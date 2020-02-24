Experts at the zoo said in a statement that “cheetahs naturally have low genetic diversity due to a near extinction at the end of the last ice age.” For about 20 years, scientists have been trying to boost the cheetah population through IVF and embryo transfers.

Officials said the embryo transfer was done by scientists at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va., and the Columbus Zoo.

The semen for the cheetah cubs came from a male cheetah at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Texas. It was brought to the Washington area a year ago, then frozen. Eggs were harvested from Kibibi at the Columbus Zoo in November, and they underwent in vitro fertilization in a lab.

The fertilized embryos were then transferred to Izzy.

Officials said it was only the third time scientists had attempted the procedure. Kibibi has never given birth but was unlikely to reproduce on her own. “Her valuable genes were at risk of never being passed on,” the zoo said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Izzy is “less genetically valuable,” and scientists had recommended she not be bred. Izzy was hand-raised as a cub and comfortable with keepers, making her a good candidate for surrogacy, officials said.

About a month after the procedure, veterinarians discovered two fetuses on an ultrasound. For cheetahs, pregnancies usually last between 90 and 96 days.

Izzy started showing signs of labor on Feb. 19. The cubs — a male and a female — have been nursing since they were born.

Adrienne Crosier, a cheetah biologist at the Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute, said artificial insemination has been performed on cheetahs for decades, but a cub hasn’t been born as a result for about 20 years.

“Just the fact that we were successful with embryo transfer after only the third attempt gives me hope for the future of this technique for improving cheetah management, potentially on a global scale,” she said in a statement. “We can extend a cheetah’s biological clock.”

Expert said about one-third of cheetahs at zoos are not bred because of age, behavior or health. A cheetah’s chances of reproducing drop significantly after age 8.