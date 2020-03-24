Please Note

The tally of known coronavirus cases in the District, Maryland and Virginia stood at 684 on Tuesday morning after Maryland reported an additional 44 cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 289. Virginia reported 35 more cases Monday for a total of 254. The District reported 21 new patients Monday, bringing its total to 141.

Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19:

• Virginia closed all schools for the rest of the academic year. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also ordered restaurants to stop serving sit-down diners and directed a list of recreational and entertainment businesses to close, including theaters, fitness centers, barber shops and bowling alleys.

• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) closed any business deemed nonessential — but stopped short of joining New York, California, West Virginia and other states in ordering all residents to stay at home. Here’s a look at what’s deemed an essential business in the Washington region.

• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Hogan and Northam spoke by phone Monday afternoon and agreed to push to expand testing and business assistance in the Washington region and to “advocate for more resources and leadership from the federal government to meet immediate needs.”

• District officials are looking to boost bed space at hospitals and other locations, including setting up a floor just for covid-19 patients at United Medical Center, the city’s only public hospital.