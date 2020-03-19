Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19:
• Maryland announced its first coronavirus fatality Wednesday night. The man who died was a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who had an underlying medical condition.
• The number of coronavirus patients in the greater Washington area has passed 200, and medical facilities are working to expand testing capacity and add hospital beds.
• George Washington University Hospital opened a tent to treat coronavirus patients at its Foggy Bottom campus, the latest facility to set up triage and treatment or drive-through testing sites separate from non-coronavirus patients.
• Among the patients who have tested positive are a child from Rocketship Rise Academy Public Charter School in Southeast Washington and a U.S. marshal who works in D.C. Superior Court.
Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know | Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia | How are people helping others in your community? Tell The Post.
Sen. Van Hollen, health professor stress social distancing, telework
Social distancing is key to keeping coronavirus infections at bay in the United States, where public health experts say there are not enough intensive care beds to handle a potential surge of sick people.
The message was part of a wide-ranging telephone town hall on the global pandemic held Wednesday evening by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University and the former health commissioner of Baltimore.
About 20 percent of people who contract covid-19 require hospital care, 5 percent of them need intensive care and the death rate is 1 to 2 percent, Wen said.
“At this moment… the greatest threat to how well we cope as a country to covid-19 is how much we are able to keep our hospitals from getting overcrowded,” she said, adding that the United States has about half the 200,000 ICU beds that would be needed to accommodate even a mild outbreak. “That’s why we’re so focused on social distancing. We have a narrow window to intervene right now.”
Van Hollen also echoed the frustration of Maryland residents and across the nation who have been unable to get tested for the virus. He said U.S. labs can conduct about 37,000 tests a day and that he prefers the drive-through testing model used in South Korea that is now being implemented in the Washington region.
Telework also is critical to preventing the spread of coronavirus, but Van Hollen said the Trump administration has encouraged telework for private employers without maximizing those opportunities among the federal workforce.
“I have steam coming out of my ears on this one,” Van Hollen said. About 45 percent of the federal workforce can work from home, he said. “It’s absolutely insane that some federal agencies are still requiring their workers to come in.”
73 D.C. firefighters and first responders under quarantine, union says
A second D.C. firefighter has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and officials are tracing that person’s contacts with colleagues and community members, the fire department announced Wednesday night.
In total, 73 city firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians have self-quarantined after exposure or potential exposure to the virus, according to the president of the firefighters union.
The department has about 1,800 members, and the labor leader said temporarily losing six dozen first responders will not hamper response or staffing. “We have the ability to adapt and overcome,” said Dabney Hudson, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 36.
Hudson said one group of potentially exposed firefighters had recently returned from a trip to a resort out of the country to celebrate 20-year anniversaries with the department. They met the federal criteria for quarantine, but Hudson said none exhibited symptoms or have been tested. At least six of those are expected to return this week, Hudson said.
See the full story.