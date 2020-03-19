Social distancing is key to keeping coronavirus infections at bay in the United States, where public health experts say there are not enough intensive care beds to handle a potential surge of sick people.

The message was part of a wide-ranging telephone town hall on the global pandemic held Wednesday evening by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University and the former health commissioner of Baltimore.

About 20 percent of people who contract covid-19 require hospital care, 5 percent of them need intensive care and the death rate is 1 to 2 percent, Wen said.

“At this moment… the greatest threat to how well we cope as a country to covid-19 is how much we are able to keep our hospitals from getting overcrowded,” she said, adding that the United States has about half the 200,000 ICU beds that would be needed to accommodate even a mild outbreak. “That’s why we’re so focused on social distancing. We have a narrow window to intervene right now.”

Van Hollen also echoed the frustration of Maryland residents and across the nation who have been unable to get tested for the virus. He said U.S. labs can conduct about 37,000 tests a day and that he prefers the drive-through testing model used in South Korea that is now being implemented in the Washington region.

Telework also is critical to preventing the spread of coronavirus, but Van Hollen said the Trump administration has encouraged telework for private employers without maximizing those opportunities among the federal workforce.