Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) got into a tense exchange with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) Sunday morning over whether the federal government is doing enough to address the expanding crisis.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” de Blasio called for President Trump to deploy the military to heavy outbreak zones and use the Defense Production Act to push U.S. manufacturers such as automakers and clothing companies to begin making medical equipment in 24-7 shifts.

“I can’t be blunt enough,” de Blasio said. “If the president doesn’t act, people will die who could have lived otherwise.”

Hogan responded that he didn’t think it was productive to look for people to blame. He said he and his staff has been in touch “almost every single day” with federal officials.

“They’re really trying to push things out to all the states … Of course it’s not enough, and failures were made and things that should have happened sooner,” Hogan said. “But I just want to focus on where we go from here.”

De Blasio said he wasn’t blaming Trump for past inaction, but for the present. “I’m not worried about blame, I’m worried about saving lives right this minute, and I don’t see the federal government at this moment.”

Asked by moderator Chuck Todd about scenes of people gathering to see the cherry blossoms in the D.C. region, Hogan said many citizens have not been doing their part.

“There’s people that are out there — you are endangering not only yourselves but your fellow citizens by not listening to these warnings,” Hogan said. “We were chastising all these spring breakers that came back from partying in Florida, and we told them they need to self-quarantine for 14 days. Otherwise they’re risking the lives of their parents and grandparents and their friends."