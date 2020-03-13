This list will be updated.

Restaurants, bars and booze

Most restaurants are open as usual, though eateries are feeling the sting of self-quarantines and increased social distancing. Some are countering it by offering more takeout service, although in some cases this means a greater burden on the gig employees of the food delivery economy. On Friday, even the acclaimed Rose’s Luxury cast off its long-held no reservations policy to entice more customers through the door.

Bars, too, are staying open, though some special events, such as White Ford Bronco’s performance at 3 Stars Brewing on March 13, and the Sovereign’s fourth anniversary party on March 14, have been postponed or canceled.

DC Brau is selling cans to go, but has closed its taproom.

New Columbia Distillers has canceled tours and free tastings, but the bar and gin garden remain open.

Museums and attractions

If you’ve been following our running list of closing and cancellations, you know that just about every major museum, including the Smithsonian, the National Gallery of Art and the Phillips Collection, has closed or will close soon. Some places, however, are still welcoming visitors.

National Parks, including the memorials on the Mall, Theodore Roosevelt Island and Great Falls Park, are open as usual.

The Spy Museum is open as usual, though it has canceled all public events through April 1.

The Hillwood Museum will close to the public on March 16, but its landscaped gardens will remain open during regular hours as “a safe space of respite and rejuvenation for the community.”

Tudor Place remains open, though some events have been canceled. Admission to the gardens is free.

Glenstone has closed all galleries and indoor spaces, but it will “operate as an outdoor-only experience” Thursday through Sunday. Reservations are still required for admission, though plenty seemed to be available as of March 13.

Performances

Touring bands and musicians have been hit hard by venues either postponing or canceling shows until further notice, or making their own decision to stay off the road. While all I.M.P. venues (9:30 Club, the Anthem, etc.) have decided to hit pause on shows, smaller clubs around the city are keeping the lights on but schedules are subject to change.

Black Cat performances are ongoing but some bands and musicians are canceling shows.

Blues Alley will continue its shows the weekend of March 13-15, but concerts scheduled for the rest of March have been postponed or canceled.

DC9 will remain open for performances and continue with food and beverage service.

Flash is keeping its dance floors open.

Jammin Java will keep its doors open with no notable postponements or cancellations as of yet.

Pearl Street Warehouse is continuing on with business as usual.

Shakespeare Theatre Company is one of the few notable theaters left standing as runs of “The Amen Corner” will continue through March 15 and “Timon of Athens” until March 22.

Studio Theatre is open and continuing its run of “Pass Over” as scheduled.

Songbyrd will keep performance spaces and record shop open.