The tally of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia rose to 568 Sunday morning as Maryland reported an additional 54 cases, bringing the state’s total to 244. Virginia reported 22 more cases Friday and another 67 overnight Saturday for a total of 219 as of Sunday morning. The District reported 21 new patients Saturday evening, bring the total to 102.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:

• A fourth District firefighter has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said late Saturday. The department, which employs 2,044 firefighters across 33 stations, is screening its workers for signs and symptoms of illness when they arrive at work each day. As of Saturday, 138 firefighters were in self-quarantine.

• D.C. police effectively shut down cherry blossom viewing Sunday morning by closing the streets near the Tidal Basin — effectively barring anyone from checking out the flowers from the safety of their cars. Previously, officials had told pedestrians to stay away, a message echoed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) in a CNN appearance Sunday. “Stay at home and view the cherry blossoms this year, virtually,” she said.

• Maryland reported a third person had died from the novel coronavirus. The woman, who was in her 40s and lived in Montgomery County, suffered from underlying medical conditions, health officials said. She is the youngest person to die of the virus in the state.