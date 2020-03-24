Here are some of the most significant and recent developments as the region responds to the pandemic of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19:
From Monday: Virginia schools closed through June due to coronavirus, Maryland shutters ‘nonessential’ businesses
• Virginia closed all schools for the rest of the academic year. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also ordered restaurants to stop serving sit-down diners and directed a list of recreational and entertainment businesses to close, including theaters, fitness centers, barber shops and bowling alleys.
• Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) closed any business deemed nonessential — but stopped short of joining New York, California, West Virginia and other states in ordering all residents to stay at home. Here’s a look at what’s deemed an essential business in the Washington region.
• D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), Hogan and Northam spoke by phone Monday afternoon and agreed to push to expand testing and business assistance in the Washington region and to “advocate for more resources and leadership from the federal government to meet immediate needs.”
• District officials are looking to boost bed space at hospitals and other locations, including setting up a floor just for covid-19 patients at United Medical Center, the city’s only public hospital.
Coronavirus in the DMV: What you need to know | Known coronavirus cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia | How are people helping others in your community? Tell The Post. | Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter
Crowds couldn’t resist the cherry blossoms, so officials enlisted the police
It had rained overnight, and the cement paths around the Tidal Basin were messy with mud and puddles of water.
Scattered visitors walked quietly amid boughs of cherry blossoms weighed down with raindrops. Peak bloom was only hours away.
“There’s a certain solitude about it,” said Hamilton Loving, who had come from McLean, Va., to see the blossoms.
This was Thursday morning. But as the sun emerged — and the weekend neared — the solitude vanished.
Throngs of sightseers, runners, photographers, people with dogs, people pushing baby carriages, even a police officer with his camera showed up, coronavirus warnings or not.
Official alarm spread. To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, people were not supposed to be gathering.
See the full story.
D.C. assistant fire chief is eighth in agency to test positive for virus
An assistant D.C. fire chief who tested positive for the coronavirus Monday works on the same floor as the District’s fire chief and other high-level members of the department.
Doug Buchanan, the spokesman for the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said Chief Gregory M. Dean is not being tested for the virus.
Infectious disease experts from the D.C. Department of Health are in touch with the assistant chief for a list of contacts and will decide who, if anyone, should be tested, Buchanan said. No one other than the assistant chief is under quarantine, he said.
Buchanan also has an office on the fifth floor of the Franklin D. Reeves Municipal Center at 14th and U streets in Northwest Washington, where the assistant chief works. Several other District agencies are located in the building, although on different floors.
Buchanan said Dean and his assistants began staying in their office starting March 19 and conducted daily meetings by conference call. He said the assistant chief had no or minimal contact with other staff members since that date and did not come to work Monday.
The spokesman said the assistant chief, whom he did not name, began feeling ill Saturday and had a high temperature. The assistant chief got tested over the weekend; the results came back Monday.
The assistant chief is at home and doing well, Buchanan said. This latest positive test brings to eight the number of firefighters who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
D.C. Medical Reserve Corps volunteers prepare to help respond to coronavirus pandemic
Meg Keswani, a George Washington University medical student, had some down time after her first board exam was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday night, she was among several dozen residents who took part in a training session for the D.C. Medical Reserve Corps at the D.C. Armory, the headquarters of the District’s National Guard.
The battalion of volunteers, many with medical expertise, will be called upon as the District copes with the pandemic. It will provide medical screening and support in mass care settings and help track patients at events, among other duties.
The group, which included nurses, doctors and those without medical training, learned how to do a swab for the covid-19 test and put on protective personal equipment.
A Hazmat team member from D.C. fire showed volunteers how to get fitted for their N95 masks to ensure the masks keep them protected.
Read the full story here.