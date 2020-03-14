The District, Maryland and Virginia entered an increasingly anxious shutdown mode because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with public schools set to close in many districts and large gatherings canceled in Maryland, major tourist sites shuttered throughout the region, and the District and Virginia declaring states of emergency. Here are some of the significant and most recent developments:

  • Schools in Alexandria, Arlington and Falls Church will be closed until mid-April. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all schools in the state to close a minimum of two weeks. D.C. Public Schools will close schools for at least two weeks beginning Monday.
  • Metro will reduce transit service starting Monday to help its workforce stay safe while it begins even more stringent disinfecting of its railcars and buses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The D.C. Council is set to take up a host of emergency measures to protect residents from evictions and utility shutoffs while the public health emergency is in effect.
  • The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in the District, originally scheduled for April 4, has been canceled.