Animal control officers went to the home in the 12000 block of Boydton Plank Road, about 40 miles south of Richmond, and found a kennel with 10 dog pens and a “running area.” Officials said the dogs were a hunting breed that’s often called Walkers or Walker Hounds.

The one dog that was alive was taken to a veterinarian for care and is “expected to fully recover,” officials said.

AD

There is an ongoing investigation in to the “circumstances of the deceased dogs.” Their remains will be examined to determine the cause of death by an animal health laboratory in Lynchburg, according to the statement.

AD

Animal control authorities said they charged the dogs’ owner — Floyd McNeil Maitland — with two felony counts of animal cruelty. Officials said he may face additional charges, depending on the investigation.

Alvin Langley, the chief warden of the Dinwiddie County Animal Control unit told NBC12 that it appeared some of the dogs may have been decomposing for weeks. He said his agency usually has cases that involve “maybe one dog, maybe two dogs dead.”

“But nothing of this magnitude,” Langley told NBC12.