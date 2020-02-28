Case in point, for me, at least: Flight Wine Bar.

Flight, a shoebox-sized wine bar on Sixth Street NW across from Gallery Place, opened in January 2014. It was one of the trendsetting mid-2010s bars that helped raise Washington’s awareness of what we now call natural wines, highlighting producers from Lebanon, Turkey, the Balkans and Greece in addition to small West Coast and French growers.

But as fashionable wine bars and wineries have multiplied across Washington — heck, Maxwell Park has opened two branches in less than three years — Flight fell off my day-to-day radar. And then I read this year’s list of national James Beard Award semifinalists. Among the expected nods for D.C.'s restaurant rock stars, including Thamee and Rooster & Owl up for the best new restaurant award, Ann Cashion of Johnny’s Half Shell and Vikram Sunderam of Rasika earning spots for outstanding chef, was Flight, nominated for outstanding wine program.

The Beard semifinalist list — known as “the long list” because the 20 to 30 names in each category are eventually whittled down to a more manageable five or six actual nominees, announced a month later — has its detractors in the industry and the media, who say the two-step announcement process is a way to generate twice the publicity for the awards. Fair enough. But Flight’s presence on the list, selected by the same judges who will eventually pick the winner, got me wondering if I was missing something by having not been to Flight for ages.

I met my wife at Flight for date night earlier this week, and found her sitting at the bar, with an empty seat next to her. “The bartender asked [the couple on the other side of her] if they could move down so that we could have two seats together,” she reported. “She did it before I could ask her.” It was an auspicious start to the evening.

Flight looked the same as I remembered it: A room with a few dozen seats and a trendy hotel bar vibe. But the menu has undergone some serious renovations. The six flight options that gave the place its name have grown to 22 themed choices. There are three dozen wines by the glass and around 700 in bottles. Even serious oenophiles might have trouble picking a starting point. For the rest of us, there are those flights. Swati Bose, who opened Flight with her husband Kabir Amir, says “95 percent” of their customers order a flight. There are times, she says, when “someone orders a glass and then they look through the menu” and decide the second round will be a flight.

There’s a breadth to the flights, all of which include three medium-sized pours for $18. Some serve as an introduction to a particular country, others focus on particular grapes, featuring Chardonnays from different continents. Proving to be both delicious and educational, “Dawn of the Indigenous Grapes,” offered in both red and white versions, highlights less-known styles made with Greece’s Kotsifali or a blend of Spain’s Treixadura, Albariño and Loureiro . The popular “I Like Oak and I Cannot Lie” shows examples of oak-aged wines from Virginia, Spain and California, but “we get to play around with it where it’s not these traditional big jammy wines, but interestingly structured wines,” Bose says. When the flights arrive, in Spanish-style tumblers instead of stemware, they’re accompanied by a notecard containing a crib sheet that provides background notes about winemakers, the grapes and aging process, which prove conversation starters at the bar.

The rest of the menu simply lists the wines alphabetically by color, calling attention to the style and the origin, but not much else. (The by-the-bottle list is broken out by country, which makes for easy exploring — until you realize how many countries are included.) “When we first opened, the by-the-glass list had to be very quickly modified,” Bose says, with a laugh. “It was a little too esoteric to do well. … We’re always working on keeping the menu, especially the wine by the glass menu, a little more user-friendly, but given the number of wines that we have and we always get a little bit carried away.”

This is when you'll be grateful for the person taking your order. There are four full-time staff members, plus Amir and Bose, and before they begin working, they undergo three to eight weeks of intensive training. “They have to know the 40 to 50 wines by the glass in their sleep,” Bose says. “They have to be able to talk about every single wine — it is a whole different level. A lot of our staff actually go on to study wine and I think about 50 percent have gone on to be certified sommeliers, or at least first level.” There are regular quizzes, too, for staff.

Since Flight first opened with 80 bottles, “there’s definitely been a shift in the kind of wines you can do,” Bose says. “People are a lot more adventurous, a lot more willing to try new things. Part of our initial concept was just that we would be a small wine list and we would rotate all the time. As we grew, we were just finding it’s really hard to say no to all these amazing wines, and it is still largely smaller-production lines,” including specializing in wines from the Balkans, Turkey or Hungary.

Having someone who can vividly describe the difference between two reds from Lebanon, or substitute a different wine into a flight without blinking when they realize your partner tried it in a previous flight — these are things that make you want to come back to a wine bar more often. This time, I’m going to try not to forget that.