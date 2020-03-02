“I wanted people to be reaching out,” L’Insalata, 23, told The Washington Post on Monday. “I wanted people to be talking. I wanted there to be discussion about change.”

The discussion that ended up happening was probably different from the one L’Insalata anticipated: Instead of talking about the significance of the pageant winner’s rainbow outfit, many people were left questioning why she was abruptly banned from participating in the parade at all.

Hours after the news stories about her published, L’Insalata said parade organizer Larry Cummings declared that she and another pageant winner could no longer participate in the event, which draws thousands of people each year to celebrate Irish heritage. Cummings reportedly told pageant organizer Jim Smith that his decision was based on safety concerns for the women.

Cummings on Monday did not return a phone call to a number listed for him in public records. But he has said publicly this year and in the past that LGBTQ groups’ inclusion in a parade honoring Irish culture would be inappropriate.

The controversy over inclusion of LGBTQ groups and symbols extended to New York City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R), who told the Advance that a parade marshal informed him he could not march because he was wearing a rainbow-flag lapel pin. Borelli said the parade marshals physically blocked him from participating and called police for backup.

“I didn’t come with it looking for an argument; my friends handed a pin to me,” Borelli told the Advance. “I really didn’t think it was a big affront to the Irish.”

In refusing to let LGBTQ organizations participate openly in its St. Patrick’s Day parade, Staten Island stands apart from New York City’s other boroughs. The Manhattan parade, one of the country’s largest, allowed an LGBTQ group to march with its own banner for the first time in 2015 after activists pushed to be embraced.

Staten Island, the city’s most conservative borough, has held out. The Pride Center of Staten Island has unsuccessfully fought to participate for years as Cummings has maintained that LGBTQ people can only march if they do not identify themselves as such.

“Here’s the deal, it’s a nonsexual identification parade and that’s that. No, they are not marching,” Cummings told the Advance last week. “Don’t try to keep asking a million friggin’ questions, OK?”

L’Insalata said she participated in the St. Patrick’s Day parade two years ago, but at that point, she had not come to terms with her sexuality. She said she was ready this year to show that her identities as a member of the LGBTQ community and a member of the Staten Island community could coexist.

Several politicians and pageant winners chose to not march or to boycott the parade this year because of the organizers’ policy on LGBTQ groups. Staten Island Republican Chairman Brendan Lantry penned an opinion column in the Advance to argue that the pride center should be allowed to participate.

Despite being banned, L’Insalata said she watched the parade from the sidelines while wearing rainbow gear. She said LGBTQ pride flags were abundant in the crowd, and many people approached her to give a high-five.

“I just realized that even if I wasn’t going to be allowed to march, I could still make a difference,” L’Insalata said. “And I think that I still sparked conversation.”

A petition to remove Cummings from the parade committee began to circulate Sunday and had amassed roughly 265 signatures as of Monday morning. But L’Insalata said instead of losing his position, she wanted Cummings to become more open to dialogue with LGBTQ community members and eventually to change his mind about allowing them to march openly in the parade.

Although the Irish Catholic fraternal order Ancient Order of Hibernians is commonly associated with the parade, the group said in a statement that the Richmond County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee solely administers the parade and that the fraternal order has no input in their decisions.