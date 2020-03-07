Hospitals and health agencies are stocking up on protective equipment and testing kits, public transit systems are adding new cleaning protocols and officers and school systems are making plans to operate remotely if necessary. Here are answers to frequently asked questions.

How can I track how many people are being tested in the Washington region?

Public health departments update their websites for Virginia, Maryland and the District daily between 10 a.m. and noon. As of Saturday, the sites said Virginia had tested 38 residents in total, with zero positive results and seven tests pending. The District had tested nine residents (as of Friday), with zero positive results and one test pending. Maryland reported 41 negative tests plus the three positive cases in Montgomery County. Maryland no longer has an accurate pending number of tests because testing is being done at private commercial laboratories in addition to the state lab in Baltimore.

AD

AD

Have the three infected people in Maryland exposed others to the virus?

There was a nearly two-week lag between the time the Montgomery County residents — a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s — returned from an Egyptian cruise Feb. 20 and when they tested positive for covid-19. At that time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said only people who had visited certain countries should be tested. Two of the three who tested positive had contacts Gov. Larry Hogan (R) considered “concerning” enough to notify the public.

One of the individuals attended a gathering at a home in Bucks County, Pa., and interacted with children and local school employees, prompting the Bucks Central School District to close five schools Friday. A few people were tested and found not to have the virus, Pennsylvania officials said Friday.

AD

AD

The other one went to The Village at Rockville, a retirement community, to pay a condolence visit, known in the Jewish tradition as sitting shiva. As many as 100 people attended the event, including outside visitors, according to the deceased man’s grandson.

I visited The Village at Rockville recently. What should I do?

No residents or staff of the retirement community has been diagnosed with coronavirus or is exhibiting symptoms. Hogan instructed anyone who visited The Village between noon and 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 to contact their health care provider or the Maryland Emergency Management Call Center at (410) 517-3720. Anyone who recently visited the Village and is experiencing symptoms of a respiratory infection, whether they sat shiva or not, should call their doctor, Hogan said.

AD

Is there enough testing capacity in the Washington region?

At the start of the outbreak, all coronavirus tests were conducted through the CDC, a process that could take a week or longer to yield results. As of Tuesday, public labs in Virginia, Maryland and the District were able to test their residents, reducing the wait time to a few hours, officials said. By Friday, private labs were able to test as well, significantly expanding the region’s ability to test potential patients.

AD

What precautions is Metro taking?

District Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said District residents should continue their regular activities, including going to work and using public transportation, as long as they are not experiencing respiratory symptoms. Like other public transportation systems around the country, WMATA is stepping up its cleaning regimen to combat the potential spread of the virus.

AD

On Friday, Metro provided hand sanitizer to Metrobus operators and other frontline employees as part of the second phase of its pandemic response, The Post’s Justin George reported. Since January, the system has been wiping down heavy traffic areas and Metrobus steering wheels daily and ensuring rail cars go through a hospital-level disinfectant process weekly. Metro also is monitoring employee absences in case patterns suggest a rash of illness.

AD

What about Amtrak?

Amtrak is canceling its Acela nonstop service between Washington and New York from Tuesday through May 26. Demand for the train service, which launched last fall, has been down amid concern about the spread of covid-19, and the company anticipates more schedules changes. Passengers can change reservations at Amtrak.com or via the Amtrak app.

AD

I went to AIPAC. Am I at risk?

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee announced Friday evening two people from New York who attended the organization’s massive policy conference in D.C. last week tested positive for the virus.