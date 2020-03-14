The D.C. Council is scheduled Tuesday to take up a host of emergency coronavirus measures to protect residents from evictions and utility shutoffs while the public health emergency is in effect and to offer financial assistance to small businesses losing money.

“We are thinking of every way that we can to help individuals with the financial burden that’s coming from the loss of wages and for businesses, we are thinking of every way we can provide some help to relieve the financial burden right now when business activity has plummeted,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D). “This has happened so suddenly and nobody has had time to plan or prepare.”

The latest draft of the bill released Saturday would ease requirements for workers affected by coronavirus to access benefits. Those who lose hours, their jobs or pay while quarantined because of coronavirus would be able to receive unemployment benefits without proving they are applying for other jobs or the usual waiting period. People asked to quarantine will have job protections under the city’s medical leave law, even if they haven’t hit the one year or 1,000 work hours requirement. The bill would also allow businesses to wait until September to give the city sales taxes collected in February and March and hotels have a 90-day extension for property taxes – in essence, a no-interest loan. Small businesses would also be able to apply for grants from the mayor’s office if they took a financial hit because of coronaviruses.

The mayor would also be able to extend the deadline for renewing city benefits including welfare and food stamps and vehicle registrations and occupational licenses set to expire during the emergency. Officials are still figuring out how to handle driver’s licenses set to expire. Residents also would be protected from evictions and utility shutoffs.“We are minimizing disruptions here to individuals who are cash-strapped and unable to pay their bills,” said Mendelson.