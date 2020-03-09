Nap Eyes at Black Cat: You’d be blameless in spacing out to the dreamy jams of Nap Eyes. The Halifax, Nova Scotia rockers leisurely lay down a foundation of folksy guitars with just the right dash of twang. But you’d be missing out on some of the best profound rocker digressions since the likes of Pavement or (Nap Eyes’ tour mates) Destroyer. Singer Nigel Chapman might zone out into the expanse of the cosmos with his ramblings, but on the quartet’s forthcoming album, “Snapshot of a Beginner,” Chapman and crew are more focused in grounding these songs on Earth. Tune to one of their refrains turned mantras (“Transcendence is all around us”) as it echoes in your ears, and you might agree with them. 7:30 p.m. $22-$25.

Tuesday, March 10

Roberto Fonseca at the Hamilton: Afro-Cuban jazz is known for its scintillating rhythms — and it has few finer standard bearers than Roberto Fonseca. It’s no surprise given the jazz pianist’s lineage: His father was a drummer and his mother was a renowned bolero singer in their native Cuba. Fonseca’s style reflects the diverse makeup of his homeland. While you can find his roots firmly planted in the rich heritage of percussive, hip-shaking sounds of Havana’s nightclubs, the 44-year-old’s chops seamlessly span the globe. On his latest, “Yesun,” there are booming thumps of afrobeat whisked in with Brazilian bossa nova, Puerto Rican reggaeton and even Detroit techno. 7:30 p.m. $24.75-$49.75.

‘The Amen Corner’ at Shakespeare Theatre Company: The Shakespeare Theatre Company makes a full-throated claim to an exciting new era with its splendidly realized revival of “The Amen Corner,” James Baldwin’s rarely produced yarn of a gospel preacher whose personal and ecclesiastical walls come a-Tumblin’ down. Sidney Harman Hall has been transformed by director Whitney White and her designers into the Harlem storefront tabernacle from which Sister Margaret Alexander — in the person of a riveting Mia Ellis — guides her restive flock. She’s a strong-willed and prideful pastor, and we know from Proverbs 16:18 how pride is likely to goeth. With a choir of powerhouse singers adding joyful noise, Sister Margaret’s fall is set in motion by the preacher’s blindness to her own weaknesses and a venomous congregation’s vengeful schemes. A passel of exemplary performances attends this Learlike stripping away of titles, privileges and presumption. Various times through Sunday. $35-$120.

Wednesday, March 11

‘Rendition’ at Union Market Mobile Art Gallery: On the streets of D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood, you’ll find yourself shuffled between two cities: one represented by graffiti thrown up on crumbling alley walls, the other encapsulated by glossy murals that merely cite the edgy style of graffiti, yet are made for anyone but the demographic that pioneered it. In Zoë Charlton’s pop-up exhibition “Rendition” — on view in a shipping container outside Union Market — the Baltimore-based artist engages with this tension: the hollowing out, commodification and redistribution of black culture. Open from Wednesdays through Sundays at various times through March 22. Free.

Motherhood Redux at National Museum of Women in the Arts: Three acclaimed poets turn motherhood into verse as part of the Folger Shakespeare Library’s O.B. Hardison poetry series. Tina Chang, Camille Dungy and Beth Ann Fennelly will read their works reflecting on being a mom, with all its joy, sorrow and everything between. The event will be held at the National Museum of Women in the Arts, as the Folger’s library and exhibition spaces are under renovation. Stick around after the reading for a wine reception and book signing. 7 to 9 p.m. $12-$15.

Sudan Archives at Union Stage: On her expansive 2019 debut album “Athena,” Sudan Archives sounds as if she has traversed all four corners of the Earth, violin in tow. “All songs start with the violin,” the 26-year-old says of her creative process. From there, she builds worlds of her own. Those stylings tend to balance industrial-grade rhythms with dreamlike melodies. By synthesizing an array of influences — Sudanese music, classical music, Celtic folk songs and R&B balladry — her lyrics narrate a quest to make the unconscious conscious. 7:30 p.m. $15.

Thursday, March 12

NGA Nights: GRL PWR at National Gallery of Art: The National Gallery of Art’s popular after-hours events return after a winter hiatus for a special themed party for Women’s History Month. Expect pop-up gallery talks about women-identifying artists, a performance by the Afro-Brazilian drum troupe Batala, and Les the DJ spinning her favorite tunes by female artists, in addition to the chance to explore the galleries and enjoy a drink on the rooftop deck. 6 to 9 p.m. Free.

Environmental Film Festival at various venues: Billed as the largest and longest running environmental-themed film festival anywhere, this citywide program — now in its 28th year and coming at a juncture that has never felt more critical — is all about building and consolidating community, according to director Chris Head. “One of our founding principles is to create a space for the environmental film community,” he says. What that means is showing environmental films, mostly documentaries, in contexts where you might not otherwise expect to find them: at art museums, embassies, libraries — even a hotel — and other counterintuitive venues. Various times through March 22. Most screenings $10-$13; many are free; tickets to special events are $35.

Oso Oso at Union Stage: How do you make music when the world is dragging you down? For some artists it’s easy to counter with a little snark or even despair, but Oso Oso’s Jade Lilitri offers up a salve that seems to be in short supply: sincerity. It’s pretty much all you can find in the frontman/guitarist’s soaring emo screeds on his outstanding new album, “Basking in the Glow.” Even when the Long Island native sees his friends and loved ones veering into the same apathy he once struggled with, he delivers an alternative with a few strums of his guitar and an earnest, catchy hook. 7 p.m. $18-$35.

Literature on Screen: ‘You’ at the Miracle Theatre: Come face to face with charming stalker Joe Goldberg, better known as Penn Badgley, from Netflix’s psychological thriller “You” in the Pen/Faulkner Foundation’s Literature On Screen series. Badgley will join Elizabeth Lail -- who plays Guinevere Beck, the object of Joe’s misguided affections in season one -- moderator Hillary Kelly and series author Caroline Kepnes, to discuss the dangers of digital stalking. Stay after for a Q&A and book signing, if you dare. 7 to 9:30 p.m. $20.

Pig roast at Coconut Club: Coconut Club, near Union Market, always feels like a vacation, with its beachy decor and piña coladas at the bar. Chef Adam Greenberg is taking it one step further, with pig roasts happening the second Thursday of every month throughout the spring, summer and beyond. Be there in March to get the party started: The $45 dinner includes a welcome cocktail, roasted pig served family-style with plenty of sides such as braised greens, macaroni salad and crab rangoon dip. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. $45.

Friday, March 13

10th anniversary celebration at U Street Music Hall: Given how quickly trends wax and wane, it’s hard for a nightspot to remain at the top of its game for five years, let alone 10. And yet U Street Music Hall has managed to be one of D.C.’s most vital destinations for the past decade, no matter your taste in music. Sam Smith has played there. So have Robyn and Rare Essence. You may have caught RL Grime, Tiga, Tittsworth, Kaskade or even Skrillex in the DJ booth. Naturally, the club’s 10-day 10th anniversary celebration covers a broad spectrum: Futuristic electronic producer Mija fronting a live band (Friday); a Moombahton Massive special with Nadastrom and Good Times Ahead dropping their signature fusion of house and reggaeton (March 21); and D.C.’s own RDGLDGRN, whose mix of hip-hop, rock and go-go has found fans in both Dave Grohl and Pharrell Williams (Mar. 22). Add nights featuring synth-pop, techno and deep house, and you have to hope the walls are still standing at the end of the month. Various times and prices through March 22.

Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez, ‘Legendary Children’ at Politics and Prose: No duo knows LGBTQ pop culture inside and out quite like Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez, who report and comment on queer cultural moments through their popular “Tom + Lorenzo” podcast and website. For the married couple’s second book, Fitzgerald and Marquez set out to write the definitive history of arguably the most important LGBTQ TV show of the past decade, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The book, “Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life,” argues that RuPaul’s drag competition franchise functions as a living museum of queer culture and history, subtly exploring traditions and historical figures like no other TV series has. The duo will discuss their work, which examines the show’s tropes and explains how they connect to queer history, at this free book event. 7 to 8 p.m. Free.

Boiler Room presents Hard Dance x ROAM at a location TBA: Since 2010, Boiler Room has been throwing dance parties and beaming them across the Internet, connecting underground scenes from London to L.A. and Lisbon to Lima. After a 2019 visit, the platform returns to the District and re-teams with local party-starters ROAM for another special event. This time, the focus is on the fast tempos, high energy and euphoric extremes of “hard dance” music. DJing this “worldwide hardcore rodeo” — which won’t stop until sunrise — will be Brooklyn-based headliners Tygapaw and Satronic alongside D.C. talents Furtive, Gabberbitch69 and Limitbreak!. 10 p.m. $30.