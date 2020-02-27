AD

Watch parties for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at various locations: Queens, assemble. The upcoming 12th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” brings watch parties at LGBTQ-friendly bars across the city every week until the winner is crowned. Nellie’s Sports Bar will project the show on the big screen and have happy hour specials until 8 p.m. There likely won’t be a bad seat in the house if you’re trying to watch at Pitchers in Adams Morgan, since the show will be broadcast on 14 TVs across all three floors. And if you want a real-life drag show after the one on-screen, head to NoMa’s Red Bear Brewing for a watch party hosted by local queen Desiree Dik, followed by Desiree’s Drag Show at 9 p.m.

“Suicide.chat.room” at Taffety Punk Theatre Company: The Capitol Hill theater company revives one of its most fascinating productions, “suicide.chat.room,” in honor of its 10-year anniversary. The play is told primarily through dance choreography, and the dialogue is entirely culled from Internet forums and chat rooms discussing suicide. The story transcends any sort of gallows premise into something moving, thanks to a terrific score from local art rockers Beauty Pill. Through Saturday. $5-$15.

Iyla at Songbyrd: Hoping to recycle the hook from Wu-Tang Clan’s signature 1993 hit “C.R.E.A.M.” on her new single, “Cash Rules,” Iyla reached out to the Clan for its blessing, then crossed her fingers. Not only did she get the thumbs-up, Method Man himself asked to hop on the track, according to the 26-year-old Los Angeles singer. The single is a logical follow-up to Ilya’s breakout hit, “Juice,” a song about an unexpected and flourishing love. Over a bouncy beat, she sings, “Where did you come from? Like, out the sky into my life now.” 8 p.m. $15-$18.

Grand opening of Neptune Room: News broke on Facebook this week that Neptune Room, the sister bar to perennial best-bars-in-D.C. favorite Showtime, would finally open its doors in Brightwood Park on Friday night. We know its location is 5405 Georgia Ave. NW, and like Showtime, it’s a former barber shop. But that’s about all founder Paul “Soul Call Paul” Vivari has let slip so far. Still, given how cool Showtime has been, we’d roll the dice on a visit — probably paired with a trip to the nearby Jackie Lee’s. 5 p.m. No cover charge.

Saturday, Feb. 29

“Boys Don’t Cry” at Dance Place: What happens when a son chooses dance and his parents wish he would have chosen sports? An all-male cast brings this story to life in French Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi’s “Boys Don’t Cry,” a piece confronting gender norms and expectations. Koubi worked with musician Stéphane Fromentin and author Chantal Thomas on this performance, which shows the sheer joy and athleticism of dance. The Dance Place show is part of Compagnie Hervé Koubi’s multicity U.S. tour. Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. $15-$30.

Winter Cask Classic at Denizens Brewing: For lovers of traditional British-style cask ale — served straight without added carbonation — Denizens’ Winter Cask Classic has become a fixture on the local calendar. Sample a variety of beers from 12 Maryland and D.C. breweries, including Brewer’s Art, District ChopHouse and Oliver, in the Silver Spring brewery’s taproom, while a hockey shootout competition takes place in the beer garden. Noon to 5 p.m. $40.

Running of the Streetcar on H Street NE: So it looks like future runnings of this race won’t extend all the way into Georgetown, as the city’s plans envisioned when it began laying tracks for the D.C. Streetcar along the H Street NE Corridor. But as long as the Streetcar — known as “the Trolley” — remains a quirky transportation staple of the bustling neighborhood, runners and enthusiasts will gather for an annual tradition known as the Running of the Streetcar. Anyone wondering if they can outrun a large rail vehicle should head to Duffy’s Irish Pub on Saturday, where participants will gather to ride the eastbound streetcar to the end of the line (Benning Road and Oklahoma Avenue NE). They will then hop off and race the 1.92 miles back to Third and H Street NE on foot, attempting to reach that intersection faster than the Streetcar. (The only catch is that sidewalks will not be closed off, so be mindful of pedestrians.) 2 p.m. $5 suggested donation.

Walk the Walk at the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House: Carter G. Woodson, the scholar who created “Negro History Week” in 1926, was a longtime resident of Shaw. So was educator and activist Mary McLeod Bethune, a friend of Woodson’s and fellow champion of African American history. As part of the National Park Service’s celebration of Black History Month, a ranger leads a walking tour from the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House near Thomas Circle to the Carter G. Woodson Home, a few blocks from the Shaw Metro station. The Civil War, civil rights and neighborhood history will all be covered on the half-mile stroll. 11 a.m. to noon. Free.

Grand reopening at Lost City Books: While Adams Morgan saw longtime used bookstore Idle Time Books transform into Lost City Books last year, the newly named store underwent even more tweaks throughout January and will celebrate its reopening with a party. There will be a hodgepodge of DJs and bands playing while you browse artwork from local artists — and of course, books. Food will be provided by Julia’s Empanadas, and a drink ticket comes with every RSVP. 7 p.m. Free-$50.

Wow in the World Pop-Up Party at Strathmore: If your kids listen intently to “Wow in the World,” a whimsical NPR podcast about science and technology, they’ll love this interactive stage version of the show. The touring “Wow in the World Pop-Up Party” brings hosts Mindy Thomas and Guy Raz to Strathmore, along with the Pop Ups, the children’s musicians who wrote the show’s theme song. The show is aimed at kids ages 5 to 12, and a few lucky young STEM learners will be plucked from the audience to participate as lab assistants. 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. $28-$48.

Sunday, March 1

Young Dolph and Key Glock at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Young Dolph has spent the past decade burgeoning his bona fides as the king of Memphis rap with a steady stream of gruff-voiced, syrup-slow gangster tales. In the past few years, he’s had some competition for the crown in Key Glock, a 22-year-old talent with a similar flow and an ear for equally menacing trunk-rattlers. Thankfully, the two rappers (who are also cousins-by-marriage) have decided to join forces, releasing the collaborative “Dum and Dummer,” hitting the road for the No Rules Tour and aiming to be rap’s next best duo. As Dolph raps on the mix tape, “We on some UGK s--- right now, boy, ain’t nobody triller.” 8 p.m. $29.50.

Women’s Month Launch Party at Anxo: Now that Anxo has cleared the bar of man-made beer, the cidery can properly celebrate Women’s History Month. There are a slew of special events throughout March at both the Truxton Circle bar and Brightwood Park tasting room, including an art installation from Hen House D.C., drag story hour and a cocktail competition. But Sunday kicks off with the can release of Nevertheless Dry Cider, a collaboration with Vermont’s Eden Cidery — and $1 from each pour of the new cider will be donated to local women-focused nonprofits. Noon. No cover charge.