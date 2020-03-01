The cash infusion came from 2.2 million individual donations, including more than 350,000 people who gave to the Sanders campaign for the first time, officials said. On Saturday alone, the campaign said it raised $4.5 million.
When President Obama was running for office in 2008, he raised $55 million over the same time period.
For Sanders, who has built the most imposing online fundraising operation in the Democratic field this cycle, the sum marks a significant increase from the $25 million it collected in January. Since the start of his second campaign for president last February, the campaign said it has raised more than $167 million.
The Sanders campaign did not immediately say how much money it had in its account at the end of February. It announced that it was purchasing airtime for TV ads in nine states that vote on March 10 and March 17.
Sanders campaigned here Saturday night, conceding defeat to Biden in South Carolina during a rally.
“There are a lot of states out there and tonight we did not win in South Carolina," said Sanders, prompting disappointed boos from the crowd here. "And that will not be the only defeat," he cautioned. "Nobody wins them all."
Virginia is one of 14 states voting on March 3, which is known as “Super Tuesday” because more than a third of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention are up for grabs that day.
Sanders is campaigning in California on Sunday, a Super Tuesday state where voting is already underway.