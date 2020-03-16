As the number of coronavirus cases in the Washington area continued to grow Sunday, the region’s elected leaders doubled down on their efforts to stem the spread, from ordering the shuttering of some of the biggest entertainment venues, to placing new restrictions on bars and restaurants to banning all large gatherings — and threatening criminal action against those who fail to abide by the mandates.

The region’s public schools will be closed Monday; all public schools in the state of Maryland have been ordered closed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). And, for the first time since the Civil War, the Maryland General Assembly will adjourn early, ending its session Wednesday instead of April 6.

As of Sunday evening, 96 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Maryland added 15 cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 33. Hogan issued an emergency order closing all of the state’s casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities to the general public indefinitely, effective at midnight.

“This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically,” Hogan said in a statement. “These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced a statewide ban on events of 100 people or more and said the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state had grown to 45.

Eight of those cases were clustered on the peninsula in the southeast part of the state, and state officials said all but one of that group could be traced to interactions with just two people. The lone case whose origins could not be traced was that of the state’s single fatality, a man in his 70s in the James City County area. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, said that case raises the specter of “community spread,” meaning an outbreak on the loose in the area instead of restricted to a clear source.