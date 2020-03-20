The greater Washington region’s total number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 274 on Thursday. Maryland added 22 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 108. Virginia reported 17 more cases Thursday, for a total of 94. The District reported 32 new patients Thursday evening, its highest single-day increase, for a total of 72.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) ordered the closure of enclosed shopping malls and entertainment venues, restricted access to Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.

• Known cases in the region have been doubling roughly every three days, reaching at least 274 in Maryland, the District and Virginia as of Thursday evening.

• The District saw its highest single-day increase in cases Thursday, nearly doubling its total in one day.

• Waxpool Elementary School in Ashburn was closed after a staffer tested positive for the virus.