● Arlington County Public Schools will close from March 16 to April 14. The county has issued guidelines on how it will decide if events are essential and cannot be postponed or modified.

● D.C. Public Schools will close until April 1. Students will take their spring break from March 17 to March 23. Distance learning will run from March 24 to March 31. Students will be provided meals on weekdays at a number of locations.

● Fairfax County Public Schools will be closed through April 10.

● Falls Church City Public Schools will be closed from March 16 through March 27. Government offices remain open.

● Fauquier County Public Schools will be closed from March 16 through March 27.

● Frederick County (Md.) Public Schools will close from March 16 through March 27. Senior centers are closed; government offices remain open.

● Howard County Public Schools will close until March 27.

● Loudoun County Public Schools are closed through March 27; many public meetings are canceled.

● Manassas Park City Public Schools will be closed from March 16 through March 27; the community center is closed, and city events are canceled until further notice.

● Montgomery County Public Schools will close until March 27.

● Prince George’s County Public Schools will close until March 27; the county is encouraging social distancing. Students will be provided lunches at a number of locations.

● Prince William County Public Schools will be closed from March 16 through March 27.

● Spotsylvania County Public Schools will be closed from March 16 through March 27.

● Stafford County Public Schools will be closed from March 16 through March 27.

Public universities

● The University of the District of Columbia has extended spring break to March 17, then students will shift to online classes through April 6.

● George Mason University will extend spring break through March 20, then move to virtual instruction through April 3. Campus events are canceled through April 10.

● The University of Maryland is adding a week of spring break and will move classes online starting March 30 until at least April 10.

● The University of Virginia will cancel classes until March 18, then move classes online on March 19. The school will reassess the situation on April 5.