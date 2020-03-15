Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know

As the number of people confirmed to have the novel coronavirus climbs in Virginia, Maryland and the District, government and school officials are stepping up efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Monday issued the first broad self-quarantine order in the Washington region, for hundreds who attended Christ Church Georgetown. The rector there, the Rev. Timothy Cole, tested positive for coronavirus.

At least three schools in the District, one public high school and two charter schools, closed Monday. But all will reopen Tuesday.

A story of a D.C. woman who had traveled through the Seoul airport and was initially unable to access a test for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, circulated on social media over the weekend, drawing attention to testing criteria. D.C. officials said Monday that she has since been tested.

Sixteen cases have been confirmed in the District, Maryland and Virginia, but many more people have contacted their doctors and visited emergency rooms wondering whether they should be tested.

Health officials throughout the region continue to urge residents to stay calm and take normal precautions, like washing hands frequently and avoiding contact with people who are ill. Here are answers to frequently asked questions.

Who can answer my questions about coronavirus?

Officials encourage residents to first contact their health-care provider with questions. The latest information from the Centers for Disease Control can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Virginia, Maryland and the District have also set up resources for residents.

In Virginia, call 1-877-ASK-VDH3. The Fairfax County Health Department also has a public information line, 703-267-3511, for questions from its residents. For information on covid-19, visit the Virginia Department of Health website.

In Maryland, those worried about potential exposure to persons with the virus can call the state Emergency Management Agency at 410-517-3720. For information about the state response, go to health.maryland.gov/coronavirus. For general questions, call 2-1-1.

The District is directing residents to coronavirus.dc.gov.

How can I track how many people are testing positive in the Washington region?

Public health departments update their surveillance and information websites for Virginia, Maryland and the District daily between about 10 a.m. and noon.

What are schools doing to respond to the virus?

At lease three schools in the District closed Monday.

The School Without Walls High School, a D.C. public school, closed for a day after city officials determined that a staff member had close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus, the school system announced Sunday evening. The employee has displayed no symptoms and tested negative for the virus, city officials said.

Two charter schools, Mundo Verde’s main campus and D.C. International School, both in Northwest Washington, are also closed for the day.

An employee at D.C. International School had contact with someone who attended Christ Church Georgetown, the Episcopal church whose rector tested positive for the virus Saturday, a spokeswoman for the D.C. Public Charter School Board said.

What do we know about the cases in Virginia?

As of Monday, Virginia has reported three residents were exposed to the virus through international travel:

A U.S. Marine, who lives at Marine Corps Base Quantico and was treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital in Fairfax County; a Fairfax City resident in his or her 80s who traveled on a River Nile cruise similar to one taken by others with the virus and an Arlington County resident in his or her 60s.

The Marine had returned recently from “official business” overseas, a Defense Department spokesman said. The Fairfax City resident showed signs of a respiratory illness Feb. 28 and was hospitalized Thursday.

The Arlington resident developed symptoms after a trip abroad, the Virginia Department of Health said.

State officials say all three cases pose low risk of exposure to the general public. Late Monday, officials said the spouse of the Fairfax City patient also had tested positive. And they reported an additional case in Spotsylvania County.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (D) speaks at a news conference in Annapolis about coronavirus cases in Maryland on Friday. (Brian Witte/AP)

What do we know about the cases in Maryland?

As of Monday night, Maryland has reported six residents were exposed to the virus, mostly through international travel.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) said a county resident in her 50s had tested positive after travel “outside the region.”

“She has had no contact with school children and is presently self-quarantined at home and in good condition,” Alsobrooks said.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Monday provided an update on two cases in his state that were announced Sunday.

A Harford County woman, 86, contracted the virus while traveling to Turkey, and is believed to be the first case of covid-19 associated with travel to that country. She is hospitalized in Maryland.

A Montgomery County man in his 60s contracted the virus while traveling to Thailand and Egypt. He was briefly hospitalized and now is quarantined.

Hogan said these people do not appear to have exposed others to the virus and they have no connection to the previous positive cases.

He previously announced three people in Montgomery County, a couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s, tested positive for the virus after returning home from a cruise on the Nile. The ship is linked to 12 confirmed cases in the Houston area, he said.

Six additional Maryland residents traveled on the same ship on different dates, are in self-quarantine and will be tested for the virus. Two of the six have symptoms, he said.

Another 12 Maryland residents are aboard the Grand Princess, a cruise ship docked off the coast of California. Although they are not experiencing symptoms, they and many other U.S. citizens on the ship are being transported to military bases in Texas and Georgia for examination and to be quarantined, Hogan said.

Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference said Saturday that a person who attended the conference in Maryland in late February also was infected and was hospitalized in New Jersey. Hogan urged attendees experiencing flu-like symptoms to contact their health-care providers.

What do we know about the cases in the District?

The District reported its first two positive coronavirus infections Saturday evening, and announced three more Monday night.

The first confirmed case in the District is the rector of Christ Church Georgetown, church and city officials said. District officials urged people who came within six feet of the Rev. Timothy Cole on Feb. 24 and between Feb. 28 and March 3, to self-quarantine for 14 days since the last time they were at the church.

The historic Episcopal church canceled Sunday services — the first cancellation since a fire in the 19th century — and has been calling and emailing parishioners. Cole has been hospitalized since Thursday and is in stable condition, officials said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) also said another middle-aged man appears to have contracted the virus while visiting the District for one night; he went to a hospital in Maryland, where as of Saturday night he remained hospitalized.

Late Monday, Christ Church said its organist, Tom Smith, 39, had tested positive. Bowser said a 77-year old man who attended the Biogen conference in Boston, which is connected to several other cases of the virus, also had tested positive; and she cited another new patient, a 79-year-old man, about whom no other information was released.

Have the first three infected people living in Maryland exposed others to the virus?

There was a nearly two-week period between when the three people in Montgomery County returned from an Egyptian cruise and when they tested positive.

In that time, two of the three had contacts that Hogan considered “concerning” enough to notify the public.

One of the people attended a gathering at a home in Bucks County, Pa., and interacted with children and local school employees, prompting the Central Bucks School District to close five schools on Friday. A few people were tested and found not to have the virus, Pennsylvania officials said.

The other one went to the Village at Rockville, a retirement community, to pay a condolence visit, known in the Jewish tradition as sitting shiva. As many as 100 people attended the event, according to the deceased man’s grandson. No residents or staff of the retirement community have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hogan encouraged residents who visited the Village between noon and 6 p.m. on Feb. 28 to contact their health-care providers or the state call center at 410-517-3720.

A woman who tested positive for covid-19 went to the Village at Rockville, a retirement community, to pay a condolence visit on Feb. 28. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Is there enough testing capacity in the Washington region?

At the start of the outbreak, all coronavirus tests were conducted through the CDC, a process that could take a week or longer to yield results. As of Tuesday, public labs in Virginia, Maryland and the District were able to test their residents, reducing the wait time to a few hours, officials said. By Friday, private labs were able to test, significantly expanding the region’s capacity.

The District’s public lab could test up to 50 people a day, Jenifer Smith, director of the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences, said Saturday night.

Virginia’s public lab could test up to 400 people as of Sunday, an adequate amount given the existing cases, said Denise Toney, the state’s director of lab services. More test kits are on their way, she added.

Maryland’s public lab can test about 1,000 people and plans to double that capacity by next week, Hogan said.

What precautions is Metro taking?

Bowser said District residents should continue their regular activities, including going to work and using public transportation, as long as they are not experiencing respiratory symptoms. Like other public transportation systems around the country, WMATA is stepping up its cleaning regimen to fight the spread of the virus.

On Friday, Metro provided hand sanitizer to Metrobus operators and other front-line employees as part of the second phase of its pandemic response, The Washington Post’s Justin George reported. Since January, the system has been wiping down heavy traffic areas and Metrobus steering wheels daily and ensuring rail cars go through a hospital-level disinfectant process weekly. Metro also is monitoring employee absences in case patterns suggest a rash of illness.

What about Amtrak?

Amtrak is canceling its Acela nonstop service between Washington and New York from Tuesday through May 26. Demand for the train service, which launched last fall, has been down amid concern about the spread of covid-19, and the company anticipates more schedule changes. Passengers can change reservations at Amtrak.com or via the Amtrak app.

I went to AIPAC in D.C. Am I at risk?

District Department of Health officials said they are in close contact with health departments around the country, including in New York and Los Angeles, where a total of three residents confirmed to have covid-19 recently attended the conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in the District.

Anjali Talwalkar, senior deputy director for the community health administration at the D.C. Department of Health, said two New York men with coronavirus diagnoses did not have symptoms while in the District and therefore were not at risk to people they encountered. However, the CDC notes some spread may be possible before people show symptoms.

Asked Saturday night whether the person from Los Angeles experienced symptoms while in the District, she said that case is under investigation. District officials at this point have no plans to reach out to thousands of conference attendees.

