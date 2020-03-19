The Washington region’s total number of novel coronavirus cases sat at 203 on Thursday morning. Maryland added 23 cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 86. Virginia reported 10 more cases, for a total of 77. The District reported eight new patients Wednesday evening, bringing its total to 40 cases.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland announced its first coronavirus fatality Wednesday night. The man who died was a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who had an underlying medical condition.

• The number of coronavirus patients in the greater Washington area has passed 200, and medical facilities are working to expand testing capacity and add hospital beds.

• George Washington University Hospital opened a tent to treat coronavirus patients at its Foggy Bottom campus, the latest facility to set up triage and treatment or drive-through testing sites separate from non-coronavirus patients.

• Among the patients who have tested positive are a child from Rocketship Rise Academy Public Charter School in Southeast Washington and a U.S. marshal who works in D.C. Superior Court.