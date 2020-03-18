Brookland Pint and Meridian Pint: The sister restaurants, located in Brookland and Arlington, respectively, are offering free kids meals with the purchase of every adult entree. Meridian Pint is open for carryout from 5 to 8 p.m., while Brookland Pint is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Both include a free roll of toilet paper with each order.
Good Stuff Eatery, We, the Pizza and Santa Rosa Taqueria: Chef Spike Mendelsohn’s trio of restaurants — based on Capitol Hill but with locations in Georgetown, Ballston and Crystal City — offer free slices of pizza, burgers and tacos with no strings attached.
MGM Roast Beef: The popular Brentwood sandwich shop, which reopened last month after a lengthy closure, offers free sandwiches or salads to any child 12 and younger, and free meals to hospital workers with ID.
Po Boy Jim: Choose from items on the kids menu, including a shrimp basket, fettuccine and chicken tenders, at the Shaw and H Street NE Cajun restaurants.
Rasa: The fast-casual Indian restaurant near Nationals Park offers free meals for students 18 and younger, as well as free meals for hospital workers with ID.
Sticky Rice: Kids eat free from the H Street sushi restaurant’s kids menu with the purchase of an adult entree. Orders also include a free roll of toilet paper.