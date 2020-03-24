A view of D.C. Fire personnel responding to a call. Eight people with the D.C. fire department have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

An assistant D.C. fire chief who tested positive for the coronavirus Monday works on the same floor as the District’s fire chief and other high-level members of the department.

Doug Buchanan, the spokesman for the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said Chief Gregory M. Dean is not being tested for the virus.

Infectious disease experts from the D.C. Department of Health are in touch with the assistant chief for a list of contacts and will decide who, if anyone, should be tested, Buchanan said. No one other than the assistant chief is under quarantine, he said.

Buchanan also has an office on the fifth floor of the Franklin D. Reeves Municipal Center at 14th and U streets in Northwest Washington, where the assistant chief works. Several other District agencies are located in the building, although on different floors.

Buchanan said Dean and his assistants began staying in their office starting March 19 and conducted daily meetings by conference call. He said the assistant chief had no or minimal contact with other staff members since that date and did not come to work Monday.

The spokesman said the assistant chief, whom he did not name, began feeling ill Saturday and had a high temperature. The assistant chief got tested over the weekend; the results came back Monday.