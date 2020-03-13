- The Archdiocese of Washington canceled Mass starting Saturday and closed 93 schools in D.C. and the Maryland suburbs for two weeks starting Monday.
- The number of coronavirus cases reported in the District, Maryland and Virginia had climbed to 42 as of Thursday evening.
- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan banned gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted hospital visits and public access to state buildings, activated the National Guard and ordered state workers to work from home if their jobs allowed. "The actions that I have announced ... disruptive to your everyday lives, and they may sound extreme, and they sound frightening,” Hogan said. “But they could be the difference in saving lives and helping keep people safe.”
Dread and anxiety in the nation’s capital
Becky Reina, a mother of two children who lives in Northwest Washington, was not about to wait for any more anxiety-inducing announcements about the novel coronavirus.
When they came into her bedroom early Thursday, as they do every morning, Reina told Abigail, 6, and Thomas, 8, they would not be going to Cleveland Elementary School that day — or any day in the near future.
Instead, her kids spent the morning eating chocolate chip pancakes, gardening, working on homework packets and “trying to hang out without killing each other,” said Reina, who lives in the LeDroit Park neighborhood.
Yes, she understands that some people might accuse her of overreacting and that, because her kids are young, “it would not be a big deal” if they caught the virus.
“But they could infect others,” she said. “And that would be big deal.”
As anxiety over the coronavirus ballooned into a full-blown international crisis, choices that once seemed simple only hours ago were now fraught with existential danger, as the Washington region grappled with a new normal of jarring warnings and ominous announcements.
From deciding whether to shake hands, go to the office or play in a pickup basketball game, Washingtonians and their neighbors in Virginia and Maryland found themselves asking whether engaging in the most mundane of activities was worth the risk of exposing themselves to the virus that causes covid-19.
