Bacchae at Songbyrd: Bacchae bottles up jittery energy in pithy anthems that might just make you a better person. The D.C. quartet specialize in punchy guitar riffs and fierce drumming, but they really shine when layering the bubble-gum-sweet sounds of their voices. Their sneers dart back and forth, pinpointing vital missives of survival, courtesy of singer-keyboardist Katie McD and bassist-vocalist Rena Hagins. The punk rockers will celebrate the release of their newest album, “Pleasure Vision,” on Friday night before they hit the road as one of the best punk representatives of this city. 9 p.m. $10 suggested donation.

Black Girls Rock! Festival at the Kennedy Center: Beverly Bond will be busy in the days leading up to Sunday, which is International Women’s Day. The DJ and former model is hosting the Black Girls Rock! Festival, a four-day event that showcases content centered on black women and includes musical performances, panel discussions and free programming at the Kennedy Center. “My mission is to help to always elevate the voices of women,” says Bond, who created the Black Girls Rock! awards show in 2006. “It is important for people to see black women in leadership roles.” Various times through Sunday. $49-$109.

D.C. Independent Film Festival at the Carnegie Institution for Science: The D.C. Independent Film Festival, which celebrates the scrappy spirit of the independent auteur with screenings and how-to workshops, celebrates its 21st birthday this month with the tagline, “We’re finally grown-ups!” Fittingly, several screenings in this year’s lineup, which runs through Sunday, feature post-movie drinks and discussions with filmmakers. After a screening of the Christian-film-industry parody “Faith Ba$ed” (Saturday, 7:45 p.m.), festivalgoers can grab a beer with the movie’s writer and co-star, Luke Barnett. The son of a pastor, Barnett grew up in Clinton, Md., and attended Grace Brethren Christian School before moving to Southern California. Through Sunday. Tickets start at $11, not including a service charge. Festival passes are available from $55 to $145.

Moira Dryer exhibits at the Phillips Collection and Greater Reston Arts Center: Of all the superfluous structures in suburbia, none cries for purpose quite as loudly as the garage. At first glance, “Suburbia,” a 1989 casein-on-wood panel by Moira Dryer, seems to be more about the color blue and organic form than the contained freedom of the garage. But as in many of the ostensibly abstract artworks in the Phillips Collection exhibition “Moira Dryer: Back in Business,” here she offers a token of reality to hang on to: a hidden handle. Inside the contours of the “door” that handle might open, the shades of blue are electric; outside, ever-so-slightly dulled. Phillips Collection: Through April 19. On Saturdays and Sundays, admission to the museum is $12; $10 for seniors and students; free for members and visitors 18 and under. Tuesdays through Fridays, admission to the permanent collection galleries (including “Back in Business”) is free. Greater Reston Arts Center: Through April 18. Free.

Saturday, March 7

Anniversary party at Red Bear Brewing: Red Bear Brewing’s welcoming vibe has made it a destination in NoMa. No matter what you’re looking for — a place to play board games on a weekend afternoon, trivia for the deaf community, a family-friendly spot for parents, high-energy drag shows — this large brewpub has delivered. Oh, and it brews some pretty solid IPA, ESB and red ale, too. Red Bear celebrates one year in business with a day-long party. To accompany the new “Tastes Like Flannel” Pacific Northwest IPA, there’s live music from Silence Echoez at 1 p.m., then an evening celebration starting at 8 p.m. featuring DJ Shea Van Horn and regular drag host Desiree Dik. 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Free.

‘Age Old Cities’ at the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery: “Age Old Cities” at the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery examines three ancient Middle Eastern cities that have recently been ravaged by war: Mosul, Iraq, and Palmyra in Syria were nearly destroyed by the Islamic State between 2014 and 2017, while large portions of Aleppo suffered heavily during Syria’s civil war. The Sackler’s first primarily virtual exhibition, “Age Old Cities,” was organized by the Arab World Institute in Paris, where it opened in 2018, in partnership with UNESCO. It features four large-scale 3-D digital projections, each lasting several minutes, revealing the extent of the devastation in these cities. A separate, three-minute virtual-reality experience — available only one day a month — transports visitors to five sites, including al-Nuri Mosque, Mosul’s Roman Catholic Our Lady of the Hour Church (ransacked by the Islamic State in 2016) and the Greco-Roman Temple of Baalshamin in Palmyra, built nearly 2,000 years ago, which the militant group blew up in 2015. Through Oct. 25. The VR experience is offered the first Saturday of every month from noon to 4 p.m. with the exception of July, when it will be the second Saturday. Free.

Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Fun Dog Show: St. Patrick’s Day is still days away, but Alexandria likes to get a jump on the celebrations. The day starts with a dog show on the Market Square, sponsored by the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, with dogs competing in costume contests that include “Most St. Paddy’s Spirit” and “Best Human/Canine Look-Alike.” (You can sign up your four-legged friend here.) The canines then take a place of honor leading the 39th annual parade through Old Town, which features more than 2,000 participants — pipe and drum bands, Irish dancers, floats, Revolutionary War soldiers and even St. Patrick himself. After the last group passes, it’s time to head to the pub. Daniel O’Connell’s, owned by parade grand marshal John Brennan, is a popular choice. Dog show: 10:30 a.m. to noon; Parade 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

Fifth anniversary party at Fair Winds Brewing: Lorton’s Fair Winds Brewing has been a reliable source of tasty and accessible beers for the past half-decade. The brewery is celebrating its birthday with the release of a barleywine, All Hands Anniversary Ale. This weekend is also a chance for Fair Winds to show off its work with other stellar Virginia brewers, including collaborations with Ocelot and Crooked Run Brewing. Cipolla Rossa Pizzeria, Natural Red Catering and Arlington crab shack Quarterdeck will provide food. Noon to 10 p.m. No cover charge.

Comedy marathon at Dojo Comedy: For the past two years, Park View’s Dojo Comedy has hosted a 12-hour comedy marathon, with improv, sketch, stand-up and beyond. And because half a day apparently wasn’t enough of a whirlwind, for its third year, the group has added three more hours of programming. Starting at 11 a.m., local performers and comedy acts will showcase their best routines, whether you’re checking in for a couple hours or staying awake through all 15. (Don’t worry, there are 15-minute intermissions scheduled throughout.) 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. $12-$30.

Sunday, March 8

Direct Current at the Kennedy Center: Direct Current, the Kennedy Center’s multidisciplinary spring showcase of works new to Washington, returns for its third year, this time with a focus on female creators. Direct Current will include a variety of media: film screenings (Jason Moran performs the score to Ava DuVernay’s “13th” live), opera (Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s “Blue”), and poetry (Patti Smith). Musician Chris Thile will also broadcast an episode of “Live From Here,” his public radio variety show, with an all-female guest lineup. The most buzzed-about event is probably the Beyoncé Mass, a “womanist worship service” that mixes the music of Queen Bey with a sermon and readings from texts by female scholars. The Mass begins at 6 p.m., and free tickets will be distributed in the Hall of States at 5 p.m. (Demand for tickets in other cities has been high, so arriving early is recommended.) Direct Current has free and ticketed events throughout the Kennedy Center campus, including the Reach expansion. Various times and prices through March 21.

International Women’s Day at the National Museum of Women in the Arts: Fittingly, in honor of International Women’s Day, the National Museum of Women in the Arts is offering up a great — and free — opportunity to catch its exhibits, including “Delita Martin: Calling Down the Spirits.” All throughout the day there will be docent-led tours of the downtown museum, live musical performances and even book swap featuring works written by women. You’ll even be able to get some snacks and shop around as you browse the art, as vendors ranging from Georgetown Cupcake, Salt and Sundry and the Girl Scouts will be on hand with goods and treats. Noon to 5 p.m. Free.

WoCo Fest at Big Bear Cafe and All Souls Unitarian Church: The Boulanger Initiative in D.C. has been working for the past two years to promote female composers of classical music, whether they worked centuries ago or write music today. Their biggest event is WoCo Fest, which happens in two parts. If you head to Bloomingdale’s Big Bear Cafe during the day, you’ll catch classical artists performing and discussing their works. Afterward, head over to Columbia Heights’ All Souls Church for a unique collaboration: Grammy-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion unveils a composition from acclaimed electronic artist Jlin. At 7:15, the group and composer participate in a pre-show chat about the work. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Big Bear Cafe. 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at All Souls Unitarian Church. $10-$35.