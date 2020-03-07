Lawrence, 65, said the market for his goods outside the National Museum of African American History and Culture has taken a swoon in the last week or so. And he has noticed a change in how people gather around the Mall and act on the buses he takes to his home in the District.

"A lot of people are cautious, a little standoffish,” Lawrence said. “And you get mixed messages. You turn on the TV, and President Trump says it’s fine. Then you read and see people are dying.”

Tourism officials said they’ve had a few people cancel visits but it’s still too early to say what, if any, impact the virus will have on travel to the District. Several museum officials said they’ve seen no change at all.

In fact, Anabeth Guthrie, spokeswoman for the National Gallery of Art, said the number of visitors has been up this year.

But at one recent conference, about 700 Chinese researchers were no-shows, said Elliott L. Ferguson, president of Destination DC. He said his group, formerly the Washington DC Convention & Tourism Corporation, is updating members on the outbreak and offering ideas on best practices, such as extra steps on sanitation, Ferguson said.

“We are stepping up our efforts with our members and giving them information on what they should expect and what they should do to make people feel more comfortable,” Ferguson said.

Several visitors to the Mall seemed to be taking the coronavirus outbreak in stride. Others expressed concern, if not downright worry — but they were still out and about. If someone coughed or sneezed, awareness heightened. A couple from Wisconsin said they packed face masks. Others were fatalistic, almost blasé, about the threat.

“I’m just a faithful person, and I believe we’re all going to get through this all right,” said Shirley Underwood, a retired health care technician visiting the African American history museum with her son.

“The only concern was travel on the plane,” said Bethany Waters, 44, of Bowler, Wisconsin. Waters, who works for an insurance company, came to the District with her fiancee, who was in town for business. They toured the Capitol, the White House, the Washington Monument and several museums including the National Gallery of Art. She said she views the outbreak as something like the regular flu, but worse.

“I see somebody coughing, and I don’t go near,” she said. They packed face masks for their flight but so far haven’t used them.

Jason Parker, an IT technician who visits the art museum about twice a month, usually to view the Renaissance exhibits, said he couldn’t see any difference from the usual attendance, though he found himself watching people’s body language more closely. He said he’s trying to read whether other people feel healthy. He thinks about not touching hand rails and other things he can do to avoid contracting the illness.

“It crosses my mind that I need to wash my hands more,” Parker, 42, of Cheverly, said.

Brenda Connors came to the District with her two daughters despite advice from her parents to stay home in Beaver Falls, Pa. She’s using hand sanitizer more than she used to.

“I would say I wouldn’t go on a cruise, either. Even flying is a little nerve-racking,” Connors said.

“I feel, as long as you’re not going abroad, it’s not that big a deal,” said her daughter, Marissa Connors, 22, a student at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

“I haven’t really thought about it,” said her other daughter, Danielle Connors, 19, a student at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh. Danielle said some of her classmates felt the impact after the university canceled all study abroad as a precaution against the coronavirus spread.

“There’s a level of concern no matter what, but not to the point we would feel uncomfortable traveling,” said Shelly Struthers, a tourist from Terre Haute, Indiana. “I pretty much put my faith in God.”

Struthers was strolling the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s Hall of Mammals with her husband and wearing a ball cap that said “#blessed.” She said the only sign of an outbreak were the few people she saw wearing masks.