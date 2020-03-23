“Mei Xiang is 21 and near the end of her reproductive life cycle, but there are pandas who have had cubs when they were older than she is now,” the zoo said in a statement.
The zoo is closed because of the coronavirus. But “zoo life continues despite” the virus, said spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson.
“Due to the successful banking of semen from Tian Tian over the past several years … the team used frozen semen instead of fresh to reduce overall staff contact time,” the zoo statement said.
It won’t be clear if the panda is pregnant, or if she’s had what’s known as a false pregnancy, for several months.
Mei Xiang has delivered three cubs, who have survived, but has had at least eight false pregnancies.
Giant pandas are listed as “vulnerable” in the wild, where there are about 1,800. The zoo’s giant pandas are on loan from China. The loan agreement expires Dec. 7.