players, and prizes are up for grabs, so register in advance. 7 p.m. Free.

Upland Brewing Company at ChurchKey: Fans of wild ales and barrel-aged beers love Indiana’s Upland Brewing, and it’s time everyone else got familiar with them, too. A rare showcase at ChurchKey features eight of Upland’s offerings, including Golden Brue, a wild ale collaboration with the Bruery aged in wine barrels; Trio, a Flanders red ale that blends local strawberries, blueberries and honey before aging on more fruit in wine barrels; and Teddy Bear Kisses, an imperial stout that spends six months resting in Willett bourbon barrels. Oh, and there will be a hazy IPA, too, if that’s your thing. 5 p.m. No cover charge.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Signing of the bill declaring go-go the official music of D.C. at Culture House: Go-go has long been the unofficial soundtrack of D.C., pumping from car radios, getting crowds dancing at concerts and providing the beat for block parties and lazy afternoons. A new bill introduced by D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), however, designates the homegrown funk as “official music of the District of Columbia," in part due to the ruckus after Shaw resident complained about the go-go music blasting from the Metro PCS store at Seventh and Florida NW. After Mayor Murial Bowser (D) signs the bill at Culture House, a free celebratory concert features the Back Yard Band and DJ Supa Dan. 4 p.m. Free.

Exposed DC at Touchstone Gallery: See just how photogenic the District is at Exposed DC’s annual show at Touchstone Gallery, which kicks off with an opening reception on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The photography exhibition zooms in to illustrate the lives of Washingtonians, beyond the typical Mall or Capitol Hill scenes. Five of the 43 photos on display will earn a best in show award from a panel of local photographers, and all the images will be available for purchase. Through March 1. Exhibition admission is free. Opening night party tickets, $20-$25.

‘Miss You Like Hell’ at Olney Theatre Center: At this year’s Grammy Awards, folksinger-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell won the prize for best musical theater album for her Broadway hit “Hadestown.” But she’s not the only female, folk-flavored singer-songwriter who has a hit stage musical. Erin McKeown (pronounced mick-YOAN) collaborated with playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes on “Miss You Like Hell,” which had a successful off-Broadway run at the Public Theater in 2018. Beatriz, the play’s protagonist, is an undocumented Mexican living in California, who hasn’t seen her teenage daughter Olivia since she lost custody to the girl’s American father four years ago. When Beatriz shows up unannounced in front of Olivia’s Philadelphia home, she convinces her daughter to jump in a pickup truck for a cross-country trip. Various times through March 1. $37-$84.

Intersections Festival at Atlas Performing Arts Center: The Atlas Performing Arts Center’s annual Intersections Festival lives up to its name, with performances and events that span all sorts of genres. This year, that means everything from percussive dancers to filmmakers to a cappella singers, with such headliners as legal analyst Laura Coates, humorist R. Eric Thomas and YouTube-famous musician Malinda. More than 50 concerts and events are happening during the 12-day festival. If you want to see it all, snag an $85 festival pass, which would work out to be less than $2 per event. Through March 1. Various prices per show or buy a single festival pass to attend every performance for $85 or $160 for a duo pass.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Salsa lessons at the Embassy of Colombia: Washington’s numerous foreign embassies can teach you about art and history. Sometimes, they can teach you to dance. The Embassy of Colombia has launched a monthly series of free salsa classes that include basic instruction and a chance to practice your moves while learning about Colombia’s salsa culture. There’s also coffee and Canelazo, a hot cinnamon drink spiked with aguardiente, the country’s national spirit. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free, registration required.

Cam’ron at the Howard Theatre: It seems that most acts are content to use their tours to celebrate past glories, playing old albums in their entirety. That wouldn’t do for Cam’ron, the Harlem rapper known for his brash personality, countless feuds and vibrantly hued wardrobes. So instead of taking his 2004 career highlight “Purple Haze” on the road, he made a sequel to it. On “Purple Haze 2,” Killa Cam demonstrated that his surreal sense of humor, wicked wordplay and in-the-pocket rhymes are still sharp. How sharp? “So-called gangstas, you better move gentle,” he raps, “Kill you with the number 2 lead from my pencil.” 9 p.m. $27.50-$35.

Mother Tongue Film Festival at various locations: At the Smithsonian’s annual Mother Tongue Film Festival, watch fascinating stories told in languages and dialects from all over the world — such as Ainu, spoken in parts of Japan, or Diné, spoken by Navajo Indians. Timed to International Mother Language Day (Feb. 21), the free festival is part of the Smithsonian’s Recovering Voices program, which focuses on endangered languages. Twenty-one films featuring 28 languages from 22 regions will be shown at auditoriums at Smithsonian museums and across the city. Various times through Sunday. Free.

Friday, Feb. 21

Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists at Renwick Gallery: The Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery will be the third of four stops to host this ambitious touring exhibition of Native art. Organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, where it debuted last year before moving to Nashville’s Frist Art Museum, the show covers a millennium of art-making, featuring works ranging from ancient decorative objects to contemporary fine art. The show is the first of its kind to focus on the artistic output of Native women, with approximately 80 objects selected by a collaborative panel including Jill Ahlberg Yohe, MIA’s associate curator of Native American art; independent curator and beadmaker Teri Greeves of the Kiowa nation; research assistant Dakota Hoska; and an advisory group of several other artists, scholars, curators and historians. Through May 17. Free.

Inka Road Food Fiesta at the National Museum of the American Indian: After five years, the National Museum of the American Indian plans to close its exhibit on the legendary Inka Road, which ran 20,000 miles through South America. As part of the send off, the museum hosts an after-hours soiree celebrating the food of the cultures found along the road. If you haven’t gotten a chance to sample the museum’s food, which stands among the best of all the Smithsonians, this event features Freddie Bitsoie, executive chef of the Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe, and the Embassy of Peru chef Elmer Gutiérrez serving up food and tales of the region. Entertainment comes from an Andean band playing traditional instruments, as well as an opportunity to explore the exhibit with experts on-hand. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Free, registration required.

Jacquees at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Getting exposure as a new musician is tough, but Jacquees knew just how to drum up attention: by riling up his peers. In 2018, the Decatur, Ga., native crowned himself the King of R&B, a lofty decree for the then-23-year-old fledgling star. He didn’t buckle at the rebukes that followed, but he did couch his claim a little on the opening track of his latest album, aptly titled “King of R&B.” “Every day, a star is born/And if we talkin’ kings, there’s more than one/You should clap for ’em,” he clarifies on “King.” He doesn’t attempt to outdo these kings either, instead taking cues from his forebears to make sensual R&B numbers with sharp hip-hop sensibilities. Jacquees doesn’t quite take the throne with “King,” but more so lays the necessary groundwork to eventually get there. 8 p.m. $33.