From Monday: Va. reports second coronavirus death; D.C., Md. restaurants and bars close as reported cases in region pass 100
• Maryland and the District have suspended on-site bar and restaurant service as of Monday evening and shut down movie theaters and gyms. Restaurants may still offer food for carryout and delivery, but customers may not dine in.
• The second death in the region from the coronavirus was a man from York County, Va., who was in his 70s and died of respiratory failure in the hospital.
• The Arlington Diocese joined D.C. and Maryland Catholic leaders in canceling Mass, and the Episcopal Diocese of Washington said its previously announced two-week closure of all churches would last through mid-May, including Holy Week and Easter.
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) urged the Trump administration to make the Washington region a priority for testing — including drive-through testing sites.
D.C. bars and restaurants have final dine-in service, for now, as coronavirus restrictions grow
Brittney Roberson, a manager at Jack Rose Dining Saloon, was also the bartender and server Monday night.
“And security and the hostess,” she said from behind the bar of the restaurant in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest Washington.
Roberson walked to a booth to take the order of the two lone customers. A member of the kitchen staff rested his chin on his hand and looked out at an empty dining room.
It was close to 9:30 p.m. Usually the bar and dining room would be full at this time.
Hours earlier, D.C. officials ordered all restaurants and bars to stop dine-in service at 10 p.m. Monday to help reduce the spread the coronavirus. Only carry out and delivery service is allowed now under the order.
As the cutoff time neared, some restaurants and bars in the District were empty, and the mood was subdued.
‘Buckling down for this new normal’: Families adjust to life without school
For hundreds of thousands of students in the Washington region, Monday was the debut of a school experience like no other — the beginning of a shutdown that left many without classrooms or teachers, without desks or classmates or lunchrooms or recess.
The first day of the school-less reality brought on by the global coronavirus outbreak meant online learning for some in the region, paper packets for others. It left some children idle. Others headed to campus for free school-provided meals.
It was an interruption of academic life that many worried would not end any time soon, as worries about covid-19 continued to grow.
“We’re buckling down for this new normal,” said Erin Clegg, a mother of three in North Potomac, Md., who had her youngest child with her at work. Her older children started the day with online learning, which they found to be mostly a review; they were with their father, who was able to work from home.
