Inka Road Food Fiesta at the National Museum of the American Indian: After five years, the National Museum of the American Indian plans to close its exhibit on the legendary Inka Road, which ran 20,000 miles through South America. As part of the send-off, the museum hosts an after-hours soiree celebrating the food of the cultures found along the road. If you haven’t gotten a chance to sample the museum’s food, which stands among the best of all the Smithsonians, this event features Freddie Bitsoie, executive chef of the Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe, and Embassy of Peru chef Elmer Gutiérrez serving up food and tales of the region. Entertainment comes from an Andean band playing traditional instruments, as well as an opportunity to explore the exhibit with experts on hand. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Free, registration required.

Jacquees at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Getting exposure as a new musician is tough, but Jacquees knew just how to drum up attention: by riling up his peers. In 2018, the Decatur, Ga., native crowned himself the King of R&B, a lofty decree for the then-23-year-old fledgling star. He didn’t buckle at the rebukes that followed, but he did couch his claim a little on the opening track of his latest album, aptly titled “King of R&B.” “Every day, a star is born/And if we talkin’ kings, there’s more than one/You should clap for ’em,” he clarifies on “King.” He doesn’t attempt to outdo these kings either, instead taking cues from his forebears to make sensual R&B numbers with sharp hip-hop sensibilities. Jacquees doesn’t quite take the throne with “King,” but more so lays the necessary groundwork to eventually get there. 8 p.m. $33.

Cooking Up History at the National Museum of American History: The Cooking Up History series at the American History museum is one of the best ongoing excuses to take a long lunch break in the city. Each month, the program highlights a notable chef who explores the origins and context of a specific recipe, and this year’s series will focus solely on women. Friday’s event brings James Beard award-winning writer Toni Tipton-Martin, who will show off a recipe from her latest book, “Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking.” 1 to 2 p.m. Free.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Rakim at the Kennedy Center: If you haven’t already been persuaded to check out one of the Kennedy Center’s attempts to broaden beyond the horizon of concert hall, one of rap’s greatest MCs, Rakim, will grace the stage to discuss his legendary lyrics and book, “Sweat the Technique.” The 53-year-old New York native is one of the most influential artists in hip-hop from his pioneering work with Eric B, the producer and DJ. As it happens, Rakim’s partner-in-rhyme will be on hand to perform a set behind the turntables. Here’s hoping that the duo will not leave fans without a strong rhyme to step to for the night. 7:30 p.m. $35.

Mardi Gras in D.C. at various locations: Mardi Gras is a shut-down-the-city kind of holiday in New Orleans. The District doesn’t tackle Mardi Gras as intensely, but Washington is home to multiple celebrations that feature food and/or music from the Big Easy. The Hamilton will mark the holiday this year on Saturday with a pair of bands that represent a small slice of New Orleans music: the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, which has been bringing a fusion of traditional brass, funk and R&B to audiences in and out of its hometown since 1977, and Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas, which showcases the accordion-driven, Louisiana-born zydeco music. The Wharf hosts a more locally focused celebration, with a parade featuring Eastern High School’s Blue and White Marching Machine and floats sponsored by neighborhood bars and restaurants. The parade runs from 4 to 5:30, and is followed by free live music on the waterfront and fireworks over the Washington Channel. Times and prices vary.

Washington Justice Overwatch Homestand I at the Anthem: Esports has a long way to go before the sport of competitive video gaming can compete with football, basketball or baseball. But the Overwatch League, the professional esports association centered on the team-based first-person shooter “Overwatch,” is doing what it can to elevate esports, with broadcasts on ESPN and competitive teams in cities across the world. The Washington Justice — the Mid-Atlantic region’s team — will host homestands, where fans can watch teams from around the globe battle it out virtually in real-time. The Anthem will host the Justice’s first three homestands, starting with a weekend-long event. If you’re curious about esports, this is a chance to see just what the sport has to offer. Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. $75-$410.

Too Free at U Street Music Hall: When D.C. trio Too Free is in the studio, the jam sessions yield an abundance of ideas, from curious chunks of music to fully formed songs. But no one knows how or when inspiration will strike. “This is something I realized about our process,” Carson Cox says. “If I don’t hit record from the second everyone shows up, I miss something great.” Cox, along with bandmates Don Godwin and Awad Bilal, circled each other for years in various underground, DIY scenes. Eventually, the three ended up in the District making dance punk in a band with Downtown Boys’ Mary Regalado. Compared with their other project, Too Free is more purely dance music. Synth arpeggios shimmer over saw-toothed basslines and the clattering drum machine rhythms of freestyle, electro and beyond, while Bilal’s sultry voice brings a seductive energy to hypnotic grooves. 10:30 p.m. $10-$12; free before 11 p.m. for 21 and older.

Marc Anthony at Capital One Arena: The pressure to reinvent yourself as an artist is magnified for veteran musicians. Marc Anthony, however, didn’t care for reinvention when making his first album in six years. “Opus” does not have any splashy features, nor was there any interest from the Latin superstar to explore other popular forms of music that have largely dominated the pop charts. Ironically, his stronghold on the past is what ultimately helped him move forward. The slinky piano, buoyant horn section and heady salsa sounds of “Opus” are authentically Anthony, with the album becoming his 11th top 10 record on the Top Latin Albums chart. It also garnered him a Grammy award, furthering the point that the sounds of the past don’t always have to feel like a relic of their time. 8 p.m. $59-$179.

Wolf Parade at 9:30 Club: There haven’t been many debut albums that sounded as unnerving as Wolf Parade’s “Apologies to the Queen Mary.” It’s what made the group’s 2005 release one of the most memorable rock records of that year. Their recent effort, “Thin Mind,” sounds like a filtered-down version of that sparkly debut, with the frenetic, unhinged energy of its predecessor largely absent. But there are some glimpses of the past: “Out of Control” comes close to rekindling the untethered sound that defined “Queen Mary,” harnessed with a whirling, spazzy guitar. And though the band, now a trio, didn’t quite recapture the magic of “Queen Mary,” the new album stays rooted in the band’s ethos of not bucking to trends and staying unequivocally themselves. 6 p.m. $30.

Black Pioneers in Classical Music at Strathmore: The National Philharmonic will showcase trailblazing composers and their works, including William Grant Still’s “Symphony No. 1” — known as the first symphony written by an African American composer — and Wynton Marsalis’s shape-shifting “Wild Strumming of Fiddle.” Violinist and founding member of the Harlem Quartet Melissa White will join the orchestra for the evening. Don’t miss a preconcert lecture at 6:45 p.m. 8 p.m. $39-$89.

Sunday, Feb. 23

“Making Manifesto” at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden: You have only until early April to view “Manifesto: Art x Agency” at the Hirshhorn, so if you haven’t seen it yet, this weekend is a good chance. The show’s focal point is 13 short films, all starring the great actress Cate Blanchett. In a (likely unintentional) meta bit of art, on Sunday you’ll be able to see a short documentary taking you behind the scenes of those 13 short films: “Making Manifesto” culls interviews with Blanchett and artist Julian Rosefeldt to find the inspiration behind the exhibit. 2 p.m. Free.

Mardi Gras in D.C. at various locations: Washington continues its early Fat Tuesday celebrations at the Wharf, this time at Pearl Street Warehouse for two acts that honor the music of the Crescent City: Annapolis-based Naptown Brass Band and D.C. Meters, which covers songs from the funk group the Meters. Sunday also brings the Mardi Crawl through downtown Leesburg, where seven breweries, including Crooked Run Brewing, Dynasty Brewing and MacDowell Brew Kitchen, are open with drink specials, beads and live music from 4 to 9 p.m. Times and prices vary.

Record fair at Denizens Brewing Co. Production House & Taproom: Denizens’s newest outpost in Riverdale Park hosts its first record fair on Sunday, following in the footsteps of the original Silver Spring location. As a testament to its focus on the community, the brewery will be hosting some excellent unheralded record shops around the area, including Brightwood Park’s HR Records and Beltsville’s Sonidos Music & More. There will even be used books on hand for those who haven’t bought into vinyl. Of course, you’ll be able to enjoy any of the brews on tap, and records will be spinning all day to set the mood. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

“True Laurels” issue launch party at Somewhere: You might already feel well-versed on some of the best rising rap and hip-hop from the District, but if you’ve been curious about what’s popping in Charm City, one of the most invaluable resources has been a publication called “True Laurels.” Writer Lawrence Burney has his ear on the ground in Baltimore (and the DMV) and highlights some of the brightest lyricists you might not know. The latest issue of Burney’s magazine launches at Navy Yard’s cafe/streetwear hybrid shop, and attendees might expect some of the artists featured in the magazine to make an appearance. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.