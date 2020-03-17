As of Tuesday morning, newly reported cases of the novel coronavirus pushed the region’s known total to 116 — 52 in Virginia, 41 in Maryland and 23 in the District. Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland and the District have suspended on-site bar and restaurant service as of Monday evening and shut down movie theaters and gyms. Restaurants may still offer food for carryout and delivery, but customers may not dine in.

• The second death in the region from the coronavirus was a man from York County, Va., who was in his 70s and died of respiratory failure in the hospital.

• The Arlington Diocese joined D.C. and Maryland Catholic leaders in canceling Mass, and the Episcopal Diocese of Washington said its previously announced two-week closure of all churches would last through mid-May, including Holy Week and Easter.

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) urged the Trump administration to make the Washington region a priority for testing — including drive-through testing sites.