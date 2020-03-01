Charles State’s Attorney Anthony B. Covington served as the organization’s past president and Karen R. Piper Mitchell, who is a deputy state’s attorney in his office, is listed as the bar association’s treasurer and former president.

Covington did not respond to calls or requests for comment left at his office. Piper Mitchell, reached by telephone at her office, declined to comment.

In an interview at her office Friday, Gibbs said her concerns increased after the organization handed out scholarships to perhaps four students of $1,500 each a year and canceled this year’s annual black-tie fundraising gala.

Gibbs said Covington and Piper Mitchell have been uncooperative in providing an accounting and at times combative during recent meetings. She said unanswered questions about the leadership’s transparency, including a failure to collect dues and account for the proceeds from previous galas, led her to seek court action.

“I feel I was being bullied. And I wasn’t getting anywhere,” said Gibbs, a former public defender who first expressed her concerns about the bar association in a Jan. 16 Facebook post following a special meeting of the bar organization in Waldorf.

I attended a special meeting of the Salome A. Howard Bar Association at the Waldorf West Library yesterday. I made my... Posted by Makeba Gibbs on Thursday, January 16, 2020

Minutes of a Jan. 15 special meeting obtained by The Washington Post identify the group’s current present as André C. Bruce, an assistant state’s attorney in Covington’s office. In a brief interview, Bruce said Friday he was not the organization’s president and declined to comment further. Calls to other members of the organization were not returned.

The specialty bar, which was founded as a nonprofit organization in 2010, is named after the late civil rights activist Salome Ann Freeman Howard, a teacher who participated in sit-ins and persisted in fighting segregation in Charles County even after opponents burned a cross on her lawn.

Gibbs was one of the specialty bar’s founders. It was modeled after other specialty bar associations, such as the J. Franklyn Bourne Bar Association, whose approximately 400 members work to advance the legal careers of African Americans. The Charles County specialty bar has perhaps 30 members, Gibbs said.

Since 2012, the organization, also known as SAHBA, has held an annual Black Tie Scholarship Affair to raise money for students attending the College of Southern Maryland. The event, usually held in April, features live music, dancing, an open bar and silent auctions, with tickets running at $65 a head. In 2017, the group raffled off more than $5,000 worth of gift baskets, according to its Facebook page. One sponsor — lobbying firm G.S. Proctor & Associates Inc. — chipped in at least $10,000, Gibbs said.

But the leadership failed to provide a detailed accounting of the proceeds after the galas, despite repeated inquiries from Gibbs beginning as early as 2017, she said.

Minutes obtained by The Washington Post from the organization’s special meeting on Jan. 15 in Waldorf say Piper Mitchell “reluctantly turned over” a treasurer’s report saying the organization had $98,000 in an account used for scholarships and $141 in an auxiliary account. The sheet of paper did not contain much more information than that, Gibbs said.

Gibbs said the treasurer also gave her a CD-ROM with what she described as vaguely worded expense reports that show about $35,786 in spending outlays for items such as flowers, raffle items and entertainment for the gala. Several entries do not show who made the contributions.

According to the minutes, the organization’s bylaws require that bank statements and other records be produced on demand to members. Piper Mitchell declined to do so, told members they would have to schedule an appointment to review the documents and expressed concern about turning over bank statements, the minutes say.

Notations on the minutes indicate they were taken by the organization’s secretary, Tonia Y. Belton-Gofreed. Belton-Gofreed, who is an associate county attorney in Prince George’s County’s Office of Law, said she couldn’t comment because legal action is pending.

Now in private practice, Gibbs is running to become a Circuit Court judge in the county. She dismissed the idea that her effort to find out what’s going on with the bar association is designed to boost her candidacy.

“It’s attention I really don’t need,” Gibbs said.

Her complaint asks a judge to grant access to the bar association’s financial records, appoint a temporary trustee and bar the current leadership from managing the organization’s affairs until everything is sorted out.