This post will be continually updated.
What’s been canceled?
No major public concerts or festivals have been canceled. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank announced March 3 that its spring meetings, which bring thousands of delegates, observers and members of the press to Washington every April, will be held in a virtual format.
The National Symphony Orchestra had previously announced the cancellation of its scheduled tour of Japan and China.
What are museums and public attractions doing to prepare for the coronavirus?
Smithsonian spokeswoman Linda St. Thomas told The Post’s Peggy McGlone that the maintenance staff has been wiping down “high-touch surfaces” such as railings, doorknobs and exhibit areas multiple times per day. Additionally, every museum entrance has “easy-to-find hand sanitizers that the public can use when coming into our buildings.”
What would have to happen for the Smithsonian to close?
St. Thomas says the Smithsonian takes direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the D.C. Department of Health. Other institutions that follow CDC guidelines include the Kennedy Center and the National Gallery of Art.
I’m planning on coming to the District to see the cherry blossoms. Is there any impact on the festival, parade or events?
At the National Cherry Blossom Festival news conference on March 4, Bowser and other officials stressed that they were monitoring the situation but that they were planning as if festival events would take place as normal.
Cherry blossom peak bloom in Washington expected March 27 as festival organizers monitor effects from coronavirus
One question hanging over the festival concerns performers coming to Washington from Asia. Japan has asked schools to close in March and is having problems testing citizens for the coronavirus, and The Post’s Marissa J. Lang reports that two dance troupes from Japan — one from a high school and one from a university — have withdrawn from the festival.
Still, festival organizers say that J-pop singer Naotaro Moriyama and alternative duo Anna Sato x Toshiyuki Sasaki are still headlining the festival’s opening ceremony on March 21, and all the public events, including the parade on Constitution Avenue NW and Sakura Matsuri street festival on April 4, are going ahead as planned.
Has there been any impact on the restaurant scene?
Post restaurant critic Tom Sietsema contacted local restaurateurs before his March 4 chat. Some, including Rose Previte of Maydan and Robert Wiedmaier of Marcel’s, said it was business as usual. Ashok Bajaj, whose dining empire includes Rasika and the Oval Room, told Sietsema that “We are beginning to see some cancellations from conferences," and Centrolina’s Amy Brandwein said while the impact has been minimal so far, “I am extremely concerned about the impact this may take on tourism in general and locals eating out. And on our employees, if this becomes a health pandemic in D.C.”