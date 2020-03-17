Carryout-only options

You won’t find some of D.C.'s most acclaimed restaurants on your favorite delivery app. Instead, you’ll have to make the effort to get their food for yourself. Trust us: It’s worth it.

AD

Bad Saint: A limited menu (see the website for the latest update) at the Columbia Heights hotspot is split between four to five vegetarian and meat and seafood dishes, including purple rice tacos and empanadas stuffed with beef, quail egg and pimenton. And for fans of the sizzling sisig: Yes, it’s available. Call after 5:30 p.m. during the week and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 3226 11th St. NW. 202-733-4507.

AD

Emilie’s: Chef Kevin Tien is known for his playful and wide-ranging menus, which might incorporate buttermilk fried chicken and orange kampachi crudo. But for his first takeout menu at his Capitol Hill restaurant, Tien is focusing on Vietnamese classics, including fried pork and shrimp rolls, banh mi and chicken curry. The menu is available daily between 3 and 8 p.m., and can be ordered by phone or email. 1101 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. 202-544-4368 or e-mail FeedMe@emiliesdc.com.

Hanumanh: The trailblazing Lao restaurant is serving a short menu that’s available from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Monday, along with a few nonalcoholic beverages. Noung gai noi — Cornish game hen steamed in a banana leaf with garlic and coriander, which Washington Post restaurant critic Tom Sietsema says had him “speed eating like a cartoon character” — is available, as are tapioca dumplings, sweet-and-spice grilled pork jowl, and jasmine rice with marinated tofu. Quarantining with someone special? Hanumanh has four and five-course set menus for two, complete with drinks. 1604 Seventh St. NW. 202-893-2059.

AD

Meats and Foods: The half-smoke is one of Washington’s favorite dishes, and if you’re looking for the best — evenly seasoned with heat, perfect snap — our favorite is at Meats and Foods. All six or seven sausage choices are made in house, as is the fiery but flavorful chili, which comes on that half smoke, mixed into a Frito pie or inside a burrito, otherwise known as a chilito. Order online, and then head for Bloomingdale. You might want to grab a six-pack of sausages to go. 247 Florida Ave. NW.

AD

Red Hen: You can’t eat in the Red Hen’s welcoming Bloomingdale dining room, but you can call ahead and order anything off the regular menu to take home, from the crusty sourdough topped with salted butter, radishes and Sicilian anchovies to bowls of pasta adorned with braised duck leg, ’nduja sausage, tomato and basil. Orders are taken by phone between 5 and 9 p.m. daily. 1822 First St. NW. 202-525-3021.

Tail Up Goat: This Adams Morgan charmer is sticking with its simple but elevated menu: Think Carolina gold rice with brisket, leeks, creme fraiche, purple daikon and horseradish, or smoked hen-of-the-woods mushrooms with crispy potatoes, hollandaise and greens. Orders must be placed by text — tell them what time you’d like the food to be ready, between 5 and 8:30 p.m. — and a choice of curbside drop-off or inside pickup is available. 1827 Adams Mill Rd. NW. Text 202-599-0136.

Delivery

AD

AD

It’s possible to eat like a food critic in front of your own TV: These restaurants earned high marks from The Post’s Sietsema and Tim Carman — and their food will come right to your door.

ABC Pony: This new Asian-Italian mash-up from prolific chef Erik Bruner-Yang has comfort food covered, Sietsema says, in the form of either a chicken broth-based egg drop soup or XO sauce-slathered spaghetti topped with lemony bread crumbs. (Available on Caviar)

Chiko: Korean/Chinese fast-casual favorite Chiko has two quadrants of the city covered, with locations on Barracks Row and in Dupont Circle. Some dishes, including cumin lamb stir-fry or pot stickers stuffed with pork and kimchi, are available from both branches, while others, such as shrimp toast on buttered ciabatta, are only found on Dupont Circle’s delivery menu. (Available on Caviar)

AD

AD

Grazie Grazie: Feeling nostalgic for simpler times, like when you could order a chicken cutlet sub at Taylor Gourmet? Casey Patten, co-founder of the now-dormant chain, launched a familiar sandwich shop at the Wharf. It currently offers delivery of hoagies and cheesesteaks — with a new seeded roll that Carman says is better than the original version. (Available on Caviar, Door Dash)

Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly: Delivery-friendly fried rice is extra special at Rockville’s Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, where cumin-spiced crab fat is folded into the mix with sweet chorizo, vegetables, and fresh cilantro. Sietsema also loves this Filipino eatery’s slow-roasted pork, featuring skin so crisp it crackles. (Available on Door Dash, Postmates, UberEats)

Sababa: If you’re not into making hummus at home, spring for Sababa’s version, which Sietsema deems “divine.” Add wood-grilled steak or chicken thigh kebabs draped over spiced yellow rice to your order, or choose among numerous vegetarian options at this hot sauced-obsessed Israeli restaurant from restaurateur Ashok Bajaj. (Available on Caviar)

AD

AD

Stellina Pizzeria: The cacio e pepe pizza topped with toasted black pepper and a blend of hard and soft cheeses isn’t just a gimmick, it’s “genius,” according to Carman, who recently named it one of D.C.'s top pizzas. This Union Market-adjacent spot also offers its salads, sandwiches and popular Southern Italian-influenced appetizers for delivery, such as fried artichokes with herb mayo. (Available on Caviar)

Drinks

What’s a good meal without a beverage to accompany it? Distilleries and breweries are doing their best to get drinks directly into your hands.

Republic Restoratives: The Ivy City distillery delivers its bourbon, rye whiskey, vodka and apple brandy the same day or the next day within the District for a delivery fee that starts at $10, and also offers ASAP curbside pickup. Each order includes a bottle of distillery-made hand sanitizer. republicrestoratives.com.

AD

AD

Aslin Beer Co.: A truck full of Aslin beer pulling up in the driveway sounds like a beer nerd’s dream. The Alexandria brewery’s hazy IPAs and fruited sours have made it popular far beyond its home market, but the for the first time, Aslin has started delivery. Pick and choose from a selection of four-packs, 32-ounce cans and single cans, and if your order is more than $75, Aslin will deliver your cases the next day for a $10 fee, as long as you live in the city of Alexandria or one in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun or Prince William counties. And you don’t even have to wait in line. aslinbeer.com/online-ordering.

Denizens Brewing: Denizens’ response to the novel coronavirus? The Beermobile. Each day, Denizens delivers fresh beer — six-packs, mixed four-packs and single bottles of its more upscale offerings — to addresses in Silver Spring and Riverdale Park for a $20 minimum order and a flat $5 charge. (You must be in the same Zip code as one of its breweries, 20910 or 20737, to find Denizens on your doorstep.) Order by 2 p.m. and the beer shows up between 5 and 8 p.m. — just in time for happy hour. denizensbrewingco.com.