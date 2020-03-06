“It wasn’t women’s physicians it was women physicians,” Sanders said. “It was like, ‘We’re women, we’re here.’ ”

As the other doctors went their separate ways over the years, Sanders and Schaffel continued the practice on their own, delivering thousands of babies over more than three decades. And as they looked ahead to their retirement, the pair hoped to someday pass on the practice to a new generation of young doctors who could carry on its legacy.

AD

But the doctors recently announced in a letter to their 3,000 patients that they will be closing the practice in May, bringing an end to one of the few remaining women-run private OB/GYN practices in the District.

AD

After a years-long, nationwide search, the doctors were unable to find candidates of “sufficiently high quality” who were willing to take on the responsibilities of a small private practice, they wrote in the letter to patients.

Amid rising rents, the high costs of malpractice insurance in the District, and a generational shift toward a better work-life balance, new doctors are reluctant to take on a private practice like this one, especially in a field as demanding as obstetrics and gynecology, said Sanders, now 63.

AD

“They’re worried about the future, and would a practice like this be able to survive,” Sanders said. “I don’t know the answer to that.”

The announcement shocked longtime patients of the practice, some of whom have been seeing the doctors for more than three decades, through pregnancies and miscarriages, children and grandchildren, cancer scares and menopause.

AD

Five minutes after the email went out, the office phones started ringing, said the practice administrator, Donna Richardson. Hundreds of messaged poured in.

“Our voice-mail system shut down,” Richardson said. “It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The closure also brings an end to a trailblazing practice that helped pave the way for many of the District’s preeminent female OB/GYN doctors. While women now make up the majority of gynecologists — and 82 percent of OB/GYN residents — in 1970, only 7.2 percent of physicians in obstetrics and gynecology were women.

AD

One of the founders of the practice, Elizabeth Crisp, began her medical career at a time when a tiny fraction of doctors were women. As a medical student, Crisp wanted to pursue surgery but was told that she couldn’t, recounted Constance Bohon, who began her career at Crisp’s practice.

AD

“But if she wanted to do surgery, she could operate on women,” Bohon said. “Kind of by default she ended up in OB/GYN.”

Crisp completed her residency at the Columbia Hospital for Women in 1960, and years later would go on to become the hospital’s first female chief of the medical staff. In 1979, she opened Women OB/GYN Physicians with Anita van Rooy, who had been a year behind her as a resident at the Columbia Hospital for Women.

AD

“It just seemed to be more logical, and smoother,” said van Rooy, who retired in 1992 and is turning 91 this month. “We got along together very well, and the patients seemed to be very happy to go to women doctors.”

The doctors would help cover for each other during late-night deliveries, making it easier for them to work while raising children of their own. Crisp, who died in 2004, would also help mentor young female physicians in Washington, hosting periodic receptions for female doctors to meet and share career guidance.

“It was pretty much known that unless she absolutely had to, she was not going to refer a patient to a male,” Bohon said.

Schaffel joined the practice in 1983. About six years later, Sanders joined the team.

AD

AD

But by the turn of the 21st century, the practice was on the brink of breaking apart. Some of the doctors moved away or retired, and others sought out jobs in larger groups. With the emergence of managed care, medical reimbursements had dropped, making it difficult for the practice to cover the high overhead costs of the practice.

“Nancy and I decided we wanted to practice medicine the way we wanted to be treated ourselves,” Schaffel said. So in 2002, they took over the business, opening a smaller office with fewer staff.

Their goal was to spend as much time as possible with patients, getting to know them and providing intimate, personalized care. For annual exams, they often schedule a half-hour for each patient. They tell patients to email, text or call them for advice, even on their days off or when they are on vacation.

AD

AD

But to keep providing this level of care, they decided to stop participating with insurance plans, as the reimbursements generally only worked for large practices with high volume, Sanders said. Patients agree to pay out of pocket when they are seen for visits, and the office staff submits claims to insurance companies for reimbursement afterward.

To the doctors and the patients, the higher costs are worth it for the level of care it allows. The relationship and trust between patient and doctor is particularly important for obstetrics and gynecology, Sanders said.

“Especially in our field, it’s very intimate,” she said. “We’re delivering people’s kids. We’re talking to them a lot about psychological issues that come in raising children and marriages.”

AD

That personal relationship extended to their staff as well, said Richardson, the administrator. The refrigerator in the office break room shows a collection of holiday cards from over the years, featuring the women on staff wearing matching snowman scrubs. Twice a year, the doctors take out their staff for an activity, such as cooking classes, pottery or spinning.

AD

On May 1, the doctors plan to host a party at their offices to say goodbye to heartbroken patients.

“When I saw read the email that you were closing your practice, I burst into tears,” one woman wrote to Sanders and Schaffel. “The first time in my adult life, there was someone who showed genuine interest in my well being and health as a woman.”

AD

Dolores Siegel has been seeing Sanders since she was a nervous and timid 17-year-old looking for advice on birth control.

“I think I told her that I was going to have sex before I even told my own mother,” said Siegel, who is now 35 and lives in Chevy Chase, Md. When she moved back to the District as an adult, she returned to the practice to give birth to her two children. “It was like having another mother there,” she said.

When Lisa Bonanno worried that she would “never find a husband” as a young lawyer in the District, Sanders comforted her. Through her marriage, infertility problems, miscarriages and mammograms that didn’t come out quite right, “she held my hand.”

AD

When she went into labor with her second daughter, it was Sanders’s day off. But the doctor scrambled to find child care for her own children so she could be there for her patient.

“She’s just always been there,” said Bonanno, who is now 62 and lives in Baltimore. She still commutes to see Sanders at her Washington practice.

Every year, Bonanno brings Sanders photos of her two daughters. Over the years, she assumed the doctor had put the photos away. But on a recent visit, she was moved by what she saw: There, on the wall next to Sanders’s desk, were all of the photos of Bonanno’s children.