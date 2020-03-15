In the interest of public safety for our community members, the Takoma Park Police Department will be increasing its efforts to increase social distancing and reduce the chance of spreading the COVID-19 virus. Dispatchers will be screening callers asking questions related to COVID-19 to ensure proper police response and provide adequate protective equipment for our personnel and the caller.

Furthermore, we have implemented a protocol of taking certain police reports for relatively minor and non-violent crimes by telephone. If you are calling to file a police report, you may be told that an officer will call you back to take the information for your report. Any call that involves a direct threat to life or an extensive preliminary on-site investigation will be dispatched as normal and officers will respond to your location. However, we may ask you to meet us outside of your home or place of work and issue you personnel protective equipment to ensure the safety of all parties.

Reports that may be taken over the phone include, but are not limited to:

Destruction to a vehicle

Destruction of property/vandalism

Theft from a vehicle

Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

Tampering with a vehicle

Attempted vehicle theft

Credit or debit card theft

Identify theft

Lost property

Telephone misuse

Trespassing (not in progress)

Burglary of shed/storage facility

