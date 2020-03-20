Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
From Thursday: D.C. cases surge, Maryland adds new restrictions as coronavirus reaches grim milestones
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) ordered the closure of enclosed shopping malls and entertainment venues, restricted access to Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.
• Known cases in the region have been doubling roughly every three days, reaching at least 274 in Maryland, the District and Virginia as of Thursday evening.
• The District saw its highest single-day increase in cases Thursday, nearly doubling its total in one day.
• Waxpool Elementary School in Ashburn was closed after a staffer tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know | Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia | How are people helping others in your community? Tell The Post.
The test ‘still hasn’t been run’: Waiting for covid-19 results as the virus spreads
As the Uber sped away from MedStar Georgetown University Hospital through an empty downtown toward her apartment, the 27-year-old passenger tried to hold her breath.
Coughs were starting to rumble up from her chest. She was wearing a face mask, but she didn’t want to expose the driver to what she thought she had.
The woman had been sick for three days, her temperature fluctuating between 100 and 104 degrees, her body in constant pain. That evening — March 11 — she had gone to the hospital, and as Wednesday stretched into Thursday morning, doctors put her through various tests. Strep. Flu. H1N1. All negative. She said the doctors eventually told her she probably had the novel coronavirus.
“Then they tested me for covid-19 and said there was nothing more they could do now,” said the woman, Jordan, who declined to give her full name because she was discussing private medical information. “They said I would get the results in two or three days.”
See the full story.
Workers in service economy struggle as layoffs spread amid coronavirus pandemic
Ali Moore hustled for tips while tending bar and waiting tables at Madams Organ, a nightclub and restaurant in the District. Now she’s hustling for any gig since the pandemic shut the bar down.
“I do hair, I clean very well, I even know a little bit about carpentry,” said Moore, a D.C. resident and mother of three who has worked at the Adams Morgan nightclub since June. “I even have a college degree, but that’s not helping at the moment.”
More than 13,000 people in every state and the District had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon. More than 170 people had died. The pandemic has forced an unprecedented shutdown of businesses across the nation and tens of thousands of layoffs. Many in the service industry — bartenders, restaurant servers, hotel staff, janitorial services, fitness trainers, stagehands, musicians, actors and other entertainers — were among the first to go.
See the full story.