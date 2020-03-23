Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19:
• The District reported its second death due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday morning, bringing the regional total to 586. The second fatality is a 65-year-old woman with underlying health conditions who died Saturday evening after she was admitted to a hospital.
• D.C. police effectively shut down cherry blossom viewing by closing the streets near the Tidal Basin — effectively barring anyone from checking out the flowers from the safety of their cars. Previously, officials had told pedestrians to stay away, a message echoed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) in a CNN appearance Sunday. “Stay at home and view the cherry blossoms this year virtually,” she said.
• Maryland reported a third person has died of the novel coronavirus. The woman, who was in her 40s and lived in Montgomery County, suffered from underlying medical conditions, health officials said. She is the youngest person to die of the virus in the state.
Secret Service employee tests positive for coronavirus
The U.S. Secret Service said early Monday that one of its employee has tested positive for covid-19. The employee is in quarantine, the agency said.
The Secret Service said it would continue to monitor the person’s condition.
In a statement, the Secret Service said it traced the employee’s contacts and found there was no contact with any other employee or anyone protected by the agency for nearly three weeks.
The agency did not identify the employee or the person’s assignment. No information was available on the person’s condition.
D.C. attorney general calls on city leaders to issue ‘shelter-in-place’ order
D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine called on the city’s leaders Sunday to issue a shelter-in-place order.
His message was posted on Twitter and read, “I support Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ shelter in place directive. We need to order the same in the District of Columbia to reduce the spread of #coronavirus and keep residents safe.”
In Dallas County, the order came down Sunday night for residents to shelter in place. Cities, counties and states across the country have issued such orders to try to stop the spread of the virus.
The tally of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia rose to 586 on Sunday.