Martin quickly realized the man was trying to help an eagle. Martin got in touch with the county’s Animal Services agency, which helped get the eagle to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Va., about 70 miles west of Washington.

The center said the eagle is being treated and “luckily, after just a few days in care,” its “lead level has come down significantly.” And experts said the eagle — a female — is “now eating on her own!”

Experts at the wildlife center also gave updates on two other injured bald eagles that were recently rescued. They were both found in Stafford County, Va., and their lead levels have also “come down,” officials said.

One of the bald eagles is a juvenile dealing with a “kidney injury” that happened “due to the toxicity” of the lead. The other bald eagle, an adult, is “continuing to heal” from a fractured ulna, which is a bone in the bird’s wing.

On Wednesday, officials said they got another injured bald eagle from the Quantico, Va., area that had possibly flown into a power line. The eagle had some burn marks on its body and a “small amount of lead,” according to Hillary Davidson, executive director of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.

The wildlife center annually takes in roughly 2,200 injured animals, including squirrels, birds, foxes, weasels and beavers.

Wildlife experts said it has been a “particularly bad season for lead — especially for vultures, eagles & opossoms.” They reminded the public that “lead poisoning is preventable.” Often, eagles and other animals eat lead ammunition bits that are left in “shot game or nuisance wildlife” and ingest it into their systems, according to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.

Experts at the wildlife center said hunters should use non-lead ammunition.

Davidson said the eagles often seem dizzy or as if they’re in a state of drunkenness when they’re brought in and have high levels of lead. She said those eagles are treated with drugs; their systems are flushed; and they’re checked for any side effects.

They’re watching the eagle that seems to have kidney problems, she said, and it may not regain full function to be released into the wild. Veterinarians are working to continue to lower the lead levels in the others, and Davidson described the prognosis of those eagles as guarded.