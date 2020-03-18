The Washington region’s total stands at 162 cases Wednesday morning. Maryland added 22 more covid-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 63. Virginia reported 15 more cases, for a total of 67, including the Washington region’s only two deaths so far. The District reported nine new patients Tuesday evening, bringing its total to 32 cases.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19:

• Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam banned gatherings of 10 or more people in restaurants, gyms and theaters.

• A D.C. firefighter-paramedic has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in self-isolation at home

• Metro further cut back transit services, with trains running every 15 minutes starting today and buses operating on a Sunday schedule.

• The virus’s continuing impact left the region’s economy at a near standstill on a St. Patrick’s Day holiday that normally means crowded bars and restaurants.