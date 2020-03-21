Please Note

The tally of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia reached 347 on Friday. Maryland added 42 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 150. Virginia reported 22 more cases Friday, for a total of 116. The District reported nine new patients Friday evening, bring the total to 81.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• Nine more people tested positive in the District and the first known death in the city as a result of the virus is that of a 59-year-old man who was admitted to a hospital last week. The man had fever and a cough, as well as other underlying medical conditions, health officials said.

• Maryland reported a second man had died as a result of the virus. Officials said the man, Baltimore County resident was in his 60s and suffered from underlying medical conditions. A Prince George’s man, also in his 60s, died earlier in the week.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced that traditional public schools will remain closed until April 27. The mayor had announced earlier this month that schools would be closed through March.

• The Defense Department reported its first cases of the coronavirus within the Pentagon on Friday, saying one active-duty airman and one contractor have tested positive.