- Schools in Alexandria, Arlington and Falls Church will be closed until mid-April. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered all schools in the state to close a minimum of two weeks. D.C. Public Schools will close schools for at least two weeks beginning Monday.
- Metro will reduce transit service starting Monday to help its workforce stay safe while it begins even more stringent disinfecting of its rail cars and buses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The D.C. Council is set to take up a host of emergency measures to protect residents from evictions and utility shutoffs while the public health emergency is in effect.
- The National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in the District, originally scheduled for April 4, has been canceled.
- Md. lawmakers were gathering in Annapolis for the General Assembly session Sunday, despite calls for social distancing and the cancellation of legislative sessions in some other states.
Five new coronavirus cases reported in Md.
The novel coronavirus continued its spread in the Washington region Sunday with five new cases reported in Maryland. This brings the total number of cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia to 90.
Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland have the most reported cases at 12 and nine respectively. State health authorities did not immediately provide details of the five new cases.
On Friday, Prince George’s reported that a resident had contracted the virus with no known source, marking the state’s first confirmed case of community transmission. The announcement triggered several drastic actions from state and local authorities, including a two-week closure of all public schools and a ban of gatherings of more than 250 people.
Takoma Park police to handle some calls by phone
Takoma Park police announced Saturday night they would be handling some non-emergency calls by phone to limit the spread of coronavirus and said dispatchers will be screening callers with questions related to Covid-19. Here are the details:
In the interest of public safety for our community members, the Takoma Park Police Department will be increasing its efforts to increase social distancing and reduce the chance of spreading the COVID-19 virus. Dispatchers will be screening callers asking questions related to COVID-19 to ensure proper police response and provide adequate protective equipment for our personnel and the caller.Furthermore, we have implemented a protocol of taking certain police reports for relatively minor and non-violent crimes by telephone. If you are calling to file a police report, you may be told that an officer will call you back to take the information for your report. Any call that involves a direct threat to life or an extensive preliminary on-site investigation will be dispatched as normal and officers will respond to your location. However, we may ask you to meet us outside of your home or place of work and issue you personnel protective equipment to ensure the safety of all parties.Reports that may be taken over the phone include, but are not limited to:Destruction to a vehicleDestruction of property/vandalismTheft from a vehicleThefts of vehicle parts and accessoriesTampering with a vehicleAttempted vehicle theftCredit or debit card theftIdentify theftLost propertyTelephone misuseTrespassing (not in progress)Burglary of shed/storage facilityTakoma Park Police Department press release