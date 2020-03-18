From Tuesday: Coronavirus cases surge as Northam bans gatherings of more than 10, Hogan postpones primary
Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19:
• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam banned gatherings of 10 or more people in restaurants, gyms and theaters.
• A D.C. firefighter-paramedic has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in self-isolation at home
• Metro further cut back transit services, with trains running every 15 minutes starting today and buses operating on a Sunday schedule.
• The virus’s continuing impact left the region’s economy at a near standstill on a St. Patrick’s Day holiday that normally means crowded bars and restaurants.