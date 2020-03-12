AD

‘Pass Over’ at Studio Theatre: Moses and Kitch, are the heart of “Pass Over,” which premiered in 2017 at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre. A filmed version of that production, by director Spike Lee, is available on Amazon Prime. Moses and Kitch spend the entire play on a single out-of-the-way street corner of an unnamed American city. Their vocabularies largely consist of repetitive profanities, racial epithets and slang, but playwright Antoinette Nwandu demonstrates how those characters transform each of those words into a multiplicity of meanings. That enables them to grapple with big ideas about justice, friendship and ambition. Through April 5. $60-$90.

Boiler Room presents Hard Dance x ROAM at a location TBA: Since 2010, Boiler Room has been throwing dance parties and beaming them across the Internet, connecting underground scenes from London to L.A. and Lisbon to Lima. After a 2019 visit, the platform returns to the District and re-teams with local party-starters ROAM for another special event. This time, the focus is on the fast tempos, high energy and euphoric extremes of “hard dance” music. DJing this “worldwide hardcore rodeo” — which won’t stop until sunrise — will be Brooklyn-based headliners Tygapaw and Satronic alongside D.C. talents Furtive, Gabberbitch69 and Limitbreak!. 10 p.m. $30.

SOB x RBE at Union Stage: Great groups have a push-and-pull dynamic that fuels creativity. That’s the case with SOB x RBE, a trio from Vallejo, Calif., that makes supercharged, West Coast rap that swivels between the streets and the function. On any given track, DaBoii and Slimmy B spit lyrics like they’re running out of time, while Yhung T.O. keeps his lines smooth and his hooks smoother. While the group has been plagued by rumors of a breakup (they had already parted with former member Lul G when he was charged with murder last year), they stood together on the cover of a December album, the title of which spells out their MO: “Strictly Only Brothers.” 7 p.m. $20-$25.

White Ford Bronco at 3 Stars Brewing: If you haven’t visited 3 Stars Brewing lately, you’re in for a treat: The brewery recently expanded into 5,000 square feet of space next door, making room for a new bar with 20 taps, a bigger performance space for live music, and an expansion of the barrel-aging program known as the Funkerdome. Get a look — and a taste — this weekend, as local all-'90s cover band White Ford Bronco makes its 3 Stars debut. (The group is big enough to sell out the 9:30 Club, so seeing them in a smaller venue should be a treat.) 7 to 10 p.m. $25.

‘The Amen Corner’ at Shakespeare Theatre Company: The Shakespeare Theatre Company makes a full-throated claim to an exciting new era with its splendidly realized revival of “The Amen Corner,” James Baldwin’s rarely produced yarn of a gospel preacher whose personal and ecclesiastical walls come a-Tumblin’ down. Sidney Harman Hall has been transformed by director Whitney White and her designers into the Harlem storefront tabernacle from which Sister Margaret Alexander — in the person of a riveting Mia Ellis — guides her restive flock. She’s a strong-willed and prideful pastor, and we know from Proverbs 16:18 how pride is likely to goeth. With a choir of powerhouse singers adding joyful noise, Sister Margaret’s fall is set in motion by the preacher’s blindness to her own weaknesses and a venomous congregation’s vengeful schemes. A passel of exemplary performances attends this Learlike stripping away of titles, privileges and presumption. Various times through Sunday. $35-$120.

Saturday, March 14

Pi Day celebrations at various locations: While many venues around the area will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, this is Washington, so there are going to be a few select spots nerding out and spending Saturday counting digits rather than leaves on a clover. In honor of Pi Day — 3/14, 3.14, get it? — Silver Spring’s Astro Lab Brewing marks the release of its low-calorie, low-ABV concoction, PiPA. The festivities around the beer’s release at noon include a 3.14-mile run (11:30 a.m.), live music and a pie baking competition. Dangerously Delicious Pies on H Street NE fittingly opened a decade ago on March 14, and it celebrates with its annual Pi Day happy hour, with all sweet slices of pie up for grabs for $3.14 starting at 4 p.m. Then there’s Pi Pizzeria in Penn Quarter. Since the St. Louis pie shop transplant arrived in this city, its namesake day has included promotions, such as a buy-one-get-one for $3.14 deal and a free large pizza for all those who share the birthday. But the restaurant’s most charming happening is a children’s pi memorization contest, where kids 15 and under compete to see how many digits of the unending mathematical constant they can recite. As a bonus this year, Siva Natarajan, a local resident, will try to reel off 9,000 digits of pi starting around 4:30 p.m. — Natarajan previously ticked off 7,000 digits at the shop in 2015. Various times. Free.

Scythian at Union Stage: D.C.'s ban on large gatherings led the Wharf to postpone Saturday’s large outdoor St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which would have been headlined by Irish-Americana act Scythian. The fiddle-driven group got its start playing rebel songs and reels in D.C. area pubs before moving on to the festival circuit, performing at Merlefest and Irish festivals around the country. While the large outdoor concert is off, Scythian’s going ahead with an evening concert at Union Stage. Get ready for sing-alongs, games and plenty of dancing. 8 p.m. $20-$40.

Fourth anniversary party at the Sovereign: For the past four years, one of the city’s best beer lists has been hidden down a Georgetown alleyway. The Sovereign is dedicated to all things Belgian: easy-drinking saisons, rich abbey-style ales, and funky lambics fermented by wild yeasts, with special offerings that are hard to find regularly in the U.S., let alone D.C. For its fourth anniversary, the Sovereign is pulling out all the stops: Belgium’s Cantillon, Vermont’s Hill Farmstead and Texas’s Jester King are among the notable brewers sending kegs and special bottles for the occasion, with a focus on rare lambic beers. 11 a.m. No cover charge.

Sunday, March 15

Horse Lords at Rhizome: It’s possible you’ve heard currents of the sounds underlying the electric music of Horse Lords. But how the Baltimore quartet mind-melds to morph your perceptions of genre and time is nothing short of extraordinary. The instrumental rockers still pack a punch through core musical ingredients, including electric guitar, bass, drums and saxophone, to produce otherworldly polyrhythms. But their stellar new album “The Common Task” sees the Charm City musicians adding propulsive synth beats and warped reggaeton drums — and then just wait until you hear the bagpipes. 8 p.m. $15.

‘Venus Vs.’ at the Line Hotel DC: For sports fans of a certain age, it might be surprising to learn that Venus was the more heralded of the tennis-playing Williams sisters, before her younger sister Serena became one of the greatest athletes of the modern era. Ava DuVernay directed an ESPN documentary about Venus’s pioneering career and her fight for equal pay across the men’s and women’s circuit, which screens at the Adams Morgan hotel on Sunday. 4 to 6 p.m. Free.

Uniform + The Body at Black Cat: When the hardcore duo Uniform set off in search of musical inspiration for their latest album, they found an unlikely source: Bruce Springsteen. The Brooklyn thrashers teamed with Providence heavies The Body to conjure the ferocious “Everything That Dies Someday Comes Back” — a turn of phrase from one of the Boss’s all-time great yarns, “Atlantic City.” You won’t get the same melodies as you do from Springsteen as you adjust your ears to the harsh howls between the two bands, but that’s intentional. If you sift through the pounding industrial sounds, you’ll find a gem about embracing the battle that, against all odds, some problems won’t simply go away — and that’s okay. 7:30 p.m. $15-$18.