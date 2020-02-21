“It was shocking,” he said. “It’s like, ‘This isn’t what we expected!’”

On Feb. 20, Schuman — who is a lawyer — went to the store to claim his check. The store gets $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Schuman’s ticket was one of three top prize winners in the New Year’s Day drawing, according to Virginia Lottery officials. The other Jan. 1 top winning tickets were bought in Portsmouth and Chesapeake.