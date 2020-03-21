Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
From Thursday: D.C. cases surge, Maryland adds new restrictions as coronavirus reaches grim milestones
• Nine more people tested positive in the District and the first known death in the city as a result of the virus is that of a 59-year-old man who was admitted to a hospital last week. The man had fever and a cough, as well as other underlying medical conditions, health officials said.
• Maryland reported a second man had died as a result of the virus. Officials said the man, Baltimore County resident was in his 60s and suffered from underlying medical conditions. A Prince George’s man, also in his 60s, died earlier in the week.
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced that traditional public schools will remain closed until April 27. The mayor had announced earlier this month that schools would be closed through March.
• The Defense Department reported its first cases of the coronavirus within the Pentagon on Friday, saying one active-duty airman and one contractor have tested positive.
Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know | Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia | How are people helping others in your community? Tell The Post.
Fairfax pastor tests positive for coronavirus
The pastor of Crossroads Baptist Church in the Baileys Crossroads area of Fairfax County has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Fairfax health department said Friday, and members of the congregation who attended the church’s morning service last Sunday were advised to self-quarantine at home for 14 days.
The church identified the pastor as Kenny Baldwin, and said he is hospitalized. The Fairfax County Health Department said he became ill with respiratory symptoms on March 12 while traveling out of state. He was tested on March 18, and the results were received on Friday.
“The doctor informed him today that his x-rays look better and he is improving,” the church said on its website Friday night. Baldwin is in his 40s, the health department said.
Crossroads Baptist is located at 5811 Hoffmans Lane, just south of Columbia Pike. The church held an 11 a.m. service last Sunday, but did not have Sunday school or its regular 6 p.m. service. The health department notified visitors to the 11 a.m. service that they should not go to work or school, attend public gatherings or use public transportation until March 29.