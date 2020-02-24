Un-Plated Presents: A Zero-Proof Event at Coconut Club: Whether you attempted Dry January, are exploring the “sober-curious” lifestyle or just want to cut the amount of alcohol you consume for health reasons, you’re probably aware that more and more bars are offering alcohol-free “zero proof” cocktails far more interesting than the Shirley Temples of yore. At this event, curated by Un-Plated’s Sabrina Medora, you can taste spirit-free drinks from a dozen restaurants and bars, including the Columbia Room, Espita Mezcaleria and Beuchert’s Saloon, while snacking on Coconut Club’s small plates. A portion of proceeds benefits Ben’s Friends, an organization that helps service industry members struggling with addiction. 7 to 9 p.m. $50.

AD

AD

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Mardi Gras celebrations: Mardi Gras is a shut-down-the-city kind of holiday in New Orleans. The District doesn’t tackle it as intensely, but the area is home to multiple celebrations that feature food and/or music from the Big Easy. Union Market’s Dock 5 hosts its annual all-you-can-eat-and-drink Mardi Gras Extravaganza, featuring dishes from Bayou Bakery’s David Guas and acclaimed local chefs, a Hurricane cocktail competition, a costume contest and live music. Tickets are $50. If food is your preferred way to consume New Orleans culture, head to America Eats Tavern, where shrimp jambalaya, fried oysters and trout meunière with dirty rice are on the menu, and the swingin’ Laissez Foure performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Republic Cantina may be Tex-Mex, but they’re serving a special king cake kolache along with fried gator po’ boys and other Louisiana-inspired food and cocktails. Over at Ivy and Coney, they’re celebrating Hamtramck style, with free paczki — don’t ask, just eat the jelly-filled Polish doughnuts — and free pierogi from 5 p.m. until they run out. And finally, if Mardi Gras brings out your competitive side, Hot and Juicy Crawfish in Woodley Park hosts a crawfish-eating contest with a $200 gift card for the winner. Arrive by 6 p.m. to participate. If you’d rather remain a spectator, there’s buy-one, get-one beers and $6 Hurricanes.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

AD

AD

‘Suicide.chat.room’ at Taffety Punk Theatre Company: The Capitol Hill theater company revives one of its most fascinating productions, “suicide.chat.room,” in honor of its 10-year anniversary. The play is told primarily through dance choreography, and the dialogue is entirely culled from Internet forums and chat rooms discussing suicide. The story transcends any sort of gallows premise into something moving, thanks to a terrific score from local art rockers Beauty Pill. The show runs through Saturday, but Wednesday night is a pay-what-you-can preview. Through Saturday. $5-$15.

Terri Lyne Carrington at the National Museum of African American History & Culture: One of jazz’s finest working ambassadors, Terri Lyne Carrington takes the stage at the newest Smithsonian Museum. The three-time Grammy winner chats with the museum’s Dwandalyn Reece before taking a seat behind the drums with her ensemble Social Science to perform songs from their stellar, genre-bending album “Waiting Game.” 7 p.m. $30.

Thursday, Feb. 27

AD

AD

Girl Scout Cookie and Bell’s Beer pairing at Craft Beer Cellar: You might have informally paired a Thin Mint — or three — with your favorite stout at home, but enjoying a favorite beer with Girl Scout Cookies is more common than you might think. Representatives from Bell’s Brewery in Michigan lead a tasting at Craft Beer Cellar that pairs their tasty brews with classic Girl Scout cookies: Think Samoas and porter, or Trefoils with the new Light Hearted Ale. The tasting costs $1, but the fee is waived if you buy a box of cookies from the troop parked outside the store. Those who want to continue debating the best beer to sip while eating Tagalongs can head down H Street to the Pug, which will have cookies for sale and specials on Bell’s offerings from 7:30 to 9 p.m. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. $1.

Man Beer Pig at Anxo Cidery & Pintxos Bar: Anxo Cidery in Truxton Circle is going all-in for Women’s History Month, with a full slate of events in March. One of the highlights: All the beer they’ll feature is from breweries with female owners or brewers. To clear the taps for this new slate, the bar offers 50 percent off all man-made beer from 5 to 9 p.m., and $2.50 pours of those same beers from 9 p.m. to close. Charcuterie and croquetas are 25 percent off throughout the night. 5 p.m.

Time Is Fire at DC9: If you were to analyze Time Is Fire’s new album “In Pieces,” well, in pieces, you’d find bits reminiscent of music past and present, ranging from punk and dance to dub to psychedelia, with a heavy dose of sounds from across the globe. “It’d be really easy to sit here and tell you how much I like Gang of Four and Mdou Moctar,” guitarist Jeff Barsky says, “but I really feel that the way we write is like news reporting, where the influences aren’t things you love — you’re influenced by everything you hear.” 8 p.m. $10-$12.

AD

AD

Beyond Charlottesville at the National Archives: What happened at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, and where do we, as a country, go from here? Those questions are the driving focus of “Beyond Charlottesville,” a book written by former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe. Joining McAuliffe for a discussion on national divisions and healing at the Archives is a panel including former congressmen Albert R. Wynn (D-Md.) and Gary Franks (R-Conn.). 7 p.m. Free, but RSVP required.

Friday, Feb. 28

‘Celia and Fidel’ at Arena Stage: There’s a touch of magical realism in playwright Eduardo Machado’s “Celia and Fidel,” which makes its world premiere later this month as part of Arena Stage’s Power Plays initiative to develop new politically themed works. The Fidel of the play’s title is, of course, Fidel Castro, while Celia is Celia Sánchez, a Cuban revolutionary leader. Machado, who is from Cuba, dreams up what these two might have said to each other in 1980 as the economy slumped and thousands sought asylum at the Peruvian Embassy in Havana. Through April 12. $72-$115.

AD

AD

Watch parties for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ at various locations: Queens, assemble. The upcoming 12th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” brings watch parties at LGBTQ-friendly bars across the city every week until the winner is crowned. Nellie’s Sports Bar will project the show on their big screen and have happy hour specials until 8 p.m. There likely won’t be a bad seat in the house if you’re trying to watch at Pitchers in Adams Morgan, since the show will be broadcast on 14 TVs across all three floors. And if you want a real-life drag show after the one on-screen, head to NoMa’s Red Bear Brewing for a watch party hosted by local queen Desiree Dik, followed by Desiree’s Drag Show at 9 p.m.

Iyla at Songbyrd: Hoping to recycle the hook from Wu-Tang Clan’s signature 1993 hit “C.R.E.A.M.” on her new single “Cash Rules,” Iyla reached out to the Clan for its blessing, then crossed her fingers. Not only did she get the thumbs-up, Method Man himself asked to hop on the track, according to the 26-year-old Los Angeles singer. The single is a logical follow-up to Ilya’s breakout hit, “Juice,” a song about an unexpected and flourishing love. Over a bouncy beat, she sings, “Where did you come from? Like, out the sky into my life now.” 8 p.m. $15-$18.