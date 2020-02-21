He never plays the lottery.

But Daniel Schuman, of Arlington, Va., got a ticket from his wife as a gift. And he won $1 million.

His wife bought the New Year Millionaire Raffle ticket at the 7-Eleven store on North Fairfax Drive in Arlington.

Schuman told Virginia Lottery officials that he saw that the winning numbers matched and then he checked them again.

“It was shocking,” he said. “It’s like, ‘This isn’t what we expected!’”

On Feb. 20, Schuman — who is a lawyer — went to the store to claim his check. The store gets $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Schuman’s ticket was one of three top prize winners in the New Year’s Day drawing, according to Virginia Lottery officials. The other Jan. 1 top winning tickets were bought in Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

According to lottery officials, Schuman told them that he has “no immediate plans for the winnings.”