Zoo officials said Violet, at 4 pounds, is much smaller than baby Lola. Like any baby, Lola is reported to be curious and interested in Violet.

Much of Violet’s time is spent being “cradled in her mom’s arms, sleeping and nursing,” the zoo said.

Experts said they’re watching Violet for milestones similar to human babies, such as being able to hold up her head on her own, using her fingers and toes to grasp items, teething, and learning to vocalize and make facial expressions.

Chimpanzees are considered endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, according to zoo experts.

In the wild, they face challenges such as losing their habitat in the African forest, threats of commercial logging, diseases and poaching.

Officials at the zoo in Baltimore said more than 50 front office employees at the Ravens’ digital media, public relations and finance teams voted on five different names.

The four others were Lenore, a character in the book, “The Raven” by Edgar Allan Poe; Morella, the title of a short story by Poe; Kanoi, which is of Swahili origin and means “little bird”; and Corvina, which is Latin and means “like a raven."