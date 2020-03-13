The District, Maryland and Virginia entered an increasingly anxious shutdown mode this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, with public schools set to close in many districts and large gatherings canceled in Maryland, major tourist sites shuttered throughout the region and the District and Virginia declaring states of emergency. Here are some of the significant and most recent developments:

  • The Archdiocese of Washington canceled Mass starting Saturday and closed 93 schools in D.C. and the Maryland suburbs for two weeks starting Monday.
  • The number of coronavirus cases reported in the District, Maryland and Virginia had climbed to 42 as of Thursday evening.
  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan banned gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted hospital visits and public access to state buildings, activated the National Guard and ordered state workers to work from home if their jobs allowed. "The actions that I have announced ... disruptive to your everyday lives, and they may sound extreme, and they sound frightening,” Hogan said. “But they could be the difference in saving lives and helping keep people safe.”