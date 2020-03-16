As of Monday morning, 96 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the District, Maryland and Virginia. The Washington region’s public schools will be closed Monday. Here are some of the most significant and recent developments:

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency order closing all of the state’s casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities to the general public indefinitely, effective early today at midnight.

• In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced a statewide ban on events of 100 people or more and said the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state had grown to 45.

• In the District, where there were 18 cases as of Sunday evening, including one new one, officials ordered nightclubs and multipurpose facilities closed and said restaurants and taverns must suspend bar seating and service to standing patrons to comply with emergency rules banning gatherings of 250 or more people.

• For the first time since the Civil War, the Maryland General Assembly will adjourn early, ending its session Wednesday instead of April 6.