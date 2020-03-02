Silver Branch Brewing anniversary week: Silver Spring’s Silver Branch brewing celebrates one year of brewing delicious, classic beer styles — crisp Czech pilsner, earthy English ESB, Belgian abbey beers — with a week of events. Monday is Beer 101, which explains the concept behind Silver Branch and how its lineup of beers came to be; Tuesday is an all-day happy hour with $5 drafts; and Friday is the release of Power Boots, a dry-hopped pilsner created by the all-female Pink Boots Society. Times and prices vary.

AD

AD

Om at Black Cat: Originally an offshoot of Sleep — the stoner metal band infamous for its hour-long, one-song album “Dopesmoker” — San Francisco trio Om has always pursued higher purposes. Fronted by singer-bassist Al Cisneros, Om has brought Tibetan and Byzantine chant structures and religious iconography to doom and drone metal. And while its first albums explored maximalist scale through minimal means, the group’s past two albums, 2009’s “God is Good” and 2012’s “Advaitic Songs,” have added strings, woodwinds and additional production to the mix, taking the band to an even more biblical level. 7:30 p.m. $20.

Tuesday, March 3

Crosshairs Garage Races at 201 12th St. South Public Parking: Yes, there are cool things to do in Crystal City. For six years running, area cyclists have converged on the business hub not to take over its streets but to ride laps through an underground parking garage. Novices and road warriors alike cram into a nondescript concrete tower to compete in a series of races over the course of five Tuesdays, barreling up and down ramps and swerving around concrete pillars to win prizes and, crucially, earn enough points to be crowned the winner of the Petty Cup. For those who merely want to witness a bit of the mayhem, there are partitioned viewing areas and even a pop-up bar where you can enjoy a beverage while watching cyclists jostle around and around. 6 to 9 p.m. through March. Free for spectators. $5-$20 for participants.

AD

AD

Ilana Glazer: Genny Social; ‘Horny 4 Tha Polls’ at Pearl Street Warehouse and Warner Theatre: Comedian Ilana Glazer has made politics a big part of her post-“Broad City” persona, naming her first stand-up special “The Planet Is Burning” and stumping for progressive candidates on social media. (Not that politics wasn’t a part of “Broad City.” Remember when then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared on the Comedy Central series in 2016?) For her new “Horny 4 Tha Polls” stand-up tour, Glazer is helping raise election awareness by throwing a series of Genny Socials (essentially: dance parties with a political agenda) in conjunction with her comedy shows. The tour kicks off at Pearl Street Warehouse on March 3 with a Genny Social staged by Generator Collective, which Glazer co-founded with Glennis Meagher as a way for people to share how their lives have been impacted by political policy. The next night, Glazer will offer her mix of stoner-friendly personal and political comedy during a phone-free show at the Warner Theatre. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pearl Street Warehouse. $15. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Warner Theatre. $49.75.

D.C. Tango Festival at Embassy of Argentina: Tango is one of Argentina’s major cultural exports, and its elegant music and artistic dance steps are on show every spring at the D.C. Tango Festival, organized by the Pan American Symphony Orchestra. For six weeks, the festival takes over the Embassy of Argentina in Dupont Circle, opening it to the public for concerts by orchestras from Argentina and Colombia; free screenings of tango-related films; and a milonga, or dance party, with live music and an Argentine wine tasting. (Wish you knew the steps? The embassy offers a four-week dance class, starting Wednesday, for just $20.) A portion of the festival’s proceeds benefit the Orquesta Escuela del Barrio del Triangulo, a music school in Rosario, Argentina. Through April 19. Free-$45.

AD

AD

Aventura at Capital One Arena: At the turn of the millennium, Bronx boy band Aventura revolutionized bachata — the bitter, bluesy Dominican sound — going electric and infusing the genre with R&B, rap and rock. They spent the aughts releasing a string of hits and crossing over by collaborating with the likes of Ludacris, Wyclef Jean and Akon. In the years since, frontman Romeo Santos achieved solo success, but after reuniting for a song on his most recent album and a handful of one-off gigs, the group is going back on the road for its first tour since going on hiatus in 2011. 8 p.m. $39.50-$179.50.

Kelly Reichardt retrospective at the Reach at the Kennedy Center: The brilliant director Kelly Reichardt’s latest film “First Cow” will debut on March 13, but if you want to get a sneak peek before then and a sampling of some of her finest recent work, head to the Reach. This mini-retrospective started on Sunday but you’ll still be able to catch two films on Tuesday: the gripping pioneer tale “Meek’s Cutoff” at 7 p.m. and the buddy camping journey “Old Joy” at 9 p.m. — the latter of which The Washington Post chief film critic Ann Hornaday named one of the best films of the past two decades. Wednesday will bring a screening of “First Cow” at 7 p.m. along with a Q&A with Reichardt herself. Through Wednesday. Free (first come, first seated).

‘Bandstand’ at the National Theatre: The big band era easily lends itself to a musical, and Tony Award-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler of “Hamilton” fame takes full advantage in “Bandstand,” which is packed with fresh takes on the lindy hop and swing dance. This original Broadway show makes its D.C. debut at the National Theatre in March as part of a national tour. Set in 1945, World War II veterans and a war widow start a band to win a national contest, finding healing along the way. Through Sunday. $54-$114.

AD

AD

Wednesday, March 4

‘Mother Road’ at Arena Stage: Like a protracted trek on Route 66 — whose John Steinbeck-endowed nickname supplies the title — “Mother Road” is ambitious, unwieldy, conspicuously significant and uncomfortably long. But this play, a sequel to “The Grapes of Wrath,” does boast humor. Preparing to drive from California to Oklahoma in his Dodge pickup, the play’s Mexican American protagonist, Martín Jodes, tells his travel companion William Joad that the truck’s name is Cesar. “As in the labor leader?” William asks. “No,” Martín shoots back sarcastically, “the salad.” Martín’s zinger lands with snap in director Bill Rauch’s burnished and powerfully acted production, now running at Arena Stage after originating at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. But other aspects of this work by Octavio Solis (“El Paso Blue”) are less satisfying. Times vary through Sunday. $41-$95.

AD

AD

Ginworld Martini vs Negroni Cocktail Affair at New Heights: Rejoyce, gin lovers, for this week is for Ginworld, a beverage industry symposium focused on everyone’s favorite juniper-forward spirit. While Monday’s day-long meetings and seminars are targeted for bartenders, brand ambassadors and other spirits professionals, there are public-facing events throughout the week, including a James Bond-themed cocktail party at the Gibson (Tuesday) and a Gin Rickey takeover at Wisdom (Thursday). But the event of the week might be the Negroni vs. Martini event at New Heights’ Gin Joint in Woodley Park. Try two of the most famous gin cocktails — and variations — prepared with 10 different gins from around the world, including Sipsmith, Roku, Xoriguer and Aviation. 6 to 8 p.m. Free admission; drinks priced individually.

‘Shipwreck’ at Woolly Mammoth Theatre: Maybe politics and government and public discourse would seem less fraught and threatening and chaotic if the guy in the White House were a bit more like the guy in the big, unwieldy play Anne Washburn has written, now on view at Woolly Mammoth Theatre. “Shipwreck” it is called, and it’s the U.S. premiere of a play of ideas on a Shavian scale, which is a good thing. But it’s also a protracted evening during which the ideas all crash into one another, as if they’ve been sent sliding down an icy interstate and end up in a 52-car pileup. The play is a reckoning with where America found itself in 2017 — marooned, as it were, in a storm. Five friends of Jools (Anna Ishida) and Lawrence (James Whalen) come to dinner in the tasteful, converted farmhouse they’ve bought that dates to, ahem, 1776. Far off in the nation’s capital, the crises are rolling off the Trump assembly line. The familiar debates of our time rage as the snow falls, the food runs out and the electricity falters. Neither the dinner party nor the country, it seems, is prepared for what’s coming. Through Sunday. $20-$90.

AD

AD

Lil Tjay at Fillmore Silver Spring: “My whole life I wanted something more,” Lil Tjay told Pitchfork last year. “I didn’t get here just to be broke at 28.” To that end, the 18-year-old rapper has big plans — including vocal and dance lessons so that he can be the next Usher. But for now, he’s embracing his “Bronx Justin Bieber” nickname, infusing his songs with youthful melodies that juxtapose the world-weary melancholy of his lyrics. “I was stuck up in the streets, but I had a brain,” he raps on his biggest hit, “F.N.” “. . . All I ever wanted was to have a name.” He’s quickly on his way to establishing one. 8 p.m. $33-$125.

Thursday, March 5

Brian Parise at the Big Hunt: Once a month, Brian Parise spends two nights in his Brooklyn apartment cooking a full pasta dinner for about 40 people to eat before a comedy show at Frank’s Cocktail Lounge. Parise isn’t a professional chef, nor an aspiring one. “I’m like a little Italian grandmother,” Parise says. “I just want to make people food.” He also wants to make them laugh. Parise, 36, is a comedian who has been co-hosting a monthly stand-up showcase since 2015. The Massachusetts native began his comedy career in the District, where he moved for a software job after college in 2007, eventually leaving for New York in 2013. He’ll return to his comedy birthplace on Thursday to record a stand-up show at the Big Hunt for his first comedy album. 9:45 p.m. $10.

AD

AD

Prohibition Book Talk and Beer at Quarry House Tavern: If you had a dollar for every old bar that claims it was a speakeasy during Prohibition, your fortune might rival Al Capone’s. But unlike many would-be blind pigs, there is evidence that illicit drinking did take place in the basement that now houses Silver Spring’s best bar. That’s why it’s the perfect place to hear historian Garrett Peck discuss his 2011 book, “Prohibition in Washington D.C.: How Dry We Weren’t,” which shows the lengths people went to consume alcohol in the D.C. area in the years before the 21st Amendment. RSVP and your first beer’s on the house. 6 to 9 p.m. Free.

‘Head Over Heels’ at Ainslie Arts Center: What does ’80s all-female rock band the Go-Go’s have in common with Elizabethan poet Sir Philip Sidney? The answer is the jukebox musical “Head Over Heels,” which drops such toe-tapping Go-Go’s songs as “Vacation” and “We Got the Beat” into a plot inspired by Sidney’s “Arcadia.” Monumental Theatre Company stages this recent Broadway show featuring couples on a quest for love, set in a magical kingdom with princesses and oracles. Through March 23. $40.

AD

AD

Friday, March 6

Women Filmmakers Festival at the American Art Museum and Eaton DC: The American Art Museum will celebrate unheralded women and non-binary voices in film when they host a two-day film festival showcasing their works. Friday’s programming starts at downtown’s Eaton hotel with a series of short films from filmmakers from around the District, Baltimore and Philadelphia — all of whom will be on-site for post-screening chats. The museum will host an all-day event on Saturday dedicated to experimental films — and even an interactive game — that is highlighted by a screening at 4:30 p.m. of the influential 1983 cult classic “Born in Flames,” with a discussion from director Lizzie Borden afterward. Through Saturday. Free with registration.

Bacchae at Songbyrd: Bacchae, the young D.C. punk quartet named after an ancient Greek tragedy, has just wrapped up a weeknight rehearsal, and now the band members are chitchatting on the sidewalk — the very environment where they continue to encounter the wolf-whistling creepoids who inadvertently gave rise to “Sour” and maybe “Read,” Bacchae’s two most ferocious songs. The foursome first assembled nearly two years back with relatively little experience on their instruments, and even less desire to go chasing after a particular style. The punk rockers will celebrate the release of their newest album, “Pleasure Vision,” on Friday night. 9 p.m. $10 suggested donation.