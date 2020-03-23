Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this story for free so that all readers have access to this important information about the coronavirus. For more free stories, sign up for our daily Coronavirus Updates newsletter.

The tally of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia rose to 586 on Sunday as Maryland reported an additional 54 cases, bringing the state’s total to 245. Virginia reported 22 more cases Friday and another 67 overnight Saturday for a total of 221 as of Sunday. The District reported 21 new patients over the weekend, bringing the total to 120.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19:

• The District reported its second death due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday morning, bringing the regional total to 586. The second fatality is a 65-year-old woman with underlying health conditions who died Saturday evening after she was admitted to a hospital.

• D.C. police effectively shut down cherry blossom viewing by closing the streets near the Tidal Basin — effectively barring anyone from checking out the flowers from the safety of their cars. Previously, officials had told pedestrians to stay away, a message echoed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) in a CNN appearance Sunday. “Stay at home and view the cherry blossoms this year virtually,” she said.

• Maryland reported a third person has died of the novel coronavirus. The woman, who was in her 40s and lived in Montgomery County, suffered from underlying medical conditions, health officials said. She is the youngest person to die of the virus in the state.