Local school districts are providing meals to students while children are home during the coronavirus pandemic, but some worry that children might still go hungry. These local restaurants have stepped up and are offering free meals to children while schools are out of session.

Bayou Bakery: Working with Real Food for Kids and Fruitful Plant, David Guas’s Arlington restaurant offers free vegetarian meals to children and their families.

Brookland Pint and Meridian Pint: The sister restaurants, located in Brookland and Arlington, respectively, are offering free kids meals with the purchase of every adult entree. Meridian Pint is open for carryout from 5 to 8 p.m., while Brookland Pint is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Both include a free roll of toilet paper with each order.

Good Stuff Eatery, We, the Pizza and Santa Rosa Taqueria: Chef Spike Mendelsohn’s trio of restaurants — based on Capitol Hill but with locations in Georgetown, Ballston and Crystal City — offer free slices of pizza, burgers and tacos with no strings attached.

MGM Roast Beef: The popular Brentwood sandwich shop, which reopened last month after a lengthy closure, offers free sandwiches or salads to any child 12 and younger, and free meals to hospital workers with ID.

Po Boy Jim: Choose from items on the kids menu, including a shrimp basket, fettuccine and chicken tenders, at the Shaw and H Street NE Cajun restaurants.

Rasa: The fast-casual Indian restaurant near Nationals Park offers free meals for students 18 and younger, as well as free meals for hospital workers with ID.

Sticky Rice: Kids eat free from the H Street sushi restaurant’s kids menu with the purchase of an adult entree. Orders also include a free roll of toilet paper.