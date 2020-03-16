• In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced a statewide ban on events of 100 people or more and said the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state had grown to 45.
• In the District, where there were 18 cases as of Sunday evening, including one new one, officials ordered nightclubs and multipurpose facilities closed and said restaurants and taverns must suspend bar seating and service to standing patrons to comply with emergency rules banning gatherings of 250 or more people.
• For the first time since the Civil War, the Maryland General Assembly will adjourn early, ending its session Wednesday instead of April 6.
Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know | Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Students embark on an unprecedented remote learning plan
Educators pulled all-nighters to devise learning packets for soon-to-be homebound students. Photocopiers groaned and overheated as they churned out the packets. Top school leaders huddled on the phone until after midnight this weekend, finalizing the logistics in an education scenario no one imagined possible just two weeks ago.
On Monday, the window of preparation will begin to close, and hundreds of thousands of students in the Washington region will embark on an unprecedented remote education experience as their schools close and they remain at home amid attempts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Students’ days will be largely unstructured. Athletics and clubs have been canceled. And for the nation’s younger learners, it’s up to parents to ensure their children are reading and completing their math problems — all while parents juggle their own work responsibilities.
“There is no blueprint for this,” said Lewis D. Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. Public Schools. “It’s been 360 degrees of communication. . . . We are trying to think through all the logistics we need to solve for.”
For many, the idea is to provide students with some sense of normalcy and routine. In the Maryland suburbs, Prince George’s County Public Schools’ 136,000 students received learning packets. Alexandria City Public Schools in Northern Virginia delivered more than 9,000 packets to students on Friday.
The Alexandria packets, which are supplemented with online lessons, include activities that instruct children how to measure a shadow at different times of the day. There’s also arts and craft projects and instructions to stay active and do jumping jacks.
See the full story.
Region’s leaders seek to stem spread of coronavirus
As the number of coronavirus cases in the Washington area continued to grow Sunday, the region’s elected leaders doubled down on their efforts to stem the spread, from ordering the shuttering of some of the biggest entertainment venues, to placing new restrictions on bars and restaurants to banning all large gatherings — and threatening criminal action against those who fail to abide by the mandates.
The region’s public schools will be closed Monday; all public schools in the state of Maryland have been ordered closed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). And, for the first time since the Civil War, the Maryland General Assembly will adjourn early, ending its session Wednesday instead of April 6.
As of Sunday evening, 96 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the District, Maryland and Virginia.
Maryland added 15 cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 33. Hogan issued an emergency order closing all of the state’s casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities to the general public indefinitely, effective at midnight.
“This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically,” Hogan said in a statement. “These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”
In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced a statewide ban on events of 100 people or more and said the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state had grown to 45.
Eight of those cases were clustered on the peninsula in the southeast part of the state, and state officials said all but one of that group could be traced to interactions with just two people. The lone case whose origins could not be traced was that of the state’s single fatality, a man in his 70s in the James City County area. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, said that case raises the specter of “community spread,” meaning an outbreak on the loose in the area instead of restricted to a clear source.
Read the full story.