Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19:
• A fourth District firefighter has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said late Saturday. The department, which employs 2,044 firefighters across 33 stations, is screening its workers for signs and symptoms of illness when they arrive at work each day. As of Saturday, 138 firefighters were in self-quarantine.
• D.C. police effectively shut down cherry blossom viewing Sunday morning by closing the streets near the Tidal Basin — effectively barring anyone from checking out the flowers from the safety of their cars. Previously, officials had told pedestrians to stay away, a message echoed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) in a CNN appearance Sunday. “Stay at home and view the cherry blossoms this year, virtually,” she said.
• Maryland reported a third person had died from the novel coronavirus. The woman, who was in her 40s and lived in Montgomery County, suffered from underlying medical conditions, health officials said. She is the youngest person to die of the virus in the state.
Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know | Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia | How are people helping others in your community? Tell The Post.
Maryland Gov. Hogan spars with New York Mayor de Blasio over role of federal government
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) got into a tense exchange with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) Sunday morning over whether the federal government is doing enough to address the expanding crisis.
On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” de Blasio called for President Trump to deploy the military to heavy outbreak zones and use the Defense Production Act to push U.S. manufacturers such as automakers and clothing companies to begin making medical equipment in 24-7 shifts.
“I can’t be blunt enough,” de Blasio said. “If the president doesn’t act, people will die who could have lived otherwise.”
Hogan responded that he didn’t think it was productive to look for people to blame. He said he and his staff has been in touch “almost every single day” with federal officials.
“They’re really trying to push things out to all the states … Of course it’s not enough, and failures were made and things that should have happened sooner,” Hogan said. “But I just want to focus on where we go from here.”
De Blasio said he wasn’t blaming Trump for past inaction, but for the present. “I’m not worried about blame, I’m worried about saving lives right this minute, and I don’t see the federal government at this moment.”
Asked by moderator Chuck Todd about scenes of people gathering to see the cherry blossoms in the D.C. region, Hogan said many citizens have not been doing their part.
“There’s people that are out there — you are endangering not only yourselves but your fellow citizens by not listening to these warnings,” Hogan said. “We were chastising all these spring breakers that came back from partying in Florida, and we told them they need to self-quarantine for 14 days. Otherwise they’re risking the lives of their parents and grandparents and their friends."
“Because,” Hogan said, “this no longer is just about older people.”
Fourth D.C. firefighter tests positive for coronavirus, officials say
A fourth D.C. firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, a department spokesman said Saturday.
The woman is at home and “feeling better,” according to Chief Gregory Dean.
Dean said the woman works closely with the first firefighter who tested positive for coronavirus — a result that came on March 16 — and has been quarantined at her home since that date.
Officials are working “to identify and reach out to any members and patients who may have come in contact with the fourth infected firefighter, so that an exposure evaluation can be completed,” Dean said in a statement.
The department, which employs 2,044 firefighters across 33 stations, is screening its workers for signs and symptoms of illness when they arrive at work each day, including taking their temperatures. As of Saturday, 138 firefighters were in self-quarantine.
Streets near Tidal Basin closed to traffic Sunday, D.C. police say
D.C. police shut down streets near the Tidal Basin on Sunday, essentially quashing plans of anyone hoping to check out the cherry blossoms from the isolated safety of their cars.
Police officials also urged pedestrians to stay away from the area after crowds gathered there in recent days.
“To help flatten the curve, we strongly discourage any Tidal Basin visits because social distancing has not been possible due to visitor volume,” police officials said in a news release.
“Our message is clear: stay at home. We love our trees. We’d have them for over 100 years, and next year they’re going to bloom, too,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said in a Sunday appearance on CNN.
“We’re going have big festivals around it next year. Now is not the time to go to the Tidal Basin.” Bowser said people who want to see the cherry blossoms can do so through virtual tours set up by the National Park Service.
“This virus is no joke,” Bowser said. “Gathering in big crowds in the Tidal Basin makes us all unsafe in D.C., Virginia and Maryland. So, stay at home and view the cherry blossoms this year, virtually.”
The following areas are closed to traffic until 8 p.m.:
- The Memorial Bridge
- Lincoln Memorial Circle
- Potomac River Freeway (all exits to Ohio Drive and Independence Avenue)
- Rock Creek Parkway/Potomac Parkway Drive between Virginia Avenue and Independence Avenue, SW (to include Ohio Drive, SW)
- Independence Avenue between Ohio Drive and 14th Street, SW
- 23rd Street between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle
- Henry Bacon Drive between Constitution Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Circle
- 17th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW
- 15th Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW
- Maine Avenue between Independence and 12th Street, SW
- All vehicular exits to East Potomac Park and West Potomac Park
Montgomery County reports first death, third in Maryland overall
A Montgomery County woman in her 40s has died from the novel coronavirus, according to Maryland health officials.
The woman, who suffered from underlying medical conditions, is the third person to die in Maryland and the first covid-19 death in Montgomery County. She is also the first woman and the youngest person to die of the virus in Maryland.
No other details were reported about the woman.
“We are devastated to learn that another Marylander has passed away as a result of covid-19,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) tweeted late Saturday night. “Please join us in praying for all those who have lost a loved one, as we continue to pray for one another during this difficult time.”
Maryland reported two deaths last week, including a Baltimore County man in his 60s and a Prince George’s County man in his 60s.