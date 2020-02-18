“FOD is absolutely unacceptable,” Jenks wrote in the email, which was shared by a Boeing spokesman. “One escape is one too many.”

The message didn’t describe the debris, but it often includes tools or parts left behind when planes leave the production line. The Boeing spokesman said dealing with the debris is not likely to further delay the work of getting the planes off the ground.

Boeing had been putting newly-manufactured 737 Max jets in storage while the Federal Aviation Administration and international regulators determine whether the plane is safe to fly again. Then in January, with the necessary approvals still appearing to be months away, Boeing stopped building new Maxes at its Renton plant near Seattle. Last week, airlines began pushing back even further the date that they expect to operate the Max, with United taking the jet off its schedule until early September.

The Max has been grounded since March, following the second of two crashes. The first was in October 2018, in Indonesia, the second was in Ethiopia; a total of 346 people were killed. The crashes were connected to an automated system that investigators say repeatedly forced the planes’ noses down. Boeing says it has a software fix for the problem,

The new problem with the so-called foreign object debris was first reported by aviation industry news site Leeham News.

Issues with debris have caused headaches for Boeing and its customers before, and were part of a 2015 settlement between the company and the FAA. Last year, the Air Force temporarily halted delivery of tanker aircraft from Boeing because it was concerned about debris.

In the email to staff, Jenks described new checklists, inspections and signage designed to stem the problem.

“We need our entire team to make this a priority,” he wrote.