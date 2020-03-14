- Schools in Alexandria, Arlington and Falls Church will be closed until mid-April. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all schools in the state to close a minimum of two weeks. D.C. Public Schools will close schools for at least two weeks beginning Monday.
- Metro will reduce transit service starting Monday to help its workforce stay safe while it begins even more stringent disinfecting of its railcars and buses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The D.C. Council is set to take up a host of emergency measures to protect residents from evictions and utility shutoffs while the public health emergency is in effect.
- The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in the District, originally scheduled for April 4, has been canceled.
Provider at Johns Hopkins Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus
A provider at Johns Hopkins Hospital has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman confirmed.
“The Maryland Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently confirmed, through testing, a provider at the Johns Hopkins Hospital who has the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19,” Kim Hoppe, senior director of public relations and corporate communications at Johns Hopkins Medicine, said in a statement.
Hoppe said all patients, clinicians and staff who may have been in contact with the provider have been identified and have been instructed to self-quarantine. The individual is believed to be the first confirmed case of a health-care provider in Maryland, Virginia or the District.
Hoppe would not identify the provider, including the individual’s age, gender or position at the hospital. Hoppe also would not say whether the individual, who is recovering at home, contracted the virus from travel, community transmission or contact with an infected person. The spokeswoman also did not respond to questions about when the provider may have contracted the virus or how many people at the hospital came in contact with the individual.
“We remain committed to the safety of our patients, clinicians and our staff, and will continue to provide updates as this situation evolves,” Hoppe said. The diagnosis was first reported by the Baltimore Sun. A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan said he did not have any information on the individual.
Earlier this week, Hogan (R) took extraordinary steps to try to stem the spread of the virus, ordering schools closed for two weeks, banning gatherings of 250 people or more, and activating the National Guard.
Johns Hopkins is not the first hospital to deal with a health-care worker contracting the virus. Last month 93 health-care workers who came in contact with a patient at a small community hospital in California were placed in home isolation. About 34 of them showed symptoms and were tested. Three tested positive.
D.C. Council will take up emergency coronavirus measures Tuesday
The D.C. Council is scheduled Tuesday to take up a host of emergency coronavirus measures to protect residents from evictions and utility shutoffs while the public health emergency is in effect and to offer financial assistance to small businesses losing money.
“We are thinking of every way that we can to help individuals with the financial burden that’s coming from the loss of wages and for businesses, we are thinking of every way we can provide some help to relieve the financial burden right now when business activity has plummeted,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D). “This has happened so suddenly and nobody has had time to plan or prepare.”
The latest draft of the bill released Saturday would ease requirements for workers affected by coronavirus to access benefits. Those who lose hours, their jobs or pay while quarantined because of coronavirus would be able to receive unemployment benefits without proving they are applying for other jobs or the usual waiting period. People asked to quarantine will have job protections under the city’s medical leave law, even if they haven’t hit the one year or 1,000 work hours requirement. The bill would also allow businesses to wait until September to give the city sales taxes collected in February and March and hotels have a 90-day extension for property taxes – in essence, a no-interest loan. Small businesses would also be able to apply for grants from the mayor’s office if they took a financial hit because of coronaviruses.
The mayor would also be able to extend the deadline for renewing city benefits including welfare and food stamps and vehicle registrations and occupational licenses set to expire during the emergency. Officials are still figuring out how to handle driver’s licenses set to expire. Residents also would be protected from evictions and utility shutoffs.“We are minimizing disruptions here to individuals who are cash-strapped and unable to pay their bills,” said Mendelson.
The legislation also makes it illegal to stockpile goods deemed essential for first responders and officials during a health emergency – which is aimed at things like hand sanitizer and surgical masks.
Chesterfield, Va., reports first covid-19 case
Chesterfield, Va,. has confirmed its first case of covid-19, described by officials only as a male resident in his 60s who recently returned from an international trip to a place where the virus had spread.
“Confirming a case of COVID-19 in a Chesterfield resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area,” Chesterfield Health District Director Alexander Samuel said in a statement. “We have been on high alert for possible cases of residents with COVID-19 and are working hard to identify possible cases.”
Samuel said the individual had stayed home and monitored himself since his return to the United States; his test came back positive late Friday night.